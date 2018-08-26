Dividend Quick Picks

What Canadian Sectors And Industries Have Dividend Paying And Dividend Growth Stocks, And What Are These Specific Stocks?

by: Dividend Growth Investing & Retirement

What Canadian sectors and industries have dividend paying and dividend growth stocks, and what are these specific stocks?

I'll be answering this question by first looking at the Canadian market as a whole and then drilling down deeper into the 11 sectors, the 69 industries, and 158 sub-industries, and then finally listing off all of the Canadian dividend-paying and dividend growth stocks and sorting them by their dividend streak length (Number of years they've increased their dividends in a row).

The Canadian Market

Canada is known for two sectors: financials (The "Big 5" banks) and the energy sector, which together make up more than 50% of the market by market capitalization. This makes building a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend-paying stocks difficult, if not near impossible because the Canadian stock market is not balanced.

Source: July 31, 2018 S&P/TSX Composite (CAD) Sector Breakdown

With the market so tilted to two sectors, your diversification options are limited. The other problem is the number of dividend stocks is also limited.

I used the TMX Money Screener in August 2018 to find all Canadian listed stocks with a market capitalization of $100 million or more. Once I removed the preferred share listings, the duplicate company listings from dual-class share structures, and a few other housekeeping adjustments I was left with...

...690 Canadian stocks with a market cap of $100 million or more.

Remove all the stocks that do not pay a dividend and you are left with...

...348 Canadian dividend-paying stocks.

Remove all the stocks that can't loosely be described as dividend growth stocks and you are left with...

...161 Canadian dividend growth stocks.

Remove all the stocks that haven't increased their dividend for 5 or more years in a row and you are left with...

...100 Canadian dividend growth stocks with a 5-year dividend streak or higher.

Remove all the stocks that haven't increased their dividend for 10 or more years in a row and you are left with...

...37 Canadian dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher.

As you can see, if you are looking for high-quality dividend growth stocks, the options are limited in Canada. In comparison, the US has 860 stocks with a 5-year dividend streak or higher and a market cap of $100 million or more, and it drops to 326 stocks for a 10-year streak or higher (Source: July 31, 2018 US Dividend Champions).

The 11 Sectors

Let's see how these four categories of Canadian dividend stocks are split among the 11 sectors.

No big surprises here, but you'll notice that there were no consumer discretionary or healthcare dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher. Even at the sector level, we are starting to see our options drop off for higher-quality dividend growth stocks and we haven't even gotten down to the industry level.

Digging Deeper: Sectors to Sub-Industries

To get a better sense of the Canadian dividend coverage of sectors and industries, take a look below. As you can see, its hierarchy begins with 11 sectors, which can be further delineated to 24 industry groups, 69 industries, and 158 sub-industries.

FYI - I used the September 2018 version of Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) for the sector and industry counts.

When we get down to the industry level, the limitations of Canadian dividend growth stocks become a bit clearer. For a dividend growth investor looking to invest in dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher, they only have exposure to 22 of the 69 industries.

How many industries should you have stocks in?

To benefit from diversification, you probably want around 30 stocks, ideally in different industries. For Canadian dividend growth investors, this isn't possible, which is why many supplement their portfolio with other international companies from industries that have poor coverage in Canada.

"The volatility-reduction effect of diversifying a portfolio has been studied by academics. Evans and Archer found that about 90% of the maximum benefit was achieved using a portfolio of twelve to eighteen stocks. That study was undertaken in 1968, when there were far fewer issues. In 1987 Meir Statman published work that indicated that a well-diversified portfolio must contain at least thirty stocks. To some extent the number of stocks you hold will depend on your comfort level and your ability to both find and follow suitable holdings. But remember, if you hold five good-quality utility stocks, all five are likely to move in the same direction at the same time. In terms of the benefits of diversification, your goal should be to include different kinds of companies in different industries." - Source: The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth by Lowell Miller (Affiliate link, but I personally own and highly recommend this book).

Sector by Sector Analysis: From Sector to Sub-Industries to Specific Dividend Stocks

For each of the 11 sectors I've included:

  • A graph showing the number of dividend-paying and dividend growth stocks in each industry,
  • a "Sector Table" showing a breakdown of industry groups, industries, and sub-industries and where each dividend stock fits into each category, and
  • a list of all the dividend stocks in that sector sorted by the length of their dividend streak (Number of years in a row the dividend has been increased) and then by market cap (Largest first).

Sector Navigation

Each sector is reviewed in alphabetical order so if you want to jump around here is the order:

  1. Communication Services
  2. Consumer Discretionary
  3. Consumer Staples
  4. Energy
  5. Financials
  6. Healthcare
  7. Industrials
  8. Information Technology
  9. Materials
  10. Real Estate
  11. Utilities

How to Read the Sector Table

The sector table breaks down each sector from the sector all the way down to the sub-industry.

The sectors, industry groups, and industries all have coding below them (Example highlighted in red on the left).

In the highlighted red example, it would mean that there are 22 dividend paying stocks ("DP"), 18 dividend growth stocks ("DG"), 9 dividend growth stocks with a dividend streak of 5 or more years ("DG5"), and 5 dividend growth stocks with a dividend streak of 10 or more years ("DG10").

At the Sub-Industry level, the specific stock tickers are listed (Example highlighted in yellow). Most of the stocks are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but some are on the TSX Venture Exchange. TSX Venture Exchange stock tickers will have "CVE:" before the ticker. For example, Sylogist Ltd. would be shown as "CVE:SYZ".

Remember that only stocks with a market capitalization of $100 million or more are included.

OK, let's dive in with the first sector: Communication Services...

Communication Services

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Communication Services Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

T, TU

TELUS Corporation

14

Diversified Telecommunication Services

Integrated Telecommunication Services

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

CCA, OTCPK:CGEAF

Cogeco Communications Inc.

14

Media

Cable & Satellite

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

CGO, OTC:CGECF

Cogeco Inc.

13

Media

Cable & Satellite

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

BCE

BCE Inc.

9

Diversified Telecommunication Services

Integrated Telecommunication Services

DG5

DG

DP

CGX, OTCPK:CPXGF

Cineplex Inc.

7

Entertainment

Movies & Entertainment

DG5

DG

DP

DHX, OTC:DMQHF

DHX Media Ltd.

5

Entertainment

Movies & Entertainment

DG5

DG

DP

QBR.B, QBR.A, OTC:QBCAF, OTCPK:QBCRF

Quebecor Inc.

3

Media

Cable & Satellite

DG

DP

RAY.A

Stingray Digital Group Inc.

3

Media

Cable & Satellite

DG

DP

NCC.A

Newfoundland Capital Corporation

2

Media

Broadcasting

DG

DP

TRL

Trilogy International Partners Inc.

1

Wireless Telecommunication Services

Wireless Telecommunication Services

DP

RCI.B, RCI.A, RCI, OTCPK:RCIAF

Rogers Communications Inc.

0

Wireless Telecommunication Services

Wireless Telecommunication Services

DP

SJR.B, CVE:SJR.A, SJR, OTC:SJRWF

Shaw Communications Inc.

0

Media

Cable & Satellite

DP

CJR.B, OTCPK:CJREF

Corus Entertainment Inc.

0

Media

Broadcasting

DP

DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
DG5 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 5 Year Dividend Streak.
DG - Dividend Growth Stocks.
DP - Dividend Paying Stocks.

Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) used for sectors, industries, and sub-industries.

Consumer Discretionary

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Consumer Discretionary Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

MG, MGA

Magna International Inc.

8

Auto Components

Auto Parts & Equipment

DG5

DG

DP

RCH, OTC:RHUHF

Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

8

Distributors

Distributors

DG5

DG

DP

DOL, OTC:DLMAF

Dollarama Inc.

7

Multiline Retail

General Merchandise Stores

DG5

DG

DP

CTC.A, CTC, OTCPK:CDNAF, OTC:CDNTF

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited

7

Multiline Retail

General Merchandise Stores

DG5

DG

DP

GIL

Gildan Activewear Inc.

7

Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods

Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods

DG5

DG

DP

ECI, OTCPK:CSUWF

Enercare Inc.

7

Diversified Consumer Services

Specialized Consumer Services

DG5

DG

DP

HDI, OTC:HDIUF

Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

7

Distributors

Distributors

DG5

DG

DP

PZA, OTC:PZRIF

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

6

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DG5

DG

DP

UNS, OTC:UNIEF

Uni-Select Inc.

4

Distributors

Distributors

DG

DP

QSR

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

3

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DG

DP

QSP.UN

Restaurant Brands International Limited Partne…

3

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DG

DP

ZZZ, OTC:SCCAF

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

3

Specialty Retail

Homefurnishing Retail

DG

DP

AW.UN

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

3

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DG

DP

BOS OTCPK:ABSSF

AirBoss of America Corp.

3

Auto Components

Tires & Rubber

DG

DP

KEG.UN, OTC:KRIUF

Keg Royalties Income Fund (The)

3

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DG

DP

LNR, OTCPK:LIMAF

Linamar Corporation

1

Auto Components

Auto Parts & Equipment

DG

DP

DOO, OTC:BRPIF

BRP Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares

1

Leisure Products

Leisure Products

DG

DP

LNF

Leon's Furniture Limited

1

Specialty Retail

Homefurnishing Retail

DG

DP

HBC, OTCPK:HBAYF

Hudson's Bay Company

0

Multiline Retail

Department Stores

DP

MTY, OTC:MTYFF

MTY Food Group Inc.

0

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DP

MRE, OTCPK:MRETF

Martinrea International Inc.

0

Auto Components

Auto Parts & Equipment

DP

RECP

Recipe Unlimited Corporation

0

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DP

DII.B, DII.A, OTC:DRLAF, OTCPK:DIIBF

Dorel Industries Inc.

0

Household Durables

Home Furnishings

DP

GBT

BMTC Group Inc.

0

Specialty Retail

Homefurnishing Retail

DP

BCI

New Look Vision Group Inc.

0

Specialty Retail

Specialty Stores

DP

PBL OTC:PBKOF

Pollard Banknote Limited

0

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Casinos & Gaming

DP

BPF.UN, OTC:BPZZF

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

0

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DP

CLIQ, OTCPK:LQSIF

Alcanna Inc.

0

Specialty Retail

Specialty Stores

DP

TWC, OTC:CLKXF

TWC Enterprises Limited

0

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Leisure Facilities

DP

ACQ, OTC:AOCIF

AutoCanada Inc.

0

Specialty Retail

Automotive Retail

DP

GH, OTCPK:GHIFF

Gamehost Inc.

0

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Casinos & Gaming

DP

RET.A, OTCPK:RTMAF

Reitmans (Canada) Limited

0

Specialty Retail

Apparel Retail

DP

SRV.UN

SIR Royalty Income Fund

0

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Restaurants

DP

HLC, OTC:HLLOF

Holloway Lodging Corporation

0

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

DP

Consumer Staples

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Consumer Staples Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

MRU, OTCPK:MTRAF

Metro Inc.

23

Food & Staples Retailing

Food Retail

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

EMP.A

Empire Company Limited

23

Food & Staples Retailing

Food Retail

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

SAP, OTCPK:SAPIF

Saputo Inc.

18

Food Products

Packaged Foods & Meats

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

ADW.A; ADW.B

Andrew Peller Limited

12

Beverages

Distillers & Vintners

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

LAS.A

Lassonde Industries Inc.

10

Food Products

Packaged Foods & Meats

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

HLF

High Liner Foods Incorporated

10

Food Products

Packaged Foods & Meats

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

ATD.B; ATD.A

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

8

Food & Staples Retailing

Food Retail

DG5

DG

DP

CSW.A

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

7

Beverages

Distillers & Vintners

DG5

DG

DP

L

Loblaw Companies Limited

6

Food & Staples Retailing

Food Retail

DG5

DG

DP

WN

George Weston Limited

6

Food & Staples Retailing

Food Retail

DG5

DG

DP

NWC

The North West Company Inc.

6

Food & Staples Retailing

Food Retail

DG5

DG

DP

PBH

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

5

Food Products

Packaged Foods & Meats

DG5

DG

DP

MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

3

Food Products

Packaged Foods & Meats

DG

DP

BRB

Brick Brewing Co. Limited

2

Beverages

Brewers

DG

DP

BCB

Cott Corporation

0

Beverages

Soft Drinks

DP

TPX.B; TPX.A

Molson Coors Canada Inc.

0

Beverages

Brewers

DP

RSI

Rogers Sugar Inc.

0

Food Products

Packaged Foods & Meats

DP

AGT

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

0

Food Products

Agricultural Products

DP

CLR

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated

0

Food Products

Packaged Foods & Meats

DP

Energy

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Energy Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

IMO

Imperial Oil Limited

23

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Integrated Oil & Gas

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

ENB

Enbridge Inc.

22

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

17

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

TRP

TransCanada Corporation

17

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

SU

Suncor Energy Inc.

15

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Integrated Oil & Gas

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

IPL, OTCPK:IPPLF

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

9

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DG5

DG

DP

KEY

Keyera Corp.

7

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DG5

DG

DP

ENF

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

7

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DG5

DG

DP

PPL

Pembina Pipeline Corporation

6

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DG5

DG

DP

ALA

AltaGas Ltd.

6

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DG5

DG

DP

ZCL

ZCL Composites Inc.

6

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DG5

DG

DP

PKI

Parkland Fuel Corporation

5

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

DG5

DG

DP

KML

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited

1

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DG

DP

EFX

Enerflex Ltd.

1

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DG

DP

SES

Secure Energy Services Inc.

1

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

BIR

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

1

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

HSE

Husky Energy Inc.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Integrated Oil & Gas

DP

ECA

Encana Corporation

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

CVE

Cenovus Energy Inc.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Integrated Oil & Gas

DP

VET

Vermilion Energy Inc.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

TOU

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

CCO

Cameco Corporation

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Coal & Consumable Fuels

DP

PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

ARX

ARC Resources Ltd.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

CPG

Crescent Point Energy Corp.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

ERF

Enerplus Corporation

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

WCP

Whitecap Resources Inc.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

GEI

Gibson Energy Inc.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DP

CNU

CNOOC Limited

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

SCL

ShawCor Ltd.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

PSI

Pason Systems Inc.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

MTL

Mullen Group Ltd.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

TOG

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

FRU

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

CEU

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Drilling

DP

ESI

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Drilling

DP

BNE

Bonterra Energy Corp.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

CJ

Cardinal Energy Ltd.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

ALS

Altius Minerals Corporation

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Coal & Consumable Fuels

DP

SGY

Surge Energy Inc.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

TOT

Total Energy Services Inc.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

DP

HNL

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

BNP

Bonavista Energy Corporation

0

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DP

NOA

North American Construction Group Ltd.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

HWO

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

TVK

TerraVest Industries Inc.

0

Energy Equipment & Services

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

DP

Financials

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Financials Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

CWB, OTCPK:CBWBF

Canadian Western Bank

26

Banks

Regional Banks

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

TRI

Thomson Reuters Corporation

24

Capital Markets

Financial Exchanges & Data

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

IFC, OTCPK:IFCZF

Intact Financial Corporation

13

Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada

10

Banks

Regional Banks

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

MIC

Genworth MI Canada Inc.

9

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

DG5

DG

DP

NA

National Bank of Canada

8

Banks

Diversified Banks

DG5

DG

DP

RY

Royal Bank of Canada

7

Banks

Diversified Banks

DG5

DG

DP

TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)

7

Banks

Diversified Banks

DG5

DG

DP

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (The)

7

Banks

Diversified Banks

DG5

DG

DP

CM

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

7

Banks

Diversified Banks

DG5

DG

DP

EQB

Equitable Group Inc.

7

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

DG5

DG

DP

GCG.A

Guardian Capital Group Limited

7

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DG5

DG

DP

BMO

Bank of Montreal

6

Banks

Diversified Banks

DG5

DG

DP

BAM.A

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

6

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DG5

DG

DP

FN

First National Financial Corporation

6

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

DG5

DG

DP

AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation

6

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

DG5

DG

DP

ONEX

ONEX Corporation

5

Diversified Financial Services

Multi-Sector Holdings

DG5

DG

DP

FSZ

Fiera Capital Corporation

5

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DG5

DG

DP

CGI

Canadian General Investments Limited

5

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DG5

DG

DP

MFC

Manulife Financial Corporation

4

Insurance

Life & Health Insurance

DG

DP

IAG

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Se…

4

Insurance

Life & Health Insurance

DG

DP

GWO

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

3

Insurance

Life & Health Insurance

DG

DP

SLF

Sun Life Financial Inc.

3

Insurance

Life & Health Insurance

DG

DP

PWF

Power Financial Corporation

3

Insurance

Life & Health Insurance

DG

DP

POW

Power Corporation of Canada

3

Insurance

Life & Health Insurance

DG

DP

EFN

Element Fleet Management Corp.

3

Diversified Financial Services

Specialized Finance

DG

DP

GSY

goeasy Ltd.

3

Consumer Finance

Consumer Finance

DG

DP

MKP

MCAN Mortgage Corporation

3

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

DG

DP

X

TMX Group Limited

2

Capital Markets

Financial Exchanges & Data

DG

DP

CHW

Chesswood Group Limited

2

Diversified Financial Services

Specialized Finance

DG

DP

ECN

ECN Capital Corp.

2

Diversified Financial Services

Specialized Finance

DP

CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

1

Capital Markets

Investment Banking & Brokerage

DP

BK

Canadian Banc Corp.

1

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

FFH

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

0

Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

DP

IGM

IGM Financial Inc.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

CIX

CI Financial Corp.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

ELF

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

0

Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

DP

CEF.U

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

TF; MTG; TMC

Timbercreek Financial Corp.

0

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

DP

UNC

United Corporations Limited

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

EIT.UN

Canoe EIT Income Fund

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

SII

Sprott Inc.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

CVG

Clairvest Group Inc.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

AD

Alaris Royalty Corp.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

GS

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

AGF.B

AGF Management Limited

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

DFN

Dividend 15 Split Corp.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

FTN

Financial 15 Split Corp.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

FC

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

0

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

DP

DGS

Dividend Growth Split Corp.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

LBS

Life & Banc Split Corp.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

FAP

Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income Investment Compan…

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

MID.UN

MINT Income Fund

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

PBY.UN

Canso Credit Income Fund

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

RBN.UN

Blue Ribbon Income Fund

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

VB

VersaBank

0

Banks

Regional Banks

DP

BGI.UN

Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities In…

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

FFN

North American Financial 15 Split Corp.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

ECF.UN

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

MFR.UN

Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

SBC

Brompton Split Banc Corp.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

URB.A

Urbana Corporation

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

OLY

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

0

Capital Markets

Asset Management & Custody Banks

DP

Healthcare

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Health Care Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

SIS, OTCPK:SISXF

Savaria Corporation

5

Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Health Care Equipment

DG5

DG

DP

JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

1

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

DG

DP

SIA

Sienna Senior Living Inc.

0

Health Care Providers & Services

Health Care Facilities

DP

EXE, OTCPK:EXETF

Extendicare Inc.

0

Health Care Providers & Services

Health Care Facilities

DP

DR, OTCPK:MFCSF

Medical Facilities Corporation

0

Health Care Providers & Services

Health Care Facilities

DP

Industrials

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Industrials Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

CNR, CNI

Canadian National Railway Company

22

Road & Rail

Railroads

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

SNC, OTCPK:SNCAF

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

17

Construction & Engineering

Construction & Engineering

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

FTT, OTCPK:FINGF

Finning International Inc.

16

Trading Companies & Distributors

Trading Companies & Distributors

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

TCL.A; TCL.B

Transcontinental Inc.

16

Commercial Services & Supplies

Commercial Printing

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

RBA

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

15

Commercial Services & Supplies

Diversified Support Services

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

XTC

Exco Technologies Limited

12

Machinery

Industrial Machinery

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

BYD.UN

Boyd Group Income Fund

11

Commercial Services & Supplies

Diversified Support Services

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

CAE

CAE Inc.

10

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

LGT.B; LGT.A

Logistec Corporation

8

Transportation Infrastructure

Marine Ports & Services

DG5

DG

DP

TFII

TFI International Inc.

7

Road & Rail

Trucking

DG5

DG

DP

EIF

Exchange Income Corporation

7

Airlines

Airlines

DG5

DG

DP

STN

Stantec Inc.

6

Construction & Engineering

Construction & Engineering

DG5

DG

DP

ARE

Aecon Group Inc.

6

Construction & Engineering

Construction & Engineering

DG5

DG

DP

TIH

Toromont Industries Ltd.

5

Trading Companies & Distributors

Trading Companies & Distributors

DG5

DG

DP

MAL

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

5

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense

DG5

DG

DP

NFI

NFI Group Inc.

3

Machinery

Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

DG

DP

CP

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

2

Road & Rail

Railroads

DG

DP

WCN

Waste Connections Inc.

2

Commercial Services & Supplies

Environmental & Facilities Services

DG

DP

BAD

Badger Daylighting Ltd.

2

Construction & Engineering

Construction & Engineering

DG

DP

CJT

Cargojet Inc.

2

Air Freight & Logistics

Air Freight & Logistics

DG

DP

ALC

Algoma Central Corporation

1

Marine

Marine

DG

DP

WSP

WSP Global Inc.

0

Construction & Engineering

Construction & Engineering

DP

MAXR

Maxar Technologies Ltd.

0

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense

DP

WJA; WJA.A

WestJet Airlines Ltd.

0

Airlines

Airlines

DP

WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

0

Transportation Infrastructure

Marine Ports & Services

DP

MSI

Morneau Shepell Inc.

0

Professional Services

Human Resource & Employment Services

DP

CHR

Chorus Aviation Inc.

0

Airlines

Airlines

DP

AFN

Ag Growth International Inc.

0

Machinery

Agricultural & Farm Machinery

DP

WJX

Wajax Corporation

0

Trading Companies & Distributors

Trading Companies & Distributors

DP

KBL

K-Bro Linen Inc.

0

Commercial Services & Supplies

Diversified Support Services

DP

DIV

Diversified Royalty Corp.

0

Trading Companies & Distributors

Trading Companies & Distributors

DP

BDT

Bird Construction Inc.

0

Construction & Engineering

Construction & Engineering

DP

CERV

Cervus Equipment Corporation

0

Trading Companies & Distributors

Trading Companies & Distributors

DP

RME

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.

0

Trading Companies & Distributors

Trading Companies & Distributors

DP

QTRH

Quarterhill Inc.

0

Trading Companies & Distributors

Trading Companies & Distributors

DP

SOX

Stuart Olson Inc.

0

Construction & Engineering

Construction & Engineering

DP

Information Technology

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Information Technology Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

ENGH, OTCPK:EGHSF

Enghouse Systems Limited

11

Software

Application Software

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

TCS, OTCPK:TCYSF

TECSYS Inc.

10

Software

Application Software

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

CVE:SYZ, OTC:SYZLF

Sylogist Ltd

7

Software

Application Software

DG5

DG

DP

OTEX

Open Text Corporation

5

Software

Application Software

DG5

DG

DP

CSU

Constellation Software Inc.

0

Software

Application Software

DP

ET

Evertz Technologies Limited

0

Communications Equipment

Communications Equipment

DP

CMG

Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

0

Software

Application Software

DP

ABT

Absolute Software Corporation

0

Software

Application Software

DP

CGY

Calian Group Ltd.

0

IT Services

IT Consulting & Other Services

DP

VCM

Vecima Networks Inc.

0

Communications Equipment

Communications Equipment

DP

MDF

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

0

IT Services

Internet Services & Infrastructure

DP

Materials

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Materials Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

CCL.B; CCL.A

CCL Industries Inc.

16

Containers & Packaging

Metal & Glass Containers

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

SJ, OTC:STLJF

Stella-Jones Inc.

13

Paper & Forest Products

Forest Products

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

FNV

Franco-Nevada Corporation

10

Metals & Mining

Gold

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

UFS

Domtar Corporation

8

Paper & Forest Products

Paper Products

DG5

DG

DP

MX

Methanex Corporation

7

Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

DG5

DG

DP

ITP

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

6

Containers & Packaging

Metal & Glass Containers

DG5

DG

DP

OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

4

Metals & Mining

Gold

DG

DP

RPI.UN

Richards Packaging Income Fund

4

Containers & Packaging

Metal & Glass Containers

DG

DP

ADN

Acadian Timber Corp.

3

Paper & Forest Products

Forest Products

DG

DP

AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

2

Metals & Mining

Gold

DG

DP

LUC

Lucara Diamond Corp.

2

Metals & Mining

Precious Metals & Minerals

DG

DP

KL

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

1

Metals & Mining

Gold

DG

DP

WFT

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

1

Paper & Forest Products

Forest Products

DP

LUN

Lundin Mining Corporation

1

Metals & Mining

Copper

DP

OSB

Norbord Inc.

1

Paper & Forest Products

Forest Products

DP

SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

1

Metals & Mining

Silver

DP

NTR

Nutrien Ltd.

0

Chemicals

Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

DP

TECK.B; TECK.A

Teck Resources Limited

0

Metals & Mining

Diversified Metals & Mining

DP

ABX

Barrick Gold Corporation

0

Metals & Mining

Gold

DP

G

Goldcorp Inc.

0

Metals & Mining

Gold

DP

FM

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

0

Metals & Mining

Copper

DP

WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

0

Metals & Mining

Silver

DP

YRI

Yamana Gold Inc.

0

Metals & Mining

Gold

DP

PAAS

Pan American Silver Corp.

0

Metals & Mining

Silver

DP

WPK

Winpak Ltd.

0

Containers & Packaging

Metal & Glass Containers

DP

AGI

Alamos Gold Inc.

0

Metals & Mining

Gold

DP

OGC

OceanaGold Corporation

0

Metals & Mining

Gold

DP

STLC

Stelco Holdings Inc.

0

Metals & Mining

Steel

DP

RUS

Russel Metals Inc.

0

Metals & Mining

Steel

DP

CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

0

Paper & Forest Products

Paper Products

DP

HBM

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

0

Metals & Mining

Copper

DP

LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

0

Metals & Mining

Steel

DP

NSU

Nevsun Resources Ltd.

0

Metals & Mining

Copper

DP

CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

0

Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

DP

CAS

Cascades Inc.

0

Paper & Forest Products

Paper Products

DP

WEF

Western Forest Products Inc.

0

Paper & Forest Products

Forest Products

DP

NEO

Neo Performance Materials Inc.

0

Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

DP

MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

0

Metals & Mining

Precious Metals & Minerals

DP

PL

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc.

0

Paper & Forest Products

Forest Products

DP

CWX

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.

0

Construction Materials

Construction Materials

DP

Real Estate

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Real Estate Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

PLZ.UN

Plaza Retail REIT

15

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Retail REITs

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

GRT.UN, GRP.U

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

7

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Industrial REITs

DG5

DG

DP

CAR.UN, OTC:CDPYF

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Inve…

6

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DG5

DG

DP

AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

6

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Office REITs

DG5

DG

DP

IIP.UN

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

6

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DG5

DG

DP

CVE:FCD.UN

Firm Capital Property Trust

6

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DG5

DG

DP

BPY.UN

Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

5

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Operating Companies

DG5

DG

DP

CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

5

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Retail REITs

DG5

DG

DP

SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

4

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Retail REITs

DG

DP

SRT.UN

Slate Retail REIT

4

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Retail REITs

DG

DP

BRE

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc.

4

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Services

DG

DP

FSV

FirstService Corporation

3

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Services

DG

DP

CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences

3

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Health Care REITs

DG

DP

HR.UN

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

2

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DG

DP

CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

2

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Retail REITs

DG

DP

CVE:SVI

StorageVault Canada Inc.

2

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Operating Companies

DG

DP

MRG.UN

Morguard North American Residential Real Estat…

2

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DG

DP

KMP.UN

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

1

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DG

DP

SMU.UN

Summit Industrial Income REIT

1

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Industrial REITs

DG

DP

REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Retail REITs

DP

FCR

First Capital Realty Inc.

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Operating Companies

DP

CIGI

Colliers International Group Inc.

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Services

DP

DRG.UN

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Office REITs

DP

CUF.UN

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DP

AX.UN

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

MRC

Morguard Corporation

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Operating Companies

DP

TCN

Tricon Capital Group Inc.

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Diversified Real Estate Activities

DP

D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Office REITs

DP

NVU.UN

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DP

CVE:RUF.UN; CVE:RUF.U

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DP

AIF

Altus Group Limited

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Services

DP

NWH.UN

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate In…

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Health Care REITs

DP

CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

SOT.UN; F.UN

Slate Office REIT

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Office REITs

DP

DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Industrial REITs

DP

MRT.UN

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

HOT.UN

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Hotel & Resort REITs

DP

WIR.U

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Industrial REITs

DP

PLC

Park Lawn Corporation

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Development

DP

DRA.UN

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

MRD

Melcor Developments Ltd.

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Development

DP

ACR.UN

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

IVQ.U

Invesque Inc.

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Operating Companies

DP

TNT.UN

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment T…

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

ISV

Information Services Corporation

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Services

DP

MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DP

BTB.UN

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

INO.UN

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Office REITs

DP

CVE:NXR.UN

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Industrial REITs

DP

APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment T…

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

MPC.C

Madison Pacific Properties Inc.

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Operating Companies

DP

CVE:PRV.UN

Pro Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

HOM.U

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Residential REITs

DP

PAR.UN

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Retail REITs

DP

CVE:STUS.A

Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core

0

Real Estate Management & Development

Real Estate Operating Companies

DP

MR.UN

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

0

Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Diversified REITs

DP

Utilities

Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Utilities Sector

(>= $100 mil market cap)

Stock Ticker

Company

Div Streak

Industry

Sub-Industry

Dividend Category

CU; CU.X

Canadian Utilities Limited

46

Multi-Utilities

Multi-Utilities

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

FTS

Fortis Inc.

44

Electric Utilities

Electric Utilities

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

ACO.X; ACO.Y

ATCO Ltd.

24

Multi-Utilities

Multi-Utilities

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

EMA, OTCPK:EMRAF

Emera Incorporated

11

Electric Utilities

Electric Utilities

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

BIP.UN

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

10

Electric Utilities

Electric Utilities

DG10

DG5

DG

DP

BEP.UN

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

8

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Renewable Electricity

DG5

DG

DP

AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

7

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders

DG5

DG

DP

RNW

TransAlta Renewables Inc.

5

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Renewable Electricity

DG5

DG

DP

PEGI

Pattern Energy Group Inc.

5

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Renewable Electricity

DG5

DG

DP

CPX

Capital Power Corporation

4

Electric Utilities

Electric Utilities

DG

DP

INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

4

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Renewable Electricity

DG

DP

BLX

Boralex Inc.

3

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Renewable Electricity

DG

DP

VNR

Valener Inc.

3

Gas Utilities

Gas Utilities

DG

DP

CUP.U

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd.

3

Electric Utilities

Electric Utilities

DG

DP

H

Hydro One Limited

2

Electric Utilities

Electric Utilities

DG

DP

KWH.UN

Crius Energy Trust

2

Electric Utilities

Electric Utilities

DG

DP

GWR

Global Water Resources Inc.

2

Water Utilities

Water Utilities

DG

DP

PIF

Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

2

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Renewable Electricity

DG

DP

NPI

Northland Power Inc.

0

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders

DP

SPB

Superior Plus Corp.

0

Gas Utilities

Gas Utilities

DP

TA

TransAlta Corporation

0

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers

Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders

DP

JE

Just Energy Group Inc.

0

Multi-Utilities

Multi-Utilities

DP

Summary

Out the 690 Canadian stocks with a market cap of $100 million or more, 348 pay a dividend, 161 can loosely be described as dividend growth stocks, 100 have 5-year dividend streaks or higher, and 37 have 10-year dividend streaks or higher.

To get most of the benefits of diversification you want around 30 stocks, ideally in different industries. Out of the 69 GICS industries, Canada has dividend-paying stocks in 53, but it drops to just 22 when dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher are selected. This makes it difficult to build a diversified portfolio with only Canadian stocks.

Not only does Canada have a limited number of quality dividend stocks, but also it is highly concentrated in two sectors (Financials and Energy). Hopefully, by using this article as a starting point, you should have a better understanding of where to find quality dividend growth stocks in Canada and where you should look internationally to fill the gaps.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.