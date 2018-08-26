The Stock Market Is Not In The Longest Bull Market In History

Today I show daily charts and key value levels, pivots and risky levels for the five major equity exchange-traded funds.
Here's Today's Scorecard
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)
The Diamonds ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $253.07.
Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith
The daily chart for Diamonds shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $250.63 and $247.77, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $246.52 and $243.29, respectively. My monthly pivot is $254.32 with my quarterly risky level of $264.99 versus the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26. To reach bull market territory, DIA needs to trade above $279.84.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)
The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $281.76. A warning has begun as SPY has a 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading above 90.00, indicating an "inflating parabolic bubble".
Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith
The daily chart for Spiders shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $279.67 and $271.92, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $276.34 and $270.84, respectively. My monthly pivot is $280.09 with my quarterly risky level at $288.57 versus the all-time intraday high of $287.67 set on Aug. 24. To reach bull market territory, SPY needs to trade above $303.50.
PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)
The Nasdaq 100 QQQ has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $178.63.
Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith
The daily chart for QQQs shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $177.89 and $166.90, respectively, and well above my semiannual and annual value levels of $169.40 and $156.14, respectively. My monthly pivot is $179.97 with my quarterly risky level of $183.98 versus the all-time intraday high of $182.93 set on July 25. QQQ is in bull market territory 21.5% below its Feb. 9 low of $150.13.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)
The Transports ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $198.11.
Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith
The daily chart for the Transports shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $195.47 and $191.12, respectively, and above my monthly and semiannual value levels of $199.04 and $181.19, respectively. When the stock traded to its all-time intraday high of $206.90 on Aug. 21 the ETF was above my annual pivot of $204.61. My quarterly risky level is $215.57. To reach bull market territory, IYT needs to trade above $211.94.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)
The small-caps ETF has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $167.53.
Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith
The daily chart for the Russell 2000 ETF shows that the ETF held its 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 last week and well above its 200-day simple moving averages of $158.16. My annual, monthly and semiannual pivots are $165.04, $162.48 and $154.04, respectively, with my quarterly risky level above the chart at $177.79. IWM set its all-time intraday high of $171.78 on Aug. 24 and is already in bull market territory 20.4% above its Feb. 9 low of $142.50.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.