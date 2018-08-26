The Stock Market Is Not In The Longest Bull Market In History

The Nasdaq 100 Shares QQQ and the Russell 2000 ETFs are in bull market territory since their February 2018 lows, but the other three are not.

Each of the five ETFs for the U.S. Equity Averages fell into correction territory after setting all-time highs in January.

Today I show daily charts and key value levels, pivots and risky levels for the five major equity exchange-traded funds.

Here's Today's Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $253.07.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Diamonds shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $250.63 and $247.77, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $246.52 and $243.29, respectively. My monthly pivot is $254.32 with my quarterly risky level of $264.99 versus the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26. To reach bull market territory, DIA needs to trade above $279.84.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $281.76. A warning has begun as SPY has a 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading above 90.00, indicating an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Spiders shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $279.67 and $271.92, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $276.34 and $270.84, respectively. My monthly pivot is $280.09 with my quarterly risky level at $288.57 versus the all-time intraday high of $287.67 set on Aug. 24. To reach bull market territory, SPY needs to trade above $303.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $178.63.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for QQQs shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $177.89 and $166.90, respectively, and well above my semiannual and annual value levels of $169.40 and $156.14, respectively. My monthly pivot is $179.97 with my quarterly risky level of $183.98 versus the all-time intraday high of $182.93 set on July 25. QQQ is in bull market territory 21.5% below its Feb. 9 low of $150.13.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The Transports ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $198.11.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Transports shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $195.47 and $191.12, respectively, and above my monthly and semiannual value levels of $199.04 and $181.19, respectively. When the stock traded to its all-time intraday high of $206.90 on Aug. 21 the ETF was above my annual pivot of $204.61. My quarterly risky level is $215.57. To reach bull market territory, IYT needs to trade above $211.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The small-caps ETF has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $167.53.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Russell 2000 ETF shows that the ETF held its 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 last week and well above its 200-day simple moving averages of $158.16. My annual, monthly and semiannual pivots are $165.04, $162.48 and $154.04, respectively, with my quarterly risky level above the chart at $177.79. IWM set its all-time intraday high of $171.78 on Aug. 24 and is already in bull market territory 20.4% above its Feb. 9 low of $142.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.