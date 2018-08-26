What Canadian sectors and industries have dividend paying and dividend growth stocks, and what are these specific stocks?

I'll be answering this question by first looking at the Canadian market as a whole and then drilling down deeper into the 11 sectors, the 69 industries, and 158 sub-industries, and then finally listing off all of the Canadian dividend-paying and dividend growth stocks and sorting them by their dividend streak length (Number of years they've increased their dividends in a row).

The Canadian Market

Canada is known for two sectors: financials (The "Big 5" banks) and the energy sector, which together make up more than 50% of the market by market capitalization. This makes building a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend-paying stocks difficult, if not near impossible because the Canadian stock market is not balanced.

Source: July 31, 2018 S&P/TSX Composite (CAD) Sector Breakdown

With the market so tilted to two sectors, your diversification options are limited. The other problem is the number of dividend stocks is also limited.

I used the TMX Money Screener in August 2018 to find all Canadian listed stocks with a market capitalization of $100 million or more. Once I removed the preferred share listings, the duplicate company listings from dual-class share structures, and a few other housekeeping adjustments I was left with...

...690 Canadian stocks with a market cap of $100 million or more.

Remove all the stocks that do not pay a dividend and you are left with...

...348 Canadian dividend-paying stocks.

Remove all the stocks that can't loosely be described as dividend growth stocks and you are left with...

...161 Canadian dividend growth stocks.

Remove all the stocks that haven't increased their dividend for 5 or more years in a row and you are left with...

...100 Canadian dividend growth stocks with a 5-year dividend streak or higher.

Remove all the stocks that haven't increased their dividend for 10 or more years in a row and you are left with...

...37 Canadian dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher.

As you can see, if you are looking for high-quality dividend growth stocks, the options are limited in Canada. In comparison, the US has 860 stocks with a 5-year dividend streak or higher and a market cap of $100 million or more, and it drops to 326 stocks for a 10-year streak or higher (Source: July 31, 2018 US Dividend Champions).

The 11 Sectors

Let's see how these four categories of Canadian dividend stocks are split among the 11 sectors.

No big surprises here, but you'll notice that there were no consumer discretionary or healthcare dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher. Even at the sector level, we are starting to see our options drop off for higher-quality dividend growth stocks and we haven't even gotten down to the industry level.

Digging Deeper: Sectors to Sub-Industries

To get a better sense of the Canadian dividend coverage of sectors and industries, take a look below. As you can see, its hierarchy begins with 11 sectors, which can be further delineated to 24 industry groups, 69 industries, and 158 sub-industries.

FYI - I used the September 2018 version of Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) for the sector and industry counts.

When we get down to the industry level, the limitations of Canadian dividend growth stocks become a bit clearer. For a dividend growth investor looking to invest in dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher, they only have exposure to 22 of the 69 industries.

How many industries should you have stocks in?

To benefit from diversification, you probably want around 30 stocks, ideally in different industries. For Canadian dividend growth investors, this isn't possible, which is why many supplement their portfolio with other international companies from industries that have poor coverage in Canada.

"The volatility-reduction effect of diversifying a portfolio has been studied by academics. Evans and Archer found that about 90% of the maximum benefit was achieved using a portfolio of twelve to eighteen stocks. That study was undertaken in 1968, when there were far fewer issues. In 1987 Meir Statman published work that indicated that a well-diversified portfolio must contain at least thirty stocks. To some extent the number of stocks you hold will depend on your comfort level and your ability to both find and follow suitable holdings. But remember, if you hold five good-quality utility stocks, all five are likely to move in the same direction at the same time. In terms of the benefits of diversification, your goal should be to include different kinds of companies in different industries." - Source: The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth by Lowell Miller (Affiliate link, but I personally own and highly recommend this book).

Sector by Sector Analysis: From Sector to Sub-Industries to Specific Dividend Stocks

For each of the 11 sectors I've included:

A graph showing the number of dividend-paying and dividend growth stocks in each industry,

a "Sector Table" showing a breakdown of industry groups, industries, and sub-industries and where each dividend stock fits into each category, and

a list of all the dividend stocks in that sector sorted by the length of their dividend streak (Number of years in a row the dividend has been increased) and then by market cap (Largest first).

Sector Navigation

Each sector is reviewed in alphabetical order so if you want to jump around here is the order:

Communication Services Consumer Discretionary Consumer Staples Energy Financials Healthcare Industrials Information Technology Materials Real Estate Utilities

How to Read the Sector Table

The sector table breaks down each sector from the sector all the way down to the sub-industry.

The sectors, industry groups, and industries all have coding below them (Example highlighted in red on the left).

In the highlighted red example, it would mean that there are 22 dividend paying stocks ("DP"), 18 dividend growth stocks ("DG"), 9 dividend growth stocks with a dividend streak of 5 or more years ("DG5"), and 5 dividend growth stocks with a dividend streak of 10 or more years ("DG10").

At the Sub-Industry level, the specific stock tickers are listed (Example highlighted in yellow). Most of the stocks are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but some are on the TSX Venture Exchange. TSX Venture Exchange stock tickers will have "CVE:" before the ticker. For example, Sylogist Ltd. would be shown as "CVE:SYZ".

Remember that only stocks with a market capitalization of $100 million or more are included.

OK, let's dive in with the first sector: Communication Services...

Communication Services

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Communication Services Sector (>= $100 mil market cap) Stock Ticker Company Div Streak Industry Sub-Industry Dividend Category T, TU TELUS Corporation 14 Diversified Telecommunication Services Integrated Telecommunication Services DG10 DG5 DG DP CCA, OTCPK:CGEAF Cogeco Communications Inc. 14 Media Cable & Satellite DG10 DG5 DG DP CGO, OTC:CGECF Cogeco Inc. 13 Media Cable & Satellite DG10 DG5 DG DP BCE BCE Inc. 9 Diversified Telecommunication Services Integrated Telecommunication Services DG5 DG DP CGX, OTCPK:CPXGF Cineplex Inc. 7 Entertainment Movies & Entertainment DG5 DG DP DHX, OTC:DMQHF DHX Media Ltd. 5 Entertainment Movies & Entertainment DG5 DG DP QBR.B, QBR.A, OTC:QBCAF, OTCPK:QBCRF Quebecor Inc. 3 Media Cable & Satellite DG DP RAY.A Stingray Digital Group Inc. 3 Media Cable & Satellite DG DP NCC.A Newfoundland Capital Corporation 2 Media Broadcasting DG DP TRL Trilogy International Partners Inc. 1 Wireless Telecommunication Services Wireless Telecommunication Services DP RCI.B, RCI.A, RCI, OTCPK:RCIAF Rogers Communications Inc. 0 Wireless Telecommunication Services Wireless Telecommunication Services DP SJR.B, CVE:SJR.A, SJR, OTC:SJRWF Shaw Communications Inc. 0 Media Cable & Satellite DP CJR.B, OTCPK:CJREF Corus Entertainment Inc. 0 Media Broadcasting DP DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.

DG5 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 5 Year Dividend Streak.

DG - Dividend Growth Stocks.

DP - Dividend Paying Stocks. Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) used for sectors, industries, and sub-industries.

Consumer Discretionary

Consumer Staples

Energy

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Energy Sector (>= $100 mil market cap) Stock Ticker Company Div Streak Industry Sub-Industry Dividend Category IMO Imperial Oil Limited 23 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Integrated Oil & Gas DG10 DG5 DG DP ENB Enbridge Inc. 22 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DG10 DG5 DG DP CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited 17 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DG10 DG5 DG DP TRP TransCanada Corporation 17 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DG10 DG5 DG DP SU Suncor Energy Inc. 15 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Integrated Oil & Gas DG10 DG5 DG DP IPL, OTCPK:IPPLF Inter Pipeline Ltd. 9 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DG5 DG DP KEY Keyera Corp. 7 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DG5 DG DP ENF Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. 7 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DG5 DG DP PPL Pembina Pipeline Corporation 6 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DG5 DG DP ALA AltaGas Ltd. 6 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DG5 DG DP ZCL ZCL Composites Inc. 6 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DG5 DG DP PKI Parkland Fuel Corporation 5 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing DG5 DG DP KML Kinder Morgan Canada Limited 1 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DG DP EFX Enerflex Ltd. 1 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DG DP SES Secure Energy Services Inc. 1 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP BIR Birchcliff Energy Ltd. 1 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP HSE Husky Energy Inc. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Integrated Oil & Gas DP ECA Encana Corporation 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Integrated Oil & Gas DP VET Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP TOU Tourmaline Oil Corp. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP CCO Cameco Corporation 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Coal & Consumable Fuels DP PSK PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP ARX ARC Resources Ltd. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP CPG Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP ERF Enerplus Corporation 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP WCP Whitecap Resources Inc. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP GEI Gibson Energy Inc. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DP CNU CNOOC Limited 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP SCL ShawCor Ltd. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP PSI Pason Systems Inc. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP PEY Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP MTL Mullen Group Ltd. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP TOG TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP FRU Freehold Royalties Ltd. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP CEU CES Energy Solutions Corp. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Drilling DP ESI Ensign Energy Services Inc. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Drilling DP BNE Bonterra Energy Corp. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP CJ Cardinal Energy Ltd. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP ALS Altius Minerals Corporation 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Coal & Consumable Fuels DP SGY Surge Energy Inc. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP TOT Total Energy Services Inc. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP TWM Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation DP HNL Horizon North Logistics Inc. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP BNP Bonavista Energy Corporation 0 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DP NOA North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP HWO High Arctic Energy Services Inc. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP TVK TerraVest Industries Inc. 0 Energy Equipment & Services Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DP DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.

Financials

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Financials Sector (>= $100 mil market cap) Stock Ticker Company Div Streak Industry Sub-Industry Dividend Category CWB, OTCPK:CBWBF Canadian Western Bank 26 Banks Regional Banks DG10 DG5 DG DP TRI Thomson Reuters Corporation 24 Capital Markets Financial Exchanges & Data DG10 DG5 DG DP IFC, OTCPK:IFCZF Intact Financial Corporation 13 Insurance Property & Casualty Insurance DG10 DG5 DG DP LB Laurentian Bank of Canada 10 Banks Regional Banks DG10 DG5 DG DP MIC Genworth MI Canada Inc. 9 Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Thrifts & Mortgage Finance DG5 DG DP NA National Bank of Canada 8 Banks Diversified Banks DG5 DG DP RY Royal Bank of Canada 7 Banks Diversified Banks DG5 DG DP TD Toronto-Dominion Bank (The) 7 Banks Diversified Banks DG5 DG DP BNS Bank of Nova Scotia (The) 7 Banks Diversified Banks DG5 DG DP CM Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce 7 Banks Diversified Banks DG5 DG DP EQB Equitable Group Inc. 7 Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Thrifts & Mortgage Finance DG5 DG DP GCG.A Guardian Capital Group Limited 7 Capital Markets Asset Management & Custody Banks DG5 DG DP BMO Bank of Montreal 6 Banks Diversified Banks DG5 DG DP BAM.A Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 6 Capital Markets Asset Management & Custody Banks DG5 DG DP FN First National Financial Corporation 6 Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Thrifts & Mortgage Finance DG5 DG DP AI Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation 6 Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Thrifts & Mortgage Finance DG5 DG DP ONEX ONEX Corporation 5 Diversified Financial Services Multi-Sector Holdings DG5 DG DP FSZ Fiera Capital Corporation 5 Capital Markets Asset Management & Custody Banks DG5 DG DP CGI Canadian General Investments Limited 5 Capital Markets Asset Management & Custody Banks DG5 DG DP MFC Manulife Financial Corporation 4 Insurance Life & Health Insurance DG DP IAG Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Se… 4 Insurance Life & Health Insurance DG DP GWO Great-West Lifeco Inc. 3 Insurance Life & Health Insurance DG DP SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. 3 Insurance Life & Health Insurance DG DP PWF Power Financial Corporation 3 Insurance Life & Health Insurance DG DP POW Power Corporation of Canada 3 Insurance Life & Health Insurance DG DP EFN Element Fleet Management Corp. 3 Diversified Financial Services Specialized Finance DG DP GSY goeasy Ltd. 3 Consumer Finance Consumer Finance DG DP MKP MCAN Mortgage Corporation 3 Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Thrifts & Mortgage Finance DG DP X TMX Group Limited 2 Capital Markets Financial Exchanges & Data DG DP CHW Chesswood Group Limited 2 Diversified Financial Services Specialized Finance DG DP ECN ECN Capital Corp. 2 Diversified Financial Services Specialized Finance DP CF Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 1 Capital Markets Investment Banking & Brokerage DP BK Canadian Banc Corp. 1 Capital Markets Asset Management & Custody Banks DP FFH Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited 0 Insurance Property & Casualty Insurance DP IGM IGM Financial Inc. 0 Capital Markets Asset Management & Custody Banks DP CIX CI Financial Corp. 0 Capital Markets Asset Management & Custody Banks DP ELF E-L Financial Corporation Limited 0 Insurance Property & Casualty Insurance DP CEF.U Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0 Capital Markets Asset Management & Custody Banks DP TF; Healthcare

Industrials

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Industrials Sector (>= $100 mil market cap) Stock Ticker Company Div Streak Industry Sub-Industry Dividend Category CNR, CNI Canadian National Railway Company 22 Road & Rail Railroads DG10 DG5 DG DP SNC, OTCPK:SNCAF SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. 17 Construction & Engineering Construction & Engineering DG10 DG5 DG DP FTT, OTCPK:FINGF Finning International Inc. 16 Trading Companies & Distributors Trading Companies & Distributors DG10 DG5 DG DP TCL.A; TCL.B Transcontinental Inc. 16 Commercial Services & Supplies Commercial Printing DG10 DG5 DG DP RBA Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 15 Commercial Services & Supplies Diversified Support Services DG10 DG5 DG DP XTC Exco Technologies Limited 12 Machinery Industrial Machinery DG10 DG5 DG DP BYD.UN Boyd Group Income Fund 11 Commercial Services & Supplies Diversified Support Services DG10 DG5 DG DP CAE CAE Inc. 10 Aerospace & Defense Aerospace & Defense DG10 DG5 DG DP LGT.B; LGT.A Logistec Corporation 8 Transportation Infrastructure Marine Ports & Services DG5 DG DP TFII TFI International Inc. 7 Road & Rail Trucking DG5 DG DP EIF Exchange Income Corporation 7 Airlines Airlines DG5 DG DP STN Stantec Inc. 6 Construction & Engineering Construction & Engineering DG5 DG DP ARE Aecon Group Inc. 6 Construction & Engineering Construction & Engineering DG5 DG DP TIH Toromont Industries Ltd. 5 Trading Companies & Distributors Trading Companies & Distributors DG5 DG DP MAL Magellan Aerospace Corporation 5 Aerospace & Defense Aerospace & Defense DG5 DG DP NFI NFI Group Inc. 3 Machinery Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks DG DP CP Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 2 Road & Rail Railroads DG DP WCN Waste Connections Inc. 2 Commercial Services & Supplies Environmental & Facilities Services DG DP BAD Badger Daylighting Ltd. 2 Construction & Engineering Construction & Engineering DG DP CJT Cargojet Inc. 2 Air Freight & Logistics Air Freight & Logistics DG DP ALC Algoma Central Corporation 1 Marine Marine DG DP WSP WSP Global Inc. 0 Construction & Engineering Construction & Engineering DP MAXR Maxar Technologies Ltd. 0 Aerospace & Defense Aerospace & Defense DP WJA; WJA.A WestJet Airlines Ltd. 0 Airlines Airlines DP WTE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation 0 Transportation Infrastructure Marine Ports & Services DP MSI Morneau Shepell Inc. 0 Professional Services Human Resource & Employment Services DP CHR Chorus Aviation Inc. 0 Airlines Airlines DP AFN Ag Growth International Inc. 0 Machinery Agricultural & Farm Machinery DP WJX Wajax Corporation 0 Trading Companies & Distributors Trading Companies & Distributors DP KBL K-Bro Linen Inc. 0 Commercial Services & Supplies Diversified Support Services DP DIV Diversified Royalty Corp. 0 Trading Companies & Distributors Trading Companies & Distributors DP BDT Bird Construction Inc. 0 Construction & Engineering Construction & Engineering DP CERV Cervus Equipment Corporation 0 Trading Companies & Distributors Trading Companies & Distributors DP RME Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. 0 Trading Companies & Distributors Trading Companies & Distributors DP QTRH Quarterhill Inc. 0 Trading Companies & Distributors Trading Companies & Distributors DP SOX Stuart Olson Inc. 0 Construction & Engineering Construction & Engineering DP DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.

Information Technology

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Information Technology Sector (>= $100 mil market cap) Stock Ticker Company Div Streak Industry Sub-Industry Dividend Category ENGH, OTCPK:EGHSF Enghouse Systems Limited 11 Software Application Software DG10 DG5 DG DP TCS, OTCPK:TCYSF TECSYS Inc. 10 Software Application Software DG10 DG5 DG DP CVE:SYZ, OTC:SYZLF Sylogist Ltd 7 Software Application Software DG5 DG DP OTEX Open Text Corporation 5 Software Application Software DG5 DG DP CSU Constellation Software Inc. 0 Software Application Software DP ET Evertz Technologies Limited 0 Communications Equipment Communications Equipment DP CMG Computer Modelling Group Ltd. 0 Software Application Software DP ABT Absolute Software Corporation 0 Software Application Software DP CGY Calian Group Ltd. 0 IT Services IT Consulting & Other Services DP VCM Vecima Networks Inc. 0 Communications Equipment Communications Equipment DP MDF Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. 0 IT Services Internet Services & Infrastructure DP DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.

Materials

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Materials Sector (>= $100 mil market cap) Stock Ticker Company Div Streak Industry Sub-Industry Dividend Category CCL.B; CCL.A CCL Industries Inc. 16 Containers & Packaging Metal & Glass Containers DG10 DG5 DG DP SJ, OTC:STLJF Stella-Jones Inc. 13 Paper & Forest Products Forest Products DG10 DG5 DG DP FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation 10 Metals & Mining Gold DG10 DG5 DG DP UFS Domtar Corporation 8 Paper & Forest Products Paper Products DG5 DG DP MX Methanex Corporation 7 Chemicals Commodity Chemicals DG5 DG DP ITP Intertape Polymer Group Inc. 6 Containers & Packaging Metal & Glass Containers DG5 DG DP OR Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 4 Metals & Mining Gold DG DP RPI.UN Richards Packaging Income Fund 4 Containers & Packaging Metal & Glass Containers DG DP ADN Acadian Timber Corp. 3 Paper & Forest Products Forest Products DG DP AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 2 Metals & Mining Gold DG DP LUC Lucara Diamond Corp. 2 Metals & Mining Precious Metals & Minerals DG DP KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 1 Metals & Mining Gold DG DP WFT West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 1 Paper & Forest Products Forest Products DP LUN Lundin Mining Corporation 1 Metals & Mining Copper DP OSB Norbord Inc. 1 Paper & Forest Products Forest Products DP SVM Silvercorp Metals Inc. 1 Metals & Mining Silver DP NTR Nutrien Ltd. 0 Chemicals Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals DP TECK.B; TECK.A Teck Resources Limited 0 Metals & Mining Diversified Metals & Mining DP ABX Barrick Gold Corporation 0 Metals & Mining Gold DP G Goldcorp Inc. 0 Metals & Mining Gold DP FM First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 0 Metals & Mining Copper DP WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0 Metals & Mining Silver DP YRI Yamana Gold Inc. 0 Metals & Mining Gold DP PAAS Pan American Silver Corp. 0 Metals & Mining Silver DP WPK Winpak Ltd. 0 Containers & Packaging Metal & Glass Containers DP AGI Alamos Gold Inc. 0 Metals & Mining Gold DP OGC OceanaGold Corporation 0 Metals & Mining Gold DP STLC Stelco Holdings Inc. 0 Metals & Mining Steel DP RUS Russel Metals Inc. 0 Metals & Mining Steel DP CFX Canfor Pulp Products Inc. 0 Paper & Forest Products Paper Products DP HBM Hudbay Minerals Inc. 0 Metals & Mining Copper DP LIF Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation 0 Metals & Mining Steel DP NSU Nevsun Resources Ltd. 0 Metals & Mining Copper DP CHE.UN Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund 0 Chemicals Commodity Chemicals DP CAS Cascades Inc. 0 Paper & Forest Products Paper Products DP WEF Western Forest Products Inc. 0 Paper & Forest Products Forest Products DP NEO Neo Performance Materials Inc. 0 Chemicals Commodity Chemicals DP MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 Metals & Mining Precious Metals & Minerals DP PL Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. 0 Paper & Forest Products Forest Products DP CWX CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. 0 Construction Materials Construction Materials DP DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.

Real Estate

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Real Estate Sector (>= $100 mil market cap) Stock Ticker Company Div Streak Industry Sub-Industry Dividend Category PLZ.UN Plaza Retail REIT 15 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Retail REITs DG10 DG5 DG DP GRT.UN, GRP.U Granite Real Estate Investment Trust 7 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Industrial REITs DG5 DG DP CAR.UN, OTC:CDPYF Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Inve… 6 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DG5 DG DP AP.UN Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 6 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Office REITs DG5 DG DP IIP.UN InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 6 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DG5 DG DP CVE:FCD.UN Firm Capital Property Trust 6 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DG5 DG DP BPY.UN Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 5 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Operating Companies DG5 DG DP CRT.UN CT Real Estate Investment Trust 5 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Retail REITs DG5 DG DP SRU.UN SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 4 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Retail REITs DG DP SRT.UN Slate Retail REIT 4 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Retail REITs DG DP BRE Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. 4 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Services DG DP FSV FirstService Corporation 3 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Services DG DP CSH.UN Chartwell Retirement Residences 3 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Health Care REITs DG DP HR.UN H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 2 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DG DP CHP.UN Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 2 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Retail REITs DG DP CVE:SVI StorageVault Canada Inc. 2 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Operating Companies DG DP MRG.UN Morguard North American Residential Real Estat… 2 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DG DP KMP.UN Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 1 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DG DP SMU.UN Summit Industrial Income REIT 1 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Industrial REITs DG DP REI.UN RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Retail REITs DP FCR First Capital Realty Inc. 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Operating Companies DP CIGI Colliers International Group Inc. 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Services DP DRG.UN Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Office REITs DP CUF.UN Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP BEI.UN Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DP AX.UN Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP MRC Morguard Corporation 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Operating Companies DP TCN Tricon Capital Group Inc. 0 Real Estate Management & Development Diversified Real Estate Activities DP D.UN Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Office REITs DP NVU.UN Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DP CVE:RUF.UN; CVE:RUF.U Pure Multi-Family REIT LP 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DP AIF Altus Group Limited 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Services DP NWH.UN NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate In… 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Health Care REITs DP CRR.UN Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP SOT.UN; F.UN Slate Office REIT 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Office REITs DP DIR.UN Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Industrial REITs DP MRT.UN Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP HOT.UN American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Hotel & Resort REITs DP WIR.U WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Industrial REITs DP PLC Park Lawn Corporation 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Development DP DRA.UN Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP MRD Melcor Developments Ltd. 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Development DP ACR.UN Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP IVQ.U Invesque Inc. 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Operating Companies DP TNT.UN True North Commercial Real Estate Investment T… 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP ISV Information Services Corporation 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Services DP MI.UN Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DP BTB.UN BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP INO.UN Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Office REITs DP CVE:NXR.UN Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Industrial REITs DP APR.UN Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment T… 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP MPC.C Madison Pacific Properties Inc. 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Operating Companies DP CVE:PRV.UN Pro Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP HOM.U BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Residential REITs DP PAR.UN Partners Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Retail REITs DP CVE:STUS.A Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core 0 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate Operating Companies DP MR.UN Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust 0 Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Diversified REITs DP DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.

Utilities

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Utilities Sector (>= $100 mil market cap) Stock Ticker Company Div Streak Industry Sub-Industry Dividend Category CU; CU.X Canadian Utilities Limited 46 Multi-Utilities Multi-Utilities DG10 DG5 DG DP FTS Fortis Inc. 44 Electric Utilities Electric Utilities DG10 DG5 DG DP ACO.X; ACO.Y ATCO Ltd. 24 Multi-Utilities Multi-Utilities DG10 DG5 DG DP EMA, OTCPK:EMRAF Emera Incorporated 11 Electric Utilities Electric Utilities DG10 DG5 DG DP BIP.UN Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 10 Electric Utilities Electric Utilities DG10 DG5 DG DP BEP.UN Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 8 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Renewable Electricity DG5 DG DP AQN Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 7 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders DG5 DG DP RNW TransAlta Renewables Inc. 5 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Renewable Electricity DG5 DG DP PEGI Pattern Energy Group Inc. 5 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Renewable Electricity DG5 DG DP CPX Capital Power Corporation 4 Electric Utilities Electric Utilities DG DP INE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. 4 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Renewable Electricity DG DP BLX Boralex Inc. 3 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Renewable Electricity DG DP VNR Valener Inc. 3 Gas Utilities Gas Utilities DG DP CUP.U Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. 3 Electric Utilities Electric Utilities DG DP H Hydro One Limited 2 Electric Utilities Electric Utilities DG DP KWH.UN Crius Energy Trust 2 Electric Utilities Electric Utilities DG DP GWR Global Water Resources Inc. 2 Water Utilities Water Utilities DG DP PIF Polaris Infrastructure Inc. 2 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Renewable Electricity DG DP NPI Northland Power Inc. 0 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders DP SPB Superior Plus Corp. 0 Gas Utilities Gas Utilities DP TA TransAlta Corporation 0 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders DP JE Just Energy Group Inc. 0 Multi-Utilities Multi-Utilities DP DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.

Summary

Out the 690 Canadian stocks with a market cap of $100 million or more, 348 pay a dividend, 161 can loosely be described as dividend growth stocks, 100 have 5-year dividend streaks or higher, and 37 have 10-year dividend streaks or higher.

To get most of the benefits of diversification you want around 30 stocks, ideally in different industries. Out of the 69 GICS industries, Canada has dividend-paying stocks in 53, but it drops to just 22 when dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher are selected. This makes it difficult to build a diversified portfolio with only Canadian stocks.

Not only does Canada have a limited number of quality dividend stocks, but also it is highly concentrated in two sectors (Financials and Energy). Hopefully, by using this article as a starting point, you should have a better understanding of where to find quality dividend growth stocks in Canada and where you should look internationally to fill the gaps.

