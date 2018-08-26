Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Kayne Anderson Funds Merge And LDF Liquidates

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of August 10, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 22 last week) and the average price return was -0.05% (down from 0.28%). MLPs led with +1.12% return, followed by global equity with +0.86% and tax-advantaged equity with +0.73%. Turkish troubles pulled down emerging market equities (-2.17%), emerging market income (-1.63%) and other non-U.S. equity (-1.18%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

9 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 18 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.42% (down from 0.26%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (3.93%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-13.71%). The average sector discount is -6.39% (up from -6.75% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Tax-advantaged equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.63%), while Asia equity showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.70%). The average change in premium/discount was 0.36% (up from 0.04% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is tax-advantaged equity (+1.99) while the sector with the lowest z-score is MLPs (-1.69). The average z-score is -0.18 (up from -0.42 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (9.53%), followed by global growth & income (9.43%), emerging market income (9.37%), global equity dividend (9.22%) and multisector income (8.48%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.77% (down from 6.77% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ASG) -4.61% 7.35% 8.29% 1.1 -3.12% 1.01% (STK) -3.74% 8.59% -2.36% -1.6 -2.54% 1.19% (APB) -3.67% 2.18% -6.65% -1.0 -2.42% 1.42% (MXF) -2.89% 3.77% -15.95% 0.1 -3.63% -0.32% (PSLV) -2.22% % -4.65% -2.8 -1.42% 0.87% (TWN) -2.12% 3.29% -14.91% -1.6 -1.85% 0.60% (IIF) -1.94% 11.18% -13.04% -2.1 -2.08% 0.10% (NML) -1.91% 7.10% -9.45% -1.5 -0.32% 1.79% (JEMD) -1.76% 6.21% -3.56% 0.0 -4.00% -2.24% (BGX) -1.74% 7.48% -4.18% 0.8 -1.67% 0.12%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

(*Note: there appears to be a mistake with STK: its discount is +1.46% (premium) rather than a -2.36% discount)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (LDF) 7.86% 0.72% -5.64% 6.8 5.03% -3.72% (PGP) 6.07% 9.16% 52.48% 1.5 1.91% -2.15% (HTY) 4.70% 9.77% 12.48% 1.9 3.21% -1.11% (EOT) 3.78% 4.64% 4.72% 1.3 3.79% 0.05% (GGO) 3.69% 3.90% 3.54% 1.7 2.50% -1.15% (JDD) 3.43% 8.44% -5.17% -1.1 1.97% -1.72% (SZC) 3.24% 8.31% -3.14% 1.4 3.57% 0.10% (ERH) 3.02% 6.97% 4.28% 3.6 2.65% -0.32% (IDE) 2.89% 7.79% -2.30% 0.5 1.85% -1.17% (DMO) 2.64% 10.25% 5.05% -2.3 2.72% 0.14%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 6, 2018 | Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (the "Company") (NYSE:KYN) announced today the completion of the merger of Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company ("KED") with and into KYN. KYN acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of KED in a tax-free transaction in exchange for an equal aggregate value of newly issued KYN common stock and cash proceeds for fractional shares. KYN's post-merger total assets and NAV were approximately $4.1 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. Its NAV per share was $20.02, with approximately 126.1 million shares outstanding. August 6, 2018 | Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:KMF) announced today the completion of the merger of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. ("KYE") with and into KMF. KMF acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of KYE in a tax-free transaction in exchange for an equal aggregate value of newly issued KMF common stock and cash proceeds for fractional shares. KMF's post-merger total assets and NAV were approximately $1,036 million and $738 million, respectively. Its NAV per share was $15.10, with approximately 48.9 million shares outstanding. July 19, 2018 | Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) (the “Company”) today announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). The offer commenced on June 19, 2018 and expired on July 18, 2018 (the “Expiration Date”). The Offer entitled the rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 15,802,094 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”). The subscription price was $14.64 per share of Common Stock, and was determined based upon the formula equal to 90% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the Expiration Date. The Offer was over-subscribed. Shares of Common Stock will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all stockholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Stock in respect of the oversubscription privilege.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 7, 2018 | The Latin American Discovery Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on October 19, 2018. July 20, 2018 | The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) (the “Fund”) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s shareholders of rights to purchase additional shares of the Fund. Shareholders on a record date to be established by the Fund’s Board would be issued non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. The offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund’s Registration Statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus. July 20, 2018 | Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK), Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (NYSE:AGC), and Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:LCM), each a closed-end fund (together, the “Funds”) announced today that shareholders of the Funds approved the mergers outlined below. Acquired Funds Ticker Acquiring Fund Ticker Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II AGC Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund AVK Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund LCM Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the mergers are expected to be effective with the open of the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2018. The mergers, if completed, would occur based on the relative net asset values of AGC, LCM and AVK.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 18, 2018 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (RIV) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a change in the Fund’s fiscal year end from October 31 to July 31. In addition, the Board also approved the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.21 per share of common stock, payable on the dates noted below. Based on the Fund’s current net asset value share price of $18.89 (as of market close on July 17, 2018), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 13.34%. Further, the Board approved the termination of the Fund’s managed distribution plan, effective following the close of business on July 31, 2018. Beginning August 1, 2018, the Fund intends to make regular monthly cash distributions of its net investment income to common stockholders at a level based on the projected performance of the Fund, which rate continues at a fixed dollar amount that may be adjusted from time to time. Dividends and distributions may be payable in cash or shares of common stock, with stockholders having the option to receive additional common stock in lieu of cash. The Fund may at times, in its discretion, pay out less than the entire amount of net investment income earned in any particular period and may at times pay out such accumulated undistributed income in addition to net investment income earned in other periods in order to permit the Fund to maintain a more stable level of distributions. As a result, the dividend paid by the Fund to common stockholders for any particular period may be more or less than the amount of net investment income earned by the Fund during such period. The Fund’s ability to maintain a stable level of distributions to stockholders will depend on a number of factors, including the stability of income received from its investments and the costs of any leverage. As portfolio and market conditions change, the amount of dividends on the Fund’s common stock could change.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Invesco Muni Invst. Grade T (VGM) -14.1% 0.0601 0.0516 5.07% -9.62% -1.1 122% 8/1/2018 8/13/2018 Deutsche Municipal Income (KTF) -9.5% 0.0525 0.0475 5.26% -10.26% -1.2 100% 8/8/2018 8/17/2018 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) -3.1% 0.032 0.031 5.80% -11.22% -1.4 103% 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -2.9% 0.069 0.067 5.59% -6.05% 0 97% 8/1/2018 8/23/2018 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -2.8% 0.072 0.07 6.05% -8.13% -2.1 96% 8/1/2018 8/23/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.5% 0.1029 0.1014 10.63% -3.94% 1.7 38% 8/7/2018 8/16/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02058 0.02047 9.34% 1.15% -0.3 60% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.3% 0.02942 0.02932 9.23% -7.97% -1.2 26% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.2% 0.04165 0.04157 9.00% -11.50% -2 50% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.2% 0.05845 0.05834 8.98% -11.16% -2.3 49% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.1% 0.02904 0.029 7.79% -6.88% -1.6 36% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 0.2% 0.047 0.04709 10.17% -2.13% -1.5 28% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.2% 0.0959 0.0961 9.20% 7.74% 2.7 26% 8/7/2018 8/16/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) 2.6% 0.039 0.04 4.61% -14.52% -0.9 109% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) 2.6% 0.039 0.04 5.17% -10.84% -1.1 98% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) 4.0% 0.0719 0.0748 8.66% -9.52% 0.5 95% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 5.2% 0.0309 0.0325 5.39% -13.39% -1.3 94% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 EV CA Municipal Income (CEV) 13.5% 0.0371 0.0421 4.44% -15.32% -1 85% 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) 29.8% 0.0265 0.0344 7.14% -8.83% -0.7 63% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Market In Search Of New Highs. (Aug. 11)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Don't Get Framed (Aug. 12)

Lance Roberts presents The Run Ends At The Highs (Aug. 12)

Commentary

In an excerpt of our commentary to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members (originally released two weeks ago), we noted:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) lost -4.61% premium last week as investors may be anticipating the upcoming possible dilution from the rights offering. I still think its overpriced at a +8.29% premium however.

(ASG) lost -4.61% premium last week as investors may be anticipating the upcoming possible dilution from the rights offering. I still think its overpriced at a +8.29% premium however. What's Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) doing at a +4.72% premium when most other muni funds have been crashing and burning? It might be because the fund's conservative leverage of 11% meant that it hasn't had to cut its distribution over rising interest expenses (currently 0.20%) as many other muni funds have had to. However, current coverage is only 95% so investors have little margin for error in terms of share price support should the fund announce a distribution reduction.

(EOT) doing at a +4.72% premium when most other muni funds have been crashing and burning? It might be because the fund's conservative leverage of 11% meant that it hasn't had to cut its distribution over rising interest expenses (currently 0.20%) as many other muni funds have had to. However, current coverage is only 95% so investors have little margin for error in terms of share price support should the fund announce a distribution reduction. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) gained 4.70% in premium last week and currently sits at a +12.48% premium with a +1.9 z-score. I would suggest selling or trimming here, as I don't think a global option income CEF deserves such a high premium.

Members who sold out of EOT and HTY would have avoided significant losses in their positions. ASG has also lost about 1% premium since the idea was initially disclosed, but has still moved up with the markets. I still think that it's overvalued at a 7% premium which may not yet reflect the reality of the upcoming rights dilution.

ASG data by YCharts

