Honeywell: Stick With This Winner

There are plenty of reasons to stay long Honeywell so I plan to do just that. What are your thoughts?

Honeywell's stock has performed well so far in 2018 and I believe that the outperformance should continue through 2019.

Honeywell (HON) is a company that continues to impress the market, and it helped this industrial conglomerate's bull case that management recently raised their full-year 2018 EPS guidance and announced that the spinoffs were still on track for later this year. As a result of this encouraging news, HON shares traded higher by over 2%, which brings the YTD performance to approximately 8%.

HON data by YCharts

Honeywell's stock is up big over the last three years but, as I recently described here, this industrial conglomerate is a must own stock in today's environment. It may be hard to make yourself jump in while shares are trading close to the $160 per share range but, in my opinion, Honeywell's stock should continue to fly higher through 2019 and beyond.

The Bull Case Keeps Getting Stronger, The Numbers Prove It

On July 20, 2018, Honeywell continued its streak of reporting strong operating results when the company released its Q2 2018 earnings report. The company reported adjusted Q2 2018 EPS of $2.12 (beat by $0.11) on revenue of $10.9B (beat by $120M), which compared favorably to the results reported for the same period of the prior year.

Source: Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

Honeywell's expanding margins and FCF growth are key components to its long-term story but, more importantly, this company continues to benefit from improving business environments. To this point, each operating segment reported strong top-line growth in addition to expanding margins for Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

There was a lot to like about Honeywell's Q2 2018 operating results, but it is important to note that management also struck a bullish tone during the conference call about what the rest of 2018 may bring:

Today, we are raising our full year 2018 organic sales growth guidance to a new range of up to 5% to 6%, our segment margin expansion to 40 to 60 basis points, our EPS guidance to a new range of $8.05 to $8.15 or up 13% to 15% and our full year free cash flow guidance to $5.6 billion to $6.2 billion. Compared to prior range, our EPS guidance is now $0.20 higher at the low end and $0.10 higher at the high end. These changes reflect both our second quarter performance and our confidence in the company's ability to continue outperforming for the remainder of the year. Our end markets are strong. We're executing well, as evidenced by our margin and cash performance, and we have significant balance sheet capacity still to deploy. I'm encouraged by our performance to date and expect more of the same in the second half. - Darius Adamczyk, CEO Honeywell delivered outstanding operational performance in the second quarter with 6% organic sales growth, 60 basis points of margin expansion, 18% earnings growth and 42% free cash flow growth. On top of our financial performance, we continue to make significant progress in becoming a software industrial leader. Our connected offerings are helping our customers solve critical challenges across our large installed base. We expect the momentum we have seen in the first half of the year to continue within the second half. Our orders rates remain strong, and our backlog continues to grow. Soon, we will spin off our Transportation Systems and Homes businesses. We have made great progress to prepare both to stand alone as independently publicly traded companies. We look forward to sharing more on our continued strong performance with you as the year progresses. - Greg Lewis, CFO

Notice that management not only talked up the Q2 2018 results but that they also guided for a strong finish to 2018. Additionally, Mr. Adamczyk raised Honeywell's full-year 2018 for the second time this year. Today, only a few short months after this earnings call, Mr. Adamczyk and team raised their 2018 guidance again and talked up the benefits of the upcoming spins.

The Latest

On August 23, 2018, Honeywell's management team held an investor meeting that covered a wide range of topics with the most notable item being the company's newly updated full-year 2018 guidance.

Source: Investor Update Presentation

By my count, management has raised Honeywell's full-year 2018 guidance three times, which is pretty impressive, right? The company has also reported broad-based growth through the first half of 2018 but, in my opinion, the benefits from the spinoffs are the reason why investors should own the stock today (i.e., the most significant near-term catalyst).

After the spinoffs, shareholders will own a more-focused Honeywell in addition to holding shares of two businesses that should be well-positioned as standalone entities. Honeywell also expects to receive a one-time dividend of approximately $3B from the spinoffs (and legacy liability relief), which gives management additional dry powder for their capital deployment plans.

The Garrett spin, which is the Transportation Systems business, is expected to be completed at the end of Q3 2018 and the Resideo spin, which is the Homes & Global Distribution business, is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. Honeywell already has promising long-term business prospects, which should only be helped by the spinoffs so, as I recently described, the spins should be viewed as icing on the cake. It also helps the bull case that Honeywell shares are not yet priced for perfection.

Valuation

Honeywell is trading at a reasonable valuation when compared to its peer group.

HON PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

HON shares are trading at a 'rich' valuation of 19x forward earnings but I believe that this company is the best of breed in the industrial space. Plus, the market is trading at (or near) all-time highs so 19x is not as rich as it may seem.

Let's also not forget that Honeywell has been extremely shareholder-friendly - repurchased approximately $1.7B worth of stock over the first six months of 2018 and raised its dividend in late 2017 - and, in my opinion, the company has more catalysts (especially from a near-term perspective) than any of its peers. Therefore, I believe that the company is in a position to more than grow into its current valuation.

Risks

A global recession is the most significant risk to my investment thesis, at least in the near term. I do not believe that a recession is not likely to happen over the next 12 months, but if one were to materialize, Honeywell's businesses would be negatively impacted in a major way. Furthermore, investor sentiment is extremely bullish for Honeywell at this point in time and it largely revolves around the prospects for the aerospace division, so a slowdown in this industry would likely result in shares selling off.

Another risk point relates to the company's restructuring plan because there is no guarantee that the spin-offs will go without a hitch. If the company has cost buildups or issues with the formation of the two separate entities, Honeywell's stock could be under pressure in late 2018/early 2019.

Bottom Line

The long-term bull story is obvious: Honeywell is an industrial conglomerate that has great businesses in industries that have promising long-term prospects. Moreover, Honeywell appears to have the right management in place and its focus on software (i.e. Industrial Internet of Things) is already paying huge dividends. Lastly, the spinoffs have the potential to unlock a tremendous amount of shareholder value over the next 12-18 months.

Honeywell's stock has performed well on a YTD basis, and rightfully so, but I do not believe that investors with a long-term perspective have missed the boat just yet. As such, investors with a time horizon longer than 12 months should consider this stock on any significant pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON, GE, UTX.

