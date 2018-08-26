Myriad Genetics - Diversification Going Strong, Priced In Already

Still being impressed with the diversification strategy I am keeping a close eye and look to initiate again on significant dips.

Being respectful of the great momentum seen already, I am not chasing shares as they are expensive on current multiples, but cheap if coverage wins come through.

I like the progress being made, as total revenues are still flattish yet there is huge potential in case of further reimbursement coverage deals.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) is a relatively smaller diagnostics company, but it has attracted my interest in the past for the right reasons. Shares steadily rose in recent years thanks to strong growth of its hereditary cancer test franchise with shares re-testing their highs at $45 per share late in 2015.

The reliance on hereditary tests, and fears about competition kicking for this core franchise, caused a fierce sell-off to levels at around $15 at the start of 2017. After this dip shares have seen a rather spectacular recovery to current levels just a few dollars shy of the $50 mark.

Delivering Upon Diversification

Myriad is a diagnostics company with a mission of being the global leader in personalised medicine. The company has long been reliant on its hereditary diagnostics tests, which grew from $100 million in sales little over a decade ago to a peak around $750 million in recent years.

The company has invested heavily in diversifying its business after this core franchise faced competitive pressures. Being a near 100% focused business on hereditary tests in 2013, performing nearly 200,000 tests a year, Myriad has grown to perform about a million tests in 2018, of which just 25% is focused on hereditary cancer.

This rather impressive performance has been driven by huge investments and M&A pursued in recent years, with the latter totalling about a billion on a combined basis. The addition and development of other tests have helped Myriad to stabilise total revenues, despite declines in the core franchise. In this respect it should be understood that average revenues per test from new franchises are significantly less than that of hereditary cancer tests.

For the fiscal year ending on June 2017, the core hereditary cancer test franchise reported a 10% decline in sales to $569 million, still responsible for 74% of sales despite the fact that it represents just a minority of total tests performed.

Despite this fall, the company reported a 2% increase in full year sales as fourth quarter revues were up by 8%. A key contributor to this was the GeneSight franchise which is posting revenues at a run rate of $100 million, acquired through a savvy purchase of Assurex in a mere $225 million deal.

This is complemented by a $44 million revenue contribution from Vectra DA, $12 million from Prolaris, nearly $8 million from EndoPredict and nearly $12 million in other testing revenues, with pharmaceutical service revenues being stable at $49 million.

Momentum Accelerates

Alongside the 2017 earnings release, the company guided for 2018 revenues to improve further to $750-$770 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $1.00-$1.05 per share. Total revenues did come in flattish at $772 million despite another 12% drop in hereditary cancer revenues. GeneSight improved further to $125 million in revenues, although fourth quarter revenues improved to a run rate of $136 million. Other promising developments were the $57 million revenue contribution from Vectra DA, a spectacular improvement in Prolaris testing revenues to $21 million as well as $9 million in revenues from other testing products as well as EndoPredict.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, a reasonable improvement from the $1.03 per share reported in 2017, with earnings coming in far above the initial outlook provided for the year. For the current fiscal year of 2019, Myriad guides for continued spectacular improvements in sales and earnings as the emerging tests continue to grow, more than offsetting continued pressure on the hereditary cancer test franchise.

The good news is that for the fiscal year of 2019, Myriad sees full year sales improve to $880-$890 million, indicating an about 15% increase in sales. Real leverage is furthermore seen on the bottom line with adjusted earnings seen at $1.70-$1.75 per share, including about $0.30 per share in stock-based compensation, for a more realistic earnings number of $1.40-$1.45 per share.

Improved earnings growth furthermore helps in strengthening the balance sheet which now contains about $211 million in cash and equivalents. Total debt, including contingency payments related to past deals amount to just $23 million, for effectively a near $200 million net cash position, close to $3 per share. This net cash position was short lived as the company announced and already closed on the $375 million purchase of Counsyl, as announced in May. This deal is expected to add $134 million in revenues and hence is a key reason for the expected revenue growth in 2019.

Trading at $48 per share, the company´s shares trade at 33-34 times expected earnings this upcoming year.

The Potential

While the current trends are very encouraging, note that Myriad has great potential as not all of its tests are fully reimbursed yet. The good news is that the company has many other test, notably GeneSight, which are starting to deliver on its promises with a great total addressable markets, as potential is driven by reimbursement decisions.

This test in particular has great potential as full reimbursement of GeneSight could push up revenue contribution from this test to $600 million a year, as other tests could add meaningfully as well to become a $1.5 billion revenue business.

Actually, if Myriad would see full reimbursement coverage for all of its tests it would overnight become a $1.4 billion business with adjusted earnings per share power of $5.00 per share, roughly three times the (adjusted) earnings guidance provided for the year. It is exactly this promise which has been a key driver behind the share price advancement from levels of just $15 early in 2017.

At the time, that is early 2017, the company indicated the potential as well as investors were worried about continued pressure on its core franchise. Ever since, management has re-gained a lot of credibility with the developments delivered upon ever since.

Not Chasing Momentum

The problem for investors is that the gap between current earnings power, seen at around $1.75 per share (or $0.30 per share lower if we include stock-based compensation expenses) and the potential $5 per share number in case of full reimbursement potential is simply very big.

The good news is that the company is rapidly becoming more diversified as leverage is very modest and realistic earnings could likely grow to $3-4 per share upon further reimbursement coverage wins in the coming years in my eyes. Based on that outlook the valuation looks very reasonable just shy of $50 per share, although I am mindful of the modest outlook for 2019. While the company predicts 15% revenue growth, pretty much all of this growth seems to be driven by the acquisition of Counsyl.

The fact that earnings multiples have risen to a number greater than 30 times, as shares have seen a big momentum run already made that I cashed out of a long term position at levels around $35. In hindsight these sales were done too quickly as I continue to be appealed to the shares given the potential earnings number which the company can deliver upon.

While I am very much attracted to the fundamental performance, I recognise that shares have seen great momentum already, pushing up multiples quite a bit. While I remain inherently appealed to the situation, I am watching Myriad with great interest, looking to get back in levels around $35-$40, driven by the real diversification efforts being made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.