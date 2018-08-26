A Purchase By Lonestar Resources Turns Around The Company

Recent production improvements may lead to a re-evaluation of company prospects despite the leveraged capital structure. Lonestar Resources (LONE) has a decent debt load and preferred stock combined with previously mediocre production results. As things were, there really was nothing cheap about the company. But management promised finances and earnings would get better. Now the finances and operational results improved dramatically while the stock has undergone a correction. Even though the stock is well off its lows, the continuing strength of oil prices combined with the sharply better results should simplify the capital structure as preferred issues convert and provide considerable capital gains in the process. This may be one of the few times that financial leverage delivers as promised.

"Our first 2018 producers were in Gonzales County on our recently acquired Hawkeye acreage and to remind you if you're new to Lonestar. Lonestar acquired a set of assets off the courthouse steps that we now refer to as Hawkeye, that’s East of our cyclone position. We take $3.4 million to acquire 6,257 gross and 1,655 net acres and that acquisition included 2.5 million of PDP PV-10, most of which is associated with wells Lonestar operates at Cyclone. That means that we spent $900,000 for the acreage which equates to $543 an acre."

An opportunity like this is practically a gift. It really demonstrates that management has kept their focus on the local industry to the benefit of shareholders. Up until now, the company was purchasing acreage using preferred stock and debt. Results were improving, but not enough to offset the increasing financial leverage. Clearly management needed a little luck. They got that luck with this acreage.

Not only was the acreage dirt cheap, the production from that brand new acreage far exceeds the results from other acreage the company paid far more for. This was just the kind of results a leveraged company like Lonestar needed to overcome the financial leverage on the balance sheet. The acreage available was small enough to not attract significant bidding competition from larger competitors. But that acreage will make a huge difference for a company like Lonestar. Rates of return shown above will result in fast paybacks and desperately needed fast cash flow increases.

Production nearly doubled from the year before. The gas percentage of production did increase from the previous year. But the percentage of production increase was so great that cash flow before hedging and EBITDA as defined by the company increased tremendously. Management now confidently predicts that EBITDA (quarterly rate as annualized) will be in investment grade and conventional lending standards ratios before the end of the fiscal year.

Karnes County wells are also outperforming. The recently drilled wells covered in the earnings report returned more than 200,000 BOE in the first 180 days of production. The initial rates shown above are significantly above the profitability curve shown in the slide. Continued outperformance will result in a large upward revision of the internal rates of return. Management will probably re-evaluate the expected return shown above in the early part of the next fiscal year when more production history is available. Note the higher present value for the Hawkeye wells to explain the higher rates of return compared to the Horned Frog wells shown above.

As long as drilling results continue to exceed expectations and those future drilling results continue to improve, then the financial leverage will continue to work in the favor of investors. Cash costs will continue to decline as more wells using the latest improvements are drilled and complete. By most measures the balance sheet is very weak. There is both debt and convertible preferred stock. But the results shown this quarter combined with continuing strong oil pricing can overcome that.

Should oil prices decline significantly and sustain that decline, all bets could be off on the pending recovery. However, management appears to be well on the way to reducing the damaging effects of lower oil pricing in the future. Management just needs time to deliver continuing results that would raise the price of the stock to force conversion of the preferred stock.

Continuing outstanding operational results would also result in a conservative long term debt-to-EBITDA ratio as well as a conservative long term debt-to-cash flow from operations ratio. Balance sheet strength would not be far behind. There is a reasonable possibility that the company can grow its way into comfortable and may even conservative ratios to service its debt load.

Most managements show an increasingly better future picture as strong oil pricing is assumed for the next six months. This management will most likely continue the hedging program to lock in a sales price and assure a continued financial recovery. Higher commodity pricing is nowhere near the threat that lower commodity prices pose.

Common shareholders still enjoy more financial leverage because there is preferred stock outstanding in addition to the debt outstanding. The preferred stock is privately held. Therefore there is no market quote for the current value of the preferred. Management has tackled this issue as follows.

This stock has rarely been cheap. Acreage was purchased but the hoped for great cash flow results were never achieved until now. But if one assumes the conversion of the preferred stock, then the common shares outstanding increase by about 50% and the enterprise value shown above is reasonable. This management, like much of the industry, continues to experiment with further well improvements. So an investment strategy predicated on continuing sizable production improvements is reasonable until those improvements slow or cease.

Management has already guided to an average production rate of about 13,000 to 14,000 BOED for fiscal year 2019. This year, management has already raised production guidance more than once. Another favorable acquisition could easily change the production forecast in the future.

So far, Eagle Ford producers have not faced the production bottlenecks and price discounting faced by Permian producers. Continued high oil pricing may change that. The Chairman of the Board, John Pinkerton, and senior managers have enough experience to continue navigating the company through those pricing challenges.

However, Mr. Market is currently dumping the stocks of companies with relatively low discounts in the Permian along with the stocks of companies that have trouble marketing their production. There is a risk that negative market attitude could at some point spread to the Eagle Ford in the future.

The wells with the highest rate of return are shown above. However, this is also the company's smallest net land position. These well results will continue to positively influence the rate of return on the capital budget. However, continuing high rates of return may be dependent upon more favorably located lease purchases for low prices as well as continuing production improvements. There is no guarantee that the company will continue to find relatively cheap leases to purchase or that production improvements will continue.

However, management probably needs at least another year of strong oil prices and strong operational results to reach investment grade balance sheet strength and optimal lending ratios. That makes this investment speculative. But the latest results give this company a far better chance of success than some competitors like California Resources (CRC). As noted in the last article, California Resources probably needs a major equity injection to survive. It is very unlikely to be able to repair its balance sheet significantly even with the currently strong oil prices prevalent throughout the industry.

California Resources demonstrates minimal production growth despite some very decent margins. Lonestar Resources nearly doubled production in the current quarter from the previous year. Even next quarter, which should show much lower quarterly improvement from the second quarter, should show production growth of more than 50% over the third quarter of 2017. Rapid production growth is absolutely essential to overcome financial leverage challenges. California Resources management has reported low single digit production increases so far. Plus management has not guided to significantly higher production increases in the future.

Lonestar shareholders will be diluted when the preferred stock converts. However, continued sizable production increases should still enable some significant capital gains in the future. The company is still small enough that continuing small acreage purchases positively influence future growth plans. The common stock should probably double in price over the next 24 months as continuing good news excites the market. Mr. Market loves a good story and growth. Therefore, the operating momentum here should propel the stock upward regardless of operating metrics.

