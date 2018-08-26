The First Asset You Should Look At In The Mornings

When you think about how paramount the dollar is when it comes to risk sentiment going forward, note that dollar-yuan is perhaps even more critical.

When I did, I found his Friday missive particularly compelling for the extent to which it presents the other side of a coin I've been flipping.

It occurred to me on Saturday that I haven't checked in lately on the daily notes from one of my favorite traders.

Regular readers know I persist in a pretty isolated state on a day-to-day basis, which probably goes some ways towards explaining why I enjoy writing so much.

It's hard to find people to talk to locally. Outside of tourist season, the little island I live on is sparsely populated and admittedly, I don't spend a lot of time trying to make new friends at this point in my life. So, lacking a real-life captive audience, I subject online readers to my long-winded musings.

As I mentioned in a comment on a previous post, my readership is still what I would described as a "cult following"; I'm no Josh Brown over here. But, I will say that enough people read my personal site now to where I feel increasingly compelled to keep it fresh, not just in terms of content but also in terms of design and features. That leaves me with even less time than I had before when it comes to reading things that don't, on the surface, pertain to markets.

Followers that have been around since Day 1 know I used to complain about not having enough time to read history, philosophy, academic journal articles and fiction. The more addicted I got to writing, the less time I dedicated to reading anything other than market-related material. That, I think, is a bad thing. Taking a cross-disciplinary approach to market analysis has served me (and other people I know) quite well over the years when it comes to trading macro themes.

On Saturday evening, I was talking to my neighbor Ross, who I introduced readers to in "The Truman Show". If you're new to my posts, you should note that I've built a cast of characters into my missives over the past two years, and while I describe them as "characters", they're all real people, believe it or not, Sharon being the most famous in these pages.

When I introduced readers to Ross in the post linked above, I mentioned he has a thing for trading obscure commodities, and on Saturday evening, we were talking about China in that context. He asked if I had read the latest post from former trader-turned Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow, who writes a daily post that's available to Terminal subscribers. I had to confess that I hadn't, which made me realize just how little I read now outside of analyst notes. I used to quote Breslow all the time in my posts for this platform and the fact that I haven't even skimmed one of his short, bullet-pointed posts in at least a month, speaks to just how focused my tunnel vision has become lately.

Once I wandered back into the house yesterday evening, I pulled up Breslow's latest and while there's nothing particularly profound about it, Richard doesn't generally aspire to profundity. He's a trader, and that's how he writes. His latest (out Friday) talks about the importance of watching the Chinese yuan (CYB), something that's obvious to me and a lot of other folks, but apparently needs to be reiterated. Here are some excerpts from his note:

A number of years ago, I began traveling to different trading rooms across continents. During one of my first trips, I became well-acquainted with a fabulous trader in Singapore. Not surprisingly, especially given the era, he mostly traded emerging markets. Strongly enough to have never missed a beat making two-way prices throughout the entirety of the Asian financial crisis. His answer, without hesitation, was “the Mexican peso.” Which, trust me, didn’t trade back then in South-East Asia. But he said it was his secret key to anticipating the mindset of the client base and gave a good idea how things would at least open locally. If you posed that question to traders these days, you might hear S&P 500 E-minis, 10-year Treasuries or the dollar. That might work, but probably isn’t all that smart. Given the steady correlation of the on- and off-shore yuan with a number of assets, you might as well go to the source. Obviously days evolve and new developments happen, but it makes no sense to try to understand the way forward if you don’t have an inkling of the context driving the past. And how you define “past” can be minutes, hours or days. If you look back over the course of this year, there is a lot we now understand with the benefit of a much closer inspection of the yuan.

To say I've spent an inordinate amount of time talking about the yuan this year both here and elsewhere, would be an understatement. But it would also be a misnomer, because as Breslow writes in those excerpts, the yuan is in many respects key to understanding the market (and the geopolitical) narrative in 2018, just as it was key to understanding what was going on in 2015.

On Friday, I mentioned that the PBoC has brought back the counter-cyclical adjustment factor (hereafter "CCAF") in the yuan fix. Banks that contribute to the fix will begin incorporating it again (apparently, some already have), which basically means Beijing is looking to stabilize dollar-yuan further. As Jefferies' Brad Bechtel told Bloomberg, this "will reverberate across the emerging-market currency landscape, slowing further greenback gains". Here's Brad's full quote:

Any dollar-yuan rallies will be a lot less punchy and a lot more gradual, so it will have a dampening effect. It provides stability to the entire Asian-EM complex. It does help cap the rally in the dollar, or at least stall it.

This is the fourth measure China has taken in August to shore up the yuan. Prior to reintroducing the CCAF, Beijing reinstated forwards rules (August 3), chided onshore banks for selling RMB (August 7) and moved to squeeze offshore liquidity (August 16).

Do yourself a favor and don't ignore this. I went ahead and updated my annotated CNY chart with this latest bit of news and what I would ask you to focus on is what happened to the yuan last summer when the CCAF was first introduced:

(Heisenberg)

See that rally? Just to put this in perspective, through September 4, 2017, the offshore yuan appreciated against the dollar for 14 consecutive days. That was a record.

(Heisenberg)

See that Friday rally (last bar in the chart)? That's the best day for the offshore yuan since January of 2016 and it came courtesy of the announcement that the CCAF is being reintroduced. That was supercharged by Jerome Powell's dovish tone in Jackson Hole, which sent the dollar (UUP) tumbling.

Again, this is the fourth step undertaken in the last four weeks to put the brakes on the yuan slide and I continue to think this was planned out well ahead of time. In my opinion, China did the math and figured out that if they allowed the yuan to depreciate to ~6.90 (give or take), they could completely offset the first two rounds of 301 investigation-related tariffs from the Trump administration. They also knew that the Fed was pigeonholed by the prospect of an overheat in the U.S. economy thanks to late-cycle fiscal stimulus. In other words, Beijing knew Jerome Powell would continue to lean hawkish, which meant the PBoC would not have to actively weaken the yuan, but rather, could simply sit back as the policy divergence between the U.S. and China and the prospect of worsening trade tensions prompted the market to guide the currency lower.

If you look at what the PBoC has done in the past three months, they decided not to follow the Fed by hiking rates on open market operations in June, they cut the reserve requirement ratio for some banks 10 days after the June Fed meeting, and then they kind of deftly moved to institute a number of under- the-radar easing measures. In other words: outside of the RRR cut, the central bank didn't do anything that would open them up to serious accusations of currency manipulation. They effectively let Jerome Powell and Donald Trump do the work for them, with the former continuing to espouse a hawkish lean on U.S. monetary policy and the latter ratcheting up the trade tensions.

This decision wasn't without risks. While allowing the yuan to rapidly depreciate would shield the Chinese economy from the tariffs, it risked precipitating two undesirable outcomes, only one of which the PBoC likely cares about in the near-term:

capital flight further pressure on Chinese equities and a likely rout in the broader emerging markets complex

You can probably guess which one of those concerns was paramount. Hint: It's capital flight.

Having learned from the 2015 experience, Beijing put in a number of controls to guard against an adverse scenario in the event the yuan were to depreciate rapidly again sometime down the road. Tellingly, China’s FX reserves actually rose by $5.8 billion to $3.118 trillion in July, even as the yuan slid. And while you can parse that (Goldman likes to look at a set of data released later for a better read), the bottom line appears to be that capital flight wasn't an issue during the first couple of months of the latest bout of yuan weakness.

(Bloomberg)

So if capital flight isn't a problem, why not let the yuan keep falling in an effort to further shield the economy from the trade war? Well, probably because Beijing thinks they've reached the limit in terms of what they can accomplish with currency depreciation. Additionally, letting the yuan weaken any further risks exacerbating the rout in domestic stocks and could potentially be a disaster for the emerging market complex more generally.

At this juncture, it looks like Beijing is satisfied with what they've been able to accomplished without triggering capital flight and now they're going to put the brakes on in an effort to stabilize the local equity market and help guard against an outright unwind in emerging market stocks and currencies.

Additionally, the four steps taken in August to stabilize dollar-yuan are likely an effort to "prove" to Washington that China is not out to weaponize the currency and will step in to arrest the slide when it gets out of hand. Here's some commentary out Sunday from SocGen's Jason Daw

CCAF was previously used between May 2017 and January 2018. The PBoC initially deployed the CCAF in May 2017 as a tool to stabilize the currency, preserve FX reserves, manage currency volatility, and to alter expectations of onshore and offshore investors. Following seven months of RMB appreciation, the CCAF was removed in January 2018. There are similarities and differences between May 2017 and now. The similarities between May 2017 and now are that the RMB was around the same level (i.e. near 6.90), close to its weakest level in the cycle, was experiencing a prolonged depreciation phase, and was at risk of breaking 7.0. The differences are that capital outflows are contained and reserves have not been aggressively used. There is also probably an element of diffusing trade tensions in reintroducing the CCAF given renewed US-China trade discussions.

As far as what you can expect going forward, Daw notes the obvious, which is that this has a demonstrable effect on sentiment. To wit, from the same note:

Mechanically, the CCAF does not necessarily cause the RMB to change direction, but it can influence sentiment. Its purpose is a volatility reduction and signaling mechanism, that is designed to lean against the wind of sentiment-driven flows and prevent herd behavior. It can be viewed in a similar way as FX intervention. However, investors might draw parallels to May 2017 when the introduction of the CCAF marked a turning point and coincided with the start of a sustained RMB rally.

Right. And remember, this does not mean that the PBoC can't or won't intervene in the spot market if the CCAF proves insufficient to stop the yuan's slide. Last summer, they used the CCAF as a signaling tool and then when markets didn't listen, they intervened in the spot market too. When you throw in the other three measures mentioned above, betting against the currency from here is going to be an uphill battle. Here's Barclays:

The PBoC’s announcement that it has resumed the counter cyclical adjustment factor is an indication that the central bank is uncomfortable with letting the market steer the CNY weaker and would prefer to have greater control of the fix. This is in line with its recent implementation of a 20% reserve requirement associated with selling CNY and its warning that Chinese banks should avoid “herd behavior” when trading the currency. Looking at recent fixes, versus our estimates of those fixes, we see indications that the PBoC has been giving itself greater leeway in supporting CNY this month. Reports indicate that US-China talks concluded without any progress, raising the risk of escalation in trade tensions this week.

That last bit about the low-level trade talks in Washington concluding without any kind of progress makes everything said above about the yuan that much more important.

In addition to the policy divergence between the Fed and the PBoC, the trade frictions also contributed to negative sentiment around the yuan over the past three months. Paradoxically, the U.S. tariffs were self-defeating in that respect. The more aggressive the trade measures, the more downward pressure on the yuan. The weaker the yuan, the less effective the trade measures.

But again, the trade tensions and the yuan weakness that came along with those tensions is part of what's weighing on emerging market assets. Piling a trade war on top of a Fed tightening cycle is akin to throwing gasoline on a fire for developing economies. If there's no near-term resolution in the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, it will be immensely helpful for risk sentiment to have the PBoC effectively putting a floor under the yuan.

That doesn't mean the currency can't continue to weaken in the event the U.S. moves ahead with the next round of tariffs (targeting $200 billion in additional Chinese imports), but as many a trader has learned over the past two years, squaring off against the PBoC is a dangerous game to play, even if you think you've got a great hand. Think of it as akin to the opening scene in Rounders (for the movie buffs out there).

In case it isn't clear enough, this discussion is just the other side of the dollar discussion coin. From here, risk sentiment is likely be tightly correlated to dollar-yuan. Indeed, that's Richard Breslow's whole point in the note mentioned above, which is aptly entitled: "Don't Leave Home Without The Benefit Of The Yuan."

Nomura's Charlie McElligott conveyed the same point rather succinctly on Friday, writing that if you want to summarize "global risk sentiment in one asset" that asset is the offshore yuan.

Whether you think about this from the perspective of the dollar or the yuan is largely immaterial, because again, it's just two sides of the same coin.

So perhaps follow the advice implicit in Breslow's Friday note: Make USD/CNH the first thing you check when you get to the desk in the mornings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.