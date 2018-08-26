Gold Shorts Cover On Trade, EM Risk, And J-Hole Chatter

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Opportunistic Trader as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Synopsis

The first half of the week saw shorts begin to cover as the US/China trade talks moved forward; the rationale being that an amicable resolution would make the "risk on" crowd comfortable and lessening USD strength. Gold went as high as $1208.40 on Wednesday in response to this.

Thursday, gold stumbled as the greenback rallied again. The resulting swoon down to $1190.20 happened just before the announcement that no trade agreement was forthcoming.

Friday morning US time, the PBOC quickly announced they would continue to use "counter-cyclical" measures to stem the yuan's sell-off. This announcement combined with a PBOC capital controls statement sent gold higher as the USD/CNY pair is gold's current focus.

Daily gold futures chart says $1229 in sites, but from there watch out:

As the day progressed, we got Fed Chair Powell adding fuel to the fire with statements like "we're not concerned with inflation now". In conjunction with an almost relentless get me out before the weekend market mentality drove gold to a weekly high of $1215.40 before pulling back to close at $1212.30.

Trading Comments for Next Week

Bull Take: Another dip to $1190.4 is entirely possible, and still would be within the bullish view. To be fair, a dip to $1180.7 still does not negate a bullish position. That said, we won't be buying $1181.00 based on our own style. A monthly close above $1229 would be amazing and the place where short term longs would likely sell while longer term ones would add. There would be commercial related selling there for sure as well.

The Weekly Vector alerted us last week the risk was in being short. That was prescient. (Dec. gold)

Last Sunday: Requiem for a Weekly Sell Signal The weekly chart gave us a Vector Trend Momentum signal lower three months ago. We captured only $10 of this massive move for our clients, due to shorter term time frames; but the signal kept on going. There really was no true volatility, just trend post this signal. gold and all its metallic brethren marched in one direction, lower. gold actually held up better than Silver, the PGMs, and Copper due in no small part to its remonetization. But now, that signal has finally said: " If you sold when you were supposed to, it is time to get out of those shorts". This is based on several factors, the most obvious being the red line crossing over the blue at bottom of the chart above. So, yea, it could go lower; but one spot on signal is now a dead soldier saying "Get Out". Full report here Gold this Sunday:

If the low at 1167 is maintained, gold has just turned very interesting. It puts a longer term view of $1600 back on the table. That said, we are still in an $1150 - 1350 trading range for 5 years.

Bullish ahead for the week:

resolution of trade war without tariffs

yuan continued strength more important than USD/JPY/ EUR pairings now

monetary policy outweighs fiscal events

Bear Take:

If September 5th comes and there is no trade resolution, then the US tariffs would be imposed on China. That is enough to cause a violent reversal and take out the lows putting $1140 easily on the table. Regardless, even if this is a short covering rally, the investment sentiment has been damaged enough to dissuade more fresh money from coming back for a while we feel.

Bearish ahead for the week:

no resolution on trade war

fiscal outweighs monetary

continued EM issues force more IMF involvement and gold sales

Still lots of room below on the monthly. (Spot gold)

Drivers

US Politics: Political uncertainty surged higher this week after members of President Trump's inner circle were convicted of various fraud and campaign crimes. The impeachment thing is happening again. Regardless of your politics, it increases uncertainty. BULLISH

The President's continued attacks on the Fed, and the resultant need to reinforce their own independence. Powell's comments on Friday completely ignored the President's admonishments as they should, and put the USD under some pressure for the first time in six months. Players may continue to close out their record short gold positions in no small part because POTUS' fiscal fire and brimstone may not have market forces behind it. NEUTRAL

Trade Talks & Central Bankers: Ongoing trade wars and CB jawboning are starting to play havoc with the FX markets in general and the USD/CNY pair specifically. Talks ended with no resolution and the USD began discounting this by rallying the night before. Then China's PBOC makes 2 announcements: stronger yuan and capital controls. Powell talks the USD down adding fuel to Friday's rally. VOLATILE and BULLISH

The 240 minute system setup says be long with a $1205 stop.

EM Currency Contagion: EM volatility is increasing across the board as markets remind us you cannot have internationally intertwined economies dependent on trade without reciprocal international problems if a trade partner decides to change policies. BEARISH

Why EM Problems are Good and Bad for gold

FX volatility in EMs are on the rise… and this is why gold will benefit as an imperfect hedge for everything. That is the long term statement. In the short term, those EM countries who need USD to pay bills will sell their gold to raise reserves. That is bearish.

The current EM crises are a function of money velocity slowing in their smaller FX floats (liquidity issues) from looming trade barriers. This is not bullish for gold in USD terms. Whether you are a country ravaged by inflation, or a solvent (but illiquid) country that needs USD to pay debts, you have to get your hands on USD.

Not only do these countries have to sell their precious stores of value to pay debts, but China and Russia, whose currencies have also debased vs the USD will not be bid as high as they once were for physical metal. This is what we have been seeing since May 2018.

Ironically, this economic warfare we are seeing to strengthen the USD reserve status is likely just raising awareness among other countries that they must not be held hostage by another sovereign sooner rather than later. This forces the issue, and will we feel expedite plans for de-dollarizing where countries can. That is how gold benefits. Related: Gold Weekly: "It Will Get Ugly"; Gold Short Covering…"Engaged" - LGW Report.

CoT Report:

Commercials positions are moving away from short side now in a big way.

Keep in mind the CoT report data is only through last Tuesday, well before the Friday fireworks. Otherwise this story is a dead horse for grabbing retail eyeballs over a month now. Old news… move on. Catalysts are the key now.

Final Thoughts for Monday

For us it will be all about the USD as usual. But the difference now is it is all about the USD/CNY pair. The EM problems will hold gold back in USD terms unless the FIAT issue hits the US. But it will not hit the US, as the IMF will protect the euro and USD with more indentured servitude impositions on EM countries. Meanwhile, ask any Venezuelan or Turk individual with an ounce of gold under his pillow how he feels and we'd bet that person is happier with gold than without it given his own nation's financial state.

Don't be surprised if gold tries for $1229 before the September 5th tariff imposition date on trade deal hopes only to fall out of bed on EM crises exacerbation. Gold is getting interesting now. And that means it will start being tradeable shorter term, we feel, if last week was any indication.

Those looking for that rally to the moon won't see it, if at all, until the US government admits that a strong USD is bad for a country of consumers with no money left to spend. Then you will see stocks drop on earnings misses and recession hits stock prices. Until then, it's just a trade.