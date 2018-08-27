CF Industries Is Now Finally A Cash Cow

CF Industries could now start to reduce its net debt, and it could do so fast.

The sustaining capex will be substantially lower than the depreciation charges, indicating the free cash flow result will be higher than the net income.

Introduction

I didn’t make myself popular on Seeking Alpha when I remained convinced about the future of CF Industries (CF) even when the company’s share price was trading in the mid-20’s. My entire investment thesis was based on one thing: the level of capital expenditures would soon start to drop as the company was finishing up on its growth investments. The capex level has now fallen back to just the ‘sustaining’ capex, which means CF Industries is basically printing cash now.

CF data by YCharts

No more money has to be spent on growth, resulting in a strong free cash flow

CF Industries has reached its turning point sometime last year when the new plants were up and running, and no more cash had to be spent on expanding the existing operations. On top of that, the new plants are reaching a steady state production rate and are now contributing to the operating cash flow rather than being a cash drain.

In the second quarter of the year, CF Industries generated a revenue of $1.3B, which brought the total revenue in the first half of the year to$2.26B. After deducting the cost of sales, the gross margin increased from $280M to $502M. An excellent performance, as this also had a positive impact on the net income and the cash flow result.

Source: SEC filings

The operating income almost tripled in the first half of this year, from $166M to $435M thanks to the higher revenue and despite a higher amount spent on SG&A expenses. Additionally, whereas CF Industries had to take a $3M loss from affiliates into account in the first semester of 2017, it was now able to report an income of $25M which obviously helped to boost the operating income.

As the interest expenses also decreased from $160M to $121M, CF Industries saw its pre-tax income increase from $7M to $323M, and yes, that’s a 4,500% increase (not a typo). This resulted in CF Industries reporting a $211M net income for the first half of the year (of which $148M was generated in the second quarter) for an EPS of $0.90. This doesn’t sound too impressive given the current share price, but my original investment thesis was also based on the cash flow result, and not just on the net income.

After all, I argued CF Industries’ depreciation charges would be higher than the sustaining capex (the level of capital expenditures needed to keep the operations running at a steady pace). This was confirmed in CF Industries cash flow statement, where it was clearly visible the depreciation charges (which are non-cash charges) were substantially higher than the amount spent on capital expenditures.

Source: SEC filings

CF Industries reported an operating cash flow of $598M, but we need to make some adjustments to this result. First of all, we need to deduct the $59M payment to non-controlling interests, whilst we also cannot ignore the $75M that was spent on the working capital position (mainly related to customer advances and accounts payable). This means the true underlying operating cash flow was approximately $614M.

The capex level was just$145M (which is approximately 1/3 rd of the depreciation charges), indicating the free cash flow result in the first semester was approximately $470M. A great result, and this puts CF Industries on track to generate a free cash flow of $1B in FY 2019.

So what’s next?

CF Industries has now finally reached the point where it’s free cash flow positive and this creates a luxury problem: what should it do with the money?

Considering CF Industries has a net debt position of approximately$4B on the balance sheet, the first priority should indeed be to reduce the net debt and the leverage ratio. When looking at the current debt structure, we see CF Industries will have to wait for 2020 before it can repay some of its bonds. Sure, the company could launch a public offer to buy back some of its bonds, but it would have to pay a premium above par, which isn’t always a great idea.

A first $500M bond will only mature in 2020, which means CF Industries has plenty of time (and cash) to repay this bond. In fact, CF Industries should have in excess of $1.5B in cash on hand and that’s plenty of cash to repay the bond.

Source: SEC filings

That’s why I wouldn’t mind if CF Industries would start to either buying back some stock or increase its quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. After all, repaying the $500M bond in 2020 would result in an increase of the after-tax free cash flow of approximately $25-29M, or 10 cents per share. CF Industries already has the cash on hand to repay the bond, so making $100-200M per year available for share buybacks would perhaps be a good idea.

Source: company presentation

A dividend hike could also work, but I think a share repurchase would be a better idea for people with a long-term view.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

I’m glad I was right about CF Industries as the company’s share price doubled, and the investors who did buy more stock in the mid-twenties are currently sitting on a 5% dividend yield. Although I remain convinced about the future and potential of CF Industries, I think the company is just a ‘hold’ for now. The undervaluation is gone and whilst CF Industries could still do very well in the near-term and mid-term future, the value proposition isn’t as clear as 18 months ago (when CF Industries was an obvious buy), and it could make sense to reduce the weight of CF in your portfolio.

Despite that, I think the company does deserve a spot in a diversified portfolio, especially as the management has been signaling a tough nitrogen market leading into 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.