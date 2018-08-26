Malibu Boats - Making Another Splashing Acquisition

I like the strong performance of management and modest 15 times forward multiple, although I recognise that this is a highly cyclical business, preventing me from jumping onboard.

While margins are not as attractive as it own business, valuation multiples remain very modest, hence investors react very enthusiastic on the deal.

Malibu Boats (MBUU) is an interesting small-cap riding the wave of increased discretionary spending, driven by the strong economy. This tailwind and the savvy deals made by management makes this a very interesting name in my eyes, as I like the latest deal as well, although investors have priced in the benefits quite aggressively.

While multiples remain very modest, I am very much aware that this is a cyclical business, a key reason why I am not chasing the current momentum run, yet I will keep a close eye on development going forward.

The Business - Benefiting From Discretionary Spending

Malibu Boats is riding the wave of increased discretionary spending as all generations benefit from the economic recovery and growth. The company furthermore benefits from a focus of experiences over goods by millennials as well as healthy interest for outdoor life and sports.

The company has a broken fiscal year which ends in June, as it generated $282 million in sales in the fiscal year of 2017, ending in June of that year. That year, Malibu sold little over 3,800 boats at an average selling price of $74,000 apiece. Manufacturing and selling these boats has been quite lucrative with adjusted EBITDA totalling little over $55 million, as the company reported adjusted net earnings of $30 million that year.

The company announced a transformative deal in the summer of 2017, as it has reached an agreement to buy Cobalt boats. This manufacturer and distributor of sterndrive and outboard boats was acquired for $130 million, in a deal adding $140 million in annual sales. Other benefits of the deal include $18 million in net tax benefits, as well as $7.5 million in annual cost synergies. Factoring in that deal, the company would grow sales by roughly 50% in the fiscal year of 2018 to $422 million in pro-forma sales.

That deal proved to be game changer, with shares trading at just $25-$30 at the time, as shares have steadily moved higher over the past twelve months.

2018 - A Very strong Year

Malibu started the first quarter of its current fiscal year on a strong note as the purchase of Cobalt was closed at the start of the quarter, being a key driver behind a 67% increase in sales as the solid earnings report pushed shares up to their $30s. The company maintained momentum as second quarter sales rose by 69%.

Momentum only improved as the company reported a 82% increase in third quarter sales in May of this year, as we are still awaiting the fourth quarter results. To date, the company generated more than $358 million in sales on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $67 million and $40 million in adjusted earnings. Assuming 75% increase (on an annual basis) for all those metrics for the fourth quarter, I see full year sales at around $490 million (far ahead of the pro-forma sales number at the time of the deal announcement). The same logic implies that EBITDA comes in at $93 million, while adjusted earnings could improve to $54 million.

With cash holdings of $53 million, net debt has been reduced to $55 million, a very modest amount given the profitability of the business, even at this favourable point in the cycle. The 21.7 million shares outstanding ahead of the latest deal were valued at $40 per share, for an equity valuation of $868 million and enterprise valuation of $923 million. That values the company at around 1.9 times sales, 10 times EBITDA and 17 times adjusted earnings.

Another Deal

Shares of Malibu Boats saw another move higher, in fact shares rose from $40 to $45 per share on the back of another deal, after investors are still celebrating last year´s deal. This summer, Malibu announces the purchase of Pursuit Boats, a premium brand in the fast-growing saltwater outboard fishing market.

The company is willing to spent $100 million to buy Pursuit, being the leader in the aforementioned market segment with a line-up of 15 models. The Florida-based company generated $124 million in sales last year, implying that it is acquired at a relatively modest 0.8 times sales multiple. Not that this is another kind of company as average selling prices of Pursuit come in far ahead of $200k, making these boats on average three times as expensive as the core business.

The company has indicated that the deal will be accretive and that a 6.5 times EBITDA multiple has been paid. That suggest that EBITDA margins of 12% lag considerably compared to the own business which posts margins close to 19%, although the multiple can hardly be called expensive. After all, the EBITDA multiple is close to 3 times lower than the valuation of Malibu ahead of the deal. Furthermore, I believe that there might be room for margin expansion.

Shares rose by roughly $5 in reaction to the deal, adding about $100 million in response to a $100 million deal, on the back of the low multiple and good track record with last year´s deal.

Interesting Name

I like what Malibu is doing in its segment as a pro-forma net debt load of $155 million remains very reasonable with EBITDA comfortably surpassing the $100 million mark now as well. Having pegged adjusted earnings of the core operations at close to $2.50 per share, this deal certainly has the potential to boost the number to let´s say $3.00 per share, which could make shares still look appealing at $45 given the reasonable leverage and strong track record.

The only problem or discussion to have is that of cyclicality as the business benefits from a strong economy generally low rates and easy financing conditions, as all of these could change rather easily in case of a downturn, which famously have put stress on discretionary spending in the past. Examples include the like of RV manufacturing, boat manufacturing, off-road vehicle producers, and alike.

I like what I am seeing as the cyclicality argument prevents me from chasing the current momentum as I am very much aware that shares traded in at just low double digits as recent as 2016. Hence I am keeping a close eye on the company and its management, driven by strong tailwinds and savvy dealmaking, as serious headwinds in the stock price could trigger me into buying the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.