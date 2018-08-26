What Canadian sectors and industries have dividend paying and dividend growth stocks, and what are these specific stocks?
I'll be answering this question by first looking at the Canadian market as a whole and then drilling down deeper into the 11 sectors, the 69 industries, and 158 sub-industries, and then finally listing off all of the Canadian dividend-paying and dividend growth stocks and sorting them by their dividend streak length (Number of years they've increased their dividends in a row).
The Canadian Market
Canada is known for two sectors: financials (The "Big 5" banks) and the energy sector, which together make up more than 50% of the market by market capitalization. This makes building a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend-paying stocks difficult, if not near impossible because the Canadian stock market is not balanced.
Source: July 31, 2018 S&P/TSX Composite (CAD) Sector Breakdown
With the market so tilted to two sectors, your diversification options are limited. The other problem is the number of dividend stocks is also limited.
I used the TMX Money Screener in August 2018 to find all Canadian listed stocks with a market capitalization of $100 million or more. Once I removed the preferred share listings, the duplicate company listings from dual-class share structures, and a few other housekeeping adjustments I was left with...
...690 Canadian stocks with a market cap of $100 million or more.
Remove all the stocks that do not pay a dividend and you are left with...
...348 Canadian dividend-paying stocks.
Remove all the stocks that can't loosely be described as dividend growth stocks and you are left with...
...161 Canadian dividend growth stocks.
Remove all the stocks that haven't increased their dividend for 5 or more years in a row and you are left with...
...100 Canadian dividend growth stocks with a 5-year dividend streak or higher.
Remove all the stocks that haven't increased their dividend for 10 or more years in a row and you are left with...
...37 Canadian dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher.
As you can see, if you are looking for high-quality dividend growth stocks, the options are limited in Canada. In comparison, the US has 860 stocks with a 5-year dividend streak or higher and a market cap of $100 million or more, and it drops to 326 stocks for a 10-year streak or higher (Source: July 31, 2018 US Dividend Champions).
The 11 Sectors
Let's see how these four categories of Canadian dividend stocks are split among the 11 sectors.
No big surprises here, but you'll notice that there were no consumer discretionary or healthcare dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher. Even at the sector level, we are starting to see our options drop off for higher-quality dividend growth stocks and we haven't even gotten down to the industry level.
Digging Deeper: Sectors to Sub-Industries
To get a better sense of the Canadian dividend coverage of sectors and industries, take a look below. As you can see, its hierarchy begins with 11 sectors, which can be further delineated to 24 industry groups, 69 industries, and 158 sub-industries.
FYI - I used the September 2018 version of Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) for the sector and industry counts.
When we get down to the industry level, the limitations of Canadian dividend growth stocks become a bit clearer. For a dividend growth investor looking to invest in dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher, they only have exposure to 22 of the 69 industries.
How many industries should you have stocks in?
To benefit from diversification, you probably want around 30 stocks, ideally in different industries. For Canadian dividend growth investors, this isn't possible, which is why many supplement their portfolio with other international companies from industries that have poor coverage in Canada.
"The volatility-reduction effect of diversifying a portfolio has been studied by academics. Evans and Archer found that about 90% of the maximum benefit was achieved using a portfolio of twelve to eighteen stocks. That study was undertaken in 1968, when there were far fewer issues. In 1987 Meir Statman published work that indicated that a well-diversified portfolio must contain at least thirty stocks. To some extent the number of stocks you hold will depend on your comfort level and your ability to both find and follow suitable holdings. But remember, if you hold five good-quality utility stocks, all five are likely to move in the same direction at the same time. In terms of the benefits of diversification, your goal should be to include different kinds of companies in different industries." - Source: The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth by Lowell Miller (Affiliate link, but I personally own and highly recommend this book).
Sector by Sector Analysis: From Sector to Sub-Industries to Specific Dividend Stocks
For each of the 11 sectors I've included:
- A graph showing the number of dividend-paying and dividend growth stocks in each industry,
- a "Sector Table" showing a breakdown of industry groups, industries, and sub-industries and where each dividend stock fits into each category, and
- a list of all the dividend stocks in that sector sorted by the length of their dividend streak (Number of years in a row the dividend has been increased) and then by market cap (Largest first).
Sector Navigation
Each sector is reviewed in alphabetical order so if you want to jump around here is the order:
- Communication Services
- Consumer Discretionary
- Consumer Staples
- Energy
- Financials
- Healthcare
- Industrials
- Information Technology
- Materials
- Real Estate
- Utilities
How to Read the Sector Table
The sector table breaks down each sector from the sector all the way down to the sub-industry.
The sectors, industry groups, and industries all have coding below them (Example highlighted in red on the left).
In the highlighted red example, it would mean that there are 22 dividend paying stocks ("DP"), 18 dividend growth stocks ("DG"), 9 dividend growth stocks with a dividend streak of 5 or more years ("DG5"), and 5 dividend growth stocks with a dividend streak of 10 or more years ("DG10").
At the Sub-Industry level, the specific stock tickers are listed (Example highlighted in yellow). Most of the stocks are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but some are on the TSX Venture Exchange. TSX Venture Exchange stock tickers will have "CVE:" before the ticker. For example, Sylogist Ltd. would be shown as "CVE:SYZ".
Remember that only stocks with a market capitalization of $100 million or more are included.
OK, let's dive in with the first sector: Communication Services...
Communication Services
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Communication Services Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
T, TU
|
TELUS Corporation
|
14
|
Diversified Telecommunication Services
|
Integrated Telecommunication Services
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CCA, OTCPK:CGEAF
|
Cogeco Communications Inc.
|
14
|
Media
|
Cable & Satellite
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CGO, OTC:CGECF
|
Cogeco Inc.
|
13
|
Media
|
Cable & Satellite
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
BCE Inc.
|
9
|
Diversified Telecommunication Services
|
Integrated Telecommunication Services
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CGX, OTCPK:CPXGF
|
Cineplex Inc.
|
7
|
Entertainment
|
Movies & Entertainment
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
DHX, OTC:DMQHF
|
DHX Media Ltd.
|
5
|
Entertainment
|
Movies & Entertainment
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
QBR.B, QBR.A, OTC:QBCAF, OTCPK:QBCRF
|
Quebecor Inc.
|
3
|
Media
|
Cable & Satellite
|
DG
|
DP
|
RAY.A
|
Stingray Digital Group Inc.
|
3
|
Media
|
Cable & Satellite
|
DG
|
DP
|
NCC.A
|
Newfoundland Capital Corporation
|
2
|
Media
|
Broadcasting
|
DG
|
DP
|
TRL
|
Trilogy International Partners Inc.
|
1
|
Wireless Telecommunication Services
|
Wireless Telecommunication Services
|
DP
|
RCI.B, RCI.A, RCI, OTCPK:RCIAF
|
Rogers Communications Inc.
|
0
|
Wireless Telecommunication Services
|
Wireless Telecommunication Services
|
DP
|
Shaw Communications Inc.
|
0
|
Media
|
Cable & Satellite
|
DP
|
CJR.B, OTCPK:CJREF
|
Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
0
|
Media
|
Broadcasting
|
DP
|
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) used for sectors, industries, and sub-industries.
Consumer Discretionary
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Consumer Discretionary Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
MG, MGA
|
Magna International Inc.
|
8
|
Auto Components
|
Auto Parts & Equipment
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
RCH, OTC:RHUHF
|
Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|
8
|
Distributors
|
Distributors
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
DOL, OTC:DLMAF
|
Dollarama Inc.
|
7
|
Multiline Retail
|
General Merchandise Stores
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CTC.A, CTC, OTCPK:CDNAF, OTC:CDNTF
|
Canadian Tire Corporation Limited
|
7
|
Multiline Retail
|
General Merchandise Stores
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Gildan Activewear Inc.
|
7
|
Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
|
Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ECI, OTCPK:CSUWF
|
Enercare Inc.
|
7
|
Diversified Consumer Services
|
Specialized Consumer Services
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
HDI, OTC:HDIUF
|
Hardwoods Distribution Inc.
|
7
|
Distributors
|
Distributors
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
PZA, OTC:PZRIF
|
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
|
6
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
UNS, OTC:UNIEF
|
Uni-Select Inc.
|
4
|
Distributors
|
Distributors
|
DG
|
DP
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
3
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DG
|
DP
|
QSP.UN
|
Restaurant Brands International Limited Partne…
|
3
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DG
|
DP
|
ZZZ, OTC:SCCAF
|
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.
|
3
|
Specialty Retail
|
Homefurnishing Retail
|
DG
|
DP
|
AW.UN
|
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund
|
3
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DG
|
DP
|
BOS OTCPK:ABSSF
|
AirBoss of America Corp.
|
3
|
Auto Components
|
Tires & Rubber
|
DG
|
DP
|
KEG.UN, OTC:KRIUF
|
Keg Royalties Income Fund (The)
|
3
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DG
|
DP
|
LNR, OTCPK:LIMAF
|
Linamar Corporation
|
1
|
Auto Components
|
Auto Parts & Equipment
|
DG
|
DP
|
DOO, OTC:BRPIF
|
BRP Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares
|
1
|
Leisure Products
|
Leisure Products
|
DG
|
DP
|
LNF
|
Leon's Furniture Limited
|
1
|
Specialty Retail
|
Homefurnishing Retail
|
DG
|
DP
|
HBC, OTCPK:HBAYF
|
Hudson's Bay Company
|
0
|
Multiline Retail
|
Department Stores
|
DP
|
MTY, OTC:MTYFF
|
MTY Food Group Inc.
|
0
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DP
|
MRE, OTCPK:MRETF
|
Martinrea International Inc.
|
0
|
Auto Components
|
Auto Parts & Equipment
|
DP
|
RECP
|
Recipe Unlimited Corporation
|
0
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DP
|
DII.B, DII.A, OTC:DRLAF, OTCPK:DIIBF
|
Dorel Industries Inc.
|
0
|
Household Durables
|
Home Furnishings
|
DP
|
GBT
|
BMTC Group Inc.
|
0
|
Specialty Retail
|
Homefurnishing Retail
|
DP
|
BCI
|
New Look Vision Group Inc.
|
0
|
Specialty Retail
|
Specialty Stores
|
DP
|
PBL OTC:PBKOF
|
Pollard Banknote Limited
|
0
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Casinos & Gaming
|
DP
|
BPF.UN, OTC:BPZZF
|
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
|
0
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DP
|
CLIQ, OTCPK:LQSIF
|
Alcanna Inc.
|
0
|
Specialty Retail
|
Specialty Stores
|
DP
|
TWC, OTC:CLKXF
|
TWC Enterprises Limited
|
0
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Leisure Facilities
|
DP
|
ACQ, OTC:AOCIF
|
AutoCanada Inc.
|
0
|
Specialty Retail
|
Automotive Retail
|
DP
|
GH, OTCPK:GHIFF
|
Gamehost Inc.
|
0
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Casinos & Gaming
|
DP
|
RET.A, OTCPK:RTMAF
|
Reitmans (Canada) Limited
|
0
|
Specialty Retail
|
Apparel Retail
|
DP
|
SRV.UN
|
SIR Royalty Income Fund
|
0
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Restaurants
|
DP
|
HLC, OTC:HLLOF
|
Holloway Lodging Corporation
|
0
|
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|
Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Consumer Staples
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Consumer Staples Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
MRU, OTCPK:MTRAF
|
Metro Inc.
|
23
|
Food & Staples Retailing
|
Food Retail
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
EMP.A
|
Empire Company Limited
|
23
|
Food & Staples Retailing
|
Food Retail
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
SAP, OTCPK:SAPIF
|
Saputo Inc.
|
18
|
Food Products
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ADW.A; ADW.B
|
Andrew Peller Limited
|
12
|
Beverages
|
Distillers & Vintners
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
LAS.A
|
Lassonde Industries Inc.
|
10
|
Food Products
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
HLF
|
High Liner Foods Incorporated
|
10
|
Food Products
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ATD.B; ATD.A
|
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|
8
|
Food & Staples Retailing
|
Food Retail
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CSW.A
|
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited
|
7
|
Beverages
|
Distillers & Vintners
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
L
|
Loblaw Companies Limited
|
6
|
Food & Staples Retailing
|
Food Retail
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
WN
|
George Weston Limited
|
6
|
Food & Staples Retailing
|
Food Retail
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
NWC
|
The North West Company Inc.
|
6
|
Food & Staples Retailing
|
Food Retail
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
PBH
|
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
|
5
|
Food Products
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
MFI
|
Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|
3
|
Food Products
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
|
DG
|
DP
|
BRB
|
Brick Brewing Co. Limited
|
2
|
Beverages
|
Brewers
|
DG
|
DP
|
BCB
|
Cott Corporation
|
0
|
Beverages
|
Soft Drinks
|
DP
|
TPX.B; TPX.A
|
Molson Coors Canada Inc.
|
0
|
Beverages
|
Brewers
|
DP
|
RSI
|
Rogers Sugar Inc.
|
0
|
Food Products
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
|
DP
|
AGT
|
AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
|
0
|
Food Products
|
Agricultural Products
|
DP
|
CLR
|
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated
|
0
|
Food Products
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Energy
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Energy Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
Imperial Oil Limited
|
23
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
22
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|
17
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
TransCanada Corporation
|
17
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Suncor Energy Inc.
|
15
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
IPL, OTCPK:IPPLF
|
Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|
9
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Keyera Corp.
|
7
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ENF
|
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.
|
7
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
PPL
|
Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|
6
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ALA
|
AltaGas Ltd.
|
6
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ZCL
|
ZCL Composites Inc.
|
6
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
PKI
|
Parkland Fuel Corporation
|
5
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
KML
|
Kinder Morgan Canada Limited
|
1
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DG
|
DP
|
EFX
|
Enerflex Ltd.
|
1
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DG
|
DP
|
SES
|
Secure Energy Services Inc.
|
1
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
|
BIR
|
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|
1
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
HSE
|
Husky Energy Inc.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
DP
|
ECA
|
Encana Corporation
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
CVE
|
Cenovus Energy Inc.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
DP
|
VET
|
Vermilion Energy Inc.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
TOU
|
Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
CCO
|
Cameco Corporation
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Coal & Consumable Fuels
|
DP
|
PSK
|
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
ARX
|
ARC Resources Ltd.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
CPG
|
Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
ERF
|
Enerplus Corporation
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
WCP
|
Whitecap Resources Inc.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
GEI
|
Gibson Energy Inc.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DP
|
CNU
|
CNOOC Limited
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
SCL
|
ShawCor Ltd.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
|
PSI
|
Pason Systems Inc.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
|
PEY
|
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
MTL
|
Mullen Group Ltd.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
|
TOG
|
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
FRU
|
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
CEU
|
CES Energy Solutions Corp.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Drilling
|
DP
|
ESI
|
Ensign Energy Services Inc.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Drilling
|
DP
|
BNE
|
Bonterra Energy Corp.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
CJ
|
Cardinal Energy Ltd.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
ALS
|
Altius Minerals Corporation
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Coal & Consumable Fuels
|
DP
|
SGY
|
Surge Energy Inc.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
TOT
|
Total Energy Services Inc.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
|
TWM
|
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|
DP
|
HNL
|
Horizon North Logistics Inc.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
|
BNP
|
Bonavista Energy Corporation
|
0
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DP
|
NOA
|
North American Construction Group Ltd.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
|
HWO
|
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
|
TVK
|
TerraVest Industries Inc.
|
0
|
Energy Equipment & Services
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Financials
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Financials Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
CWB, OTCPK:CBWBF
|
Canadian Western Bank
|
26
|
Banks
|
Regional Banks
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
24
|
Capital Markets
|
Financial Exchanges & Data
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
IFC, OTCPK:IFCZF
|
Intact Financial Corporation
|
13
|
Insurance
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
LB
|
Laurentian Bank of Canada
|
10
|
Banks
|
Regional Banks
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
MIC
|
Genworth MI Canada Inc.
|
9
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
NA
|
National Bank of Canada
|
8
|
Banks
|
Diversified Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
RY
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
7
|
Banks
|
Diversified Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
TD
|
Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
|
7
|
Banks
|
Diversified Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
BNS
|
Bank of Nova Scotia (The)
|
7
|
Banks
|
Diversified Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CM
|
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
|
7
|
Banks
|
Diversified Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
EQB
|
Equitable Group Inc.
|
7
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
GCG.A
|
Guardian Capital Group Limited
|
7
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
BMO
|
Bank of Montreal
|
6
|
Banks
|
Diversified Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
BAM.A
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
6
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
FN
|
First National Financial Corporation
|
6
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
AI
|
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation
|
6
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ONEX
|
ONEX Corporation
|
5
|
Diversified Financial Services
|
Multi-Sector Holdings
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
FSZ
|
Fiera Capital Corporation
|
5
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CGI
|
Canadian General Investments Limited
|
5
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
MFC
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
4
|
Insurance
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
DG
|
DP
|
IAG
|
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Se…
|
4
|
Insurance
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
DG
|
DP
|
GWO
|
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|
3
|
Insurance
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
DG
|
DP
|
SLF
|
Sun Life Financial Inc.
|
3
|
Insurance
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
DG
|
DP
|
PWF
|
Power Financial Corporation
|
3
|
Insurance
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
DG
|
DP
|
POW
|
Power Corporation of Canada
|
3
|
Insurance
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
DG
|
DP
|
EFN
|
Element Fleet Management Corp.
|
3
|
Diversified Financial Services
|
Specialized Finance
|
DG
|
DP
|
GSY
|
goeasy Ltd.
|
3
|
Consumer Finance
|
Consumer Finance
|
DG
|
DP
|
MKP
|
MCAN Mortgage Corporation
|
3
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
DG
|
DP
|
X
|
TMX Group Limited
|
2
|
Capital Markets
|
Financial Exchanges & Data
|
DG
|
DP
|
CHW
|
Chesswood Group Limited
|
2
|
Diversified Financial Services
|
Specialized Finance
|
DG
|
DP
|
ECN
|
ECN Capital Corp.
|
2
|
Diversified Financial Services
|
Specialized Finance
|
DP
|
CF
|
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
|
1
|
Capital Markets
|
Investment Banking & Brokerage
|
DP
|
BK
|
Canadian Banc Corp.
|
1
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
FFH
|
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
|
0
|
Insurance
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
DP
|
IGM
|
IGM Financial Inc.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
CIX
|
CI Financial Corp.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
ELF
|
E-L Financial Corporation Limited
|
0
|
Insurance
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
DP
|
CEF.U
|
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
TF; MTG; TMC
|
Timbercreek Financial Corp.
|
0
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
DP
|
UNC
|
United Corporations Limited
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
EIT.UN
|
Canoe EIT Income Fund
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
SII
|
Sprott Inc.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
CVG
|
Clairvest Group Inc.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
AD
|
Alaris Royalty Corp.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
GS
|
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
AGF.B
|
AGF Management Limited
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
DFN
|
Dividend 15 Split Corp.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
FTN
|
Financial 15 Split Corp.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
FC
|
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
|
0
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
DP
|
DGS
|
Dividend Growth Split Corp.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
LBS
|
Life & Banc Split Corp.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
FAP
|
Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income Investment Compan…
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
MID.UN
|
MINT Income Fund
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
PBY.UN
|
Canso Credit Income Fund
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
RBN.UN
|
Blue Ribbon Income Fund
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
VB
|
VersaBank
|
0
|
Banks
|
Regional Banks
|
DP
|
BGI.UN
|
Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities In…
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
FFN
|
North American Financial 15 Split Corp.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
ECF.UN
|
East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
MFR.UN
|
Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
SBC
|
Brompton Split Banc Corp.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
URB.A
|
Urbana Corporation
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
|
OLY
|
Olympia Financial Group Inc.
|
0
|
Capital Markets
|
Asset Management & Custody Banks
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Healthcare
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Health Care Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
SIS, OTCPK:SISXF
|
Savaria Corporation
|
5
|
Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|
Health Care Equipment
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
JWEL
|
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
|
1
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
DG
|
DP
|
SIA
|
Sienna Senior Living Inc.
|
0
|
Health Care Providers & Services
|
Health Care Facilities
|
DP
|
EXE, OTCPK:EXETF
|
Extendicare Inc.
|
0
|
Health Care Providers & Services
|
Health Care Facilities
|
DP
|
DR, OTCPK:MFCSF
|
Medical Facilities Corporation
|
0
|
Health Care Providers & Services
|
Health Care Facilities
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Industrials
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Industrials Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
CNR, CNI
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
22
|
Road & Rail
|
Railroads
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
SNC, OTCPK:SNCAF
|
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|
17
|
Construction & Engineering
|
Construction & Engineering
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
FTT, OTCPK:FINGF
|
Finning International Inc.
|
16
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
TCL.A; TCL.B
|
Transcontinental Inc.
|
16
|
Commercial Services & Supplies
|
Commercial Printing
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
RBA
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
15
|
Commercial Services & Supplies
|
Diversified Support Services
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
XTC
|
Exco Technologies Limited
|
12
|
Machinery
|
Industrial Machinery
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
BYD.UN
|
Boyd Group Income Fund
|
11
|
Commercial Services & Supplies
|
Diversified Support Services
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CAE
|
CAE Inc.
|
10
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
LGT.B; LGT.A
|
Logistec Corporation
|
8
|
Transportation Infrastructure
|
Marine Ports & Services
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
TFII
|
TFI International Inc.
|
7
|
Road & Rail
|
Trucking
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
EIF
|
Exchange Income Corporation
|
7
|
Airlines
|
Airlines
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
STN
|
Stantec Inc.
|
6
|
Construction & Engineering
|
Construction & Engineering
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ARE
|
Aecon Group Inc.
|
6
|
Construction & Engineering
|
Construction & Engineering
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
TIH
|
Toromont Industries Ltd.
|
5
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
MAL
|
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
|
5
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
NFI
|
NFI Group Inc.
|
3
|
Machinery
|
Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|
DG
|
DP
|
CP
|
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|
2
|
Road & Rail
|
Railroads
|
DG
|
DP
|
WCN
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
2
|
Commercial Services & Supplies
|
Environmental & Facilities Services
|
DG
|
DP
|
BAD
|
Badger Daylighting Ltd.
|
2
|
Construction & Engineering
|
Construction & Engineering
|
DG
|
DP
|
CJT
|
Cargojet Inc.
|
2
|
Air Freight & Logistics
|
Air Freight & Logistics
|
DG
|
DP
|
ALC
|
Algoma Central Corporation
|
1
|
Marine
|
Marine
|
DG
|
DP
|
WSP
|
WSP Global Inc.
|
0
|
Construction & Engineering
|
Construction & Engineering
|
DP
|
MAXR
|
Maxar Technologies Ltd.
|
0
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
DP
|
WJA; WJA.A
|
WestJet Airlines Ltd.
|
0
|
Airlines
|
Airlines
|
DP
|
WTE
|
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
|
0
|
Transportation Infrastructure
|
Marine Ports & Services
|
DP
|
MSI
|
Morneau Shepell Inc.
|
0
|
Professional Services
|
Human Resource & Employment Services
|
DP
|
CHR
|
Chorus Aviation Inc.
|
0
|
Airlines
|
Airlines
|
DP
|
AFN
|
Ag Growth International Inc.
|
0
|
Machinery
|
Agricultural & Farm Machinery
|
DP
|
WJX
|
Wajax Corporation
|
0
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
DP
|
KBL
|
K-Bro Linen Inc.
|
0
|
Commercial Services & Supplies
|
Diversified Support Services
|
DP
|
DIV
|
Diversified Royalty Corp.
|
0
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
DP
|
BDT
|
Bird Construction Inc.
|
0
|
Construction & Engineering
|
Construction & Engineering
|
DP
|
CERV
|
Cervus Equipment Corporation
|
0
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
DP
|
RME
|
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.
|
0
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
DP
|
QTRH
|
Quarterhill Inc.
|
0
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
Trading Companies & Distributors
|
DP
|
SOX
|
Stuart Olson Inc.
|
0
|
Construction & Engineering
|
Construction & Engineering
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Information Technology
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Information Technology Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
ENGH, OTCPK:EGHSF
|
Enghouse Systems Limited
|
11
|
Software
|
Application Software
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
TCS, OTCPK:TCYSF
|
TECSYS Inc.
|
10
|
Software
|
Application Software
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CVE:SYZ, OTC:SYZLF
|
Sylogist Ltd
|
7
|
Software
|
Application Software
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
OTEX
|
Open Text Corporation
|
5
|
Software
|
Application Software
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CSU
|
Constellation Software Inc.
|
0
|
Software
|
Application Software
|
DP
|
ET
|
Evertz Technologies Limited
|
0
|
Communications Equipment
|
Communications Equipment
|
DP
|
CMG
|
Computer Modelling Group Ltd.
|
0
|
Software
|
Application Software
|
DP
|
ABT
|
Absolute Software Corporation
|
0
|
Software
|
Application Software
|
DP
|
CGY
|
Calian Group Ltd.
|
0
|
IT Services
|
IT Consulting & Other Services
|
DP
|
VCM
|
Vecima Networks Inc.
|
0
|
Communications Equipment
|
Communications Equipment
|
DP
|
MDF
|
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.
|
0
|
IT Services
|
Internet Services & Infrastructure
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Materials
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Materials Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
CCL.B; CCL.A
|
CCL Industries Inc.
|
16
|
Containers & Packaging
|
Metal & Glass Containers
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
SJ, OTC:STLJF
|
Stella-Jones Inc.
|
13
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Forest Products
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
10
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Domtar Corporation
|
8
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Paper Products
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
MX
|
Methanex Corporation
|
7
|
Chemicals
|
Commodity Chemicals
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ITP
|
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
|
6
|
Containers & Packaging
|
Metal & Glass Containers
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
OR
|
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|
4
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DG
|
DP
|
RPI.UN
|
Richards Packaging Income Fund
|
4
|
Containers & Packaging
|
Metal & Glass Containers
|
DG
|
DP
|
ADN
|
Acadian Timber Corp.
|
3
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Forest Products
|
DG
|
DP
|
AEM
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
2
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DG
|
DP
|
LUC
|
Lucara Diamond Corp.
|
2
|
Metals & Mining
|
Precious Metals & Minerals
|
DG
|
DP
|
KL
|
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|
1
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DG
|
DP
|
WFT
|
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|
1
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Forest Products
|
DP
|
LUN
|
Lundin Mining Corporation
|
1
|
Metals & Mining
|
Copper
|
DP
|
OSB
|
Norbord Inc.
|
1
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Forest Products
|
DP
|
SVM
|
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
|
1
|
Metals & Mining
|
Silver
|
DP
|
NTR
|
Nutrien Ltd.
|
0
|
Chemicals
|
Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals
|
DP
|
TECK.B; TECK.A
|
Teck Resources Limited
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Diversified Metals & Mining
|
DP
|
ABX
|
Barrick Gold Corporation
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DP
|
G
|
Goldcorp Inc.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DP
|
FM
|
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Copper
|
DP
|
WPM
|
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Silver
|
DP
|
YRI
|
Yamana Gold Inc.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DP
|
PAAS
|
Pan American Silver Corp.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Silver
|
DP
|
WPK
|
Winpak Ltd.
|
0
|
Containers & Packaging
|
Metal & Glass Containers
|
DP
|
AGI
|
Alamos Gold Inc.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DP
|
OGC
|
OceanaGold Corporation
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Gold
|
DP
|
STLC
|
Stelco Holdings Inc.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Steel
|
DP
|
RUS
|
Russel Metals Inc.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Steel
|
DP
|
CFX
|
Canfor Pulp Products Inc.
|
0
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Paper Products
|
DP
|
HBM
|
Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Copper
|
DP
|
LIF
|
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Steel
|
DP
|
NSU
|
Nevsun Resources Ltd.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Copper
|
DP
|
CHE.UN
|
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
|
0
|
Chemicals
|
Commodity Chemicals
|
DP
|
CAS
|
Cascades Inc.
|
0
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Paper Products
|
DP
|
WEF
|
Western Forest Products Inc.
|
0
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Forest Products
|
DP
|
NEO
|
Neo Performance Materials Inc.
|
0
|
Chemicals
|
Commodity Chemicals
|
DP
|
MPVD
|
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.
|
0
|
Metals & Mining
|
Precious Metals & Minerals
|
DP
|
PL
|
Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc.
|
0
|
Paper & Forest Products
|
Forest Products
|
DP
|
CWX
|
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.
|
0
|
Construction Materials
|
Construction Materials
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Real Estate
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Real Estate Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
PLZ.UN
|
Plaza Retail REIT
|
15
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Retail REITs
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
GRT.UN, GRP.U
|
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
|
7
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Industrial REITs
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CAR.UN, OTC:CDPYF
|
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Inve…
|
6
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
AP.UN
|
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|
6
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Office REITs
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
IIP.UN
|
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
|
6
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CVE:FCD.UN
|
Firm Capital Property Trust
|
6
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
BPY.UN
|
Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|
5
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CRT.UN
|
CT Real Estate Investment Trust
|
5
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Retail REITs
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
SRU.UN
|
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
|
4
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Retail REITs
|
DG
|
DP
|
SRT.UN
|
Slate Retail REIT
|
4
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Retail REITs
|
DG
|
DP
|
BRE
|
Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc.
|
4
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Services
|
DG
|
DP
|
FSV
|
FirstService Corporation
|
3
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Services
|
DG
|
DP
|
CSH.UN
|
Chartwell Retirement Residences
|
3
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Health Care REITs
|
DG
|
DP
|
HR.UN
|
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
|
2
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DG
|
DP
|
CHP.UN
|
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|
2
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Retail REITs
|
DG
|
DP
|
CVE:SVI
|
StorageVault Canada Inc.
|
2
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
DG
|
DP
|
MRG.UN
|
Morguard North American Residential Real Estat…
|
2
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DG
|
DP
|
KMP.UN
|
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
1
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DG
|
DP
|
SMU.UN
|
Summit Industrial Income REIT
|
1
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Industrial REITs
|
DG
|
DP
|
REI.UN
|
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Retail REITs
|
DP
|
FCR
|
First Capital Realty Inc.
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
DP
|
CIGI
|
Colliers International Group Inc.
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Services
|
DP
|
DRG.UN
|
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Office REITs
|
DP
|
CUF.UN
|
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
BEI.UN
|
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DP
|
AX.UN
|
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
MRC
|
Morguard Corporation
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
DP
|
TCN
|
Tricon Capital Group Inc.
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Diversified Real Estate Activities
|
DP
|
D.UN
|
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Office REITs
|
DP
|
NVU.UN
|
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DP
|
CVE:RUF.UN; CVE:RUF.U
|
Pure Multi-Family REIT LP
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DP
|
AIF
|
Altus Group Limited
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Services
|
DP
|
NWH.UN
|
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate In…
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Health Care REITs
|
DP
|
CRR.UN
|
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
SOT.UN; F.UN
|
Slate Office REIT
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Office REITs
|
DP
|
DIR.UN
|
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Industrial REITs
|
DP
|
MRT.UN
|
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
HOT.UN
|
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Hotel & Resort REITs
|
DP
|
WIR.U
|
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Industrial REITs
|
DP
|
PLC
|
Park Lawn Corporation
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Development
|
DP
|
DRA.UN
|
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
MRD
|
Melcor Developments Ltd.
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Development
|
DP
|
ACR.UN
|
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
IVQ.U
|
Invesque Inc.
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
DP
|
TNT.UN
|
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment T…
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
ISV
|
Information Services Corporation
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Services
|
DP
|
MI.UN
|
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DP
|
BTB.UN
|
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
INO.UN
|
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Office REITs
|
DP
|
CVE:NXR.UN
|
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Industrial REITs
|
DP
|
APR.UN
|
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment T…
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
MPC.C
|
Madison Pacific Properties Inc.
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
DP
|
CVE:PRV.UN
|
Pro Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
|
HOM.U
|
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Residential REITs
|
DP
|
PAR.UN
|
Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Retail REITs
|
DP
|
CVE:STUS.A
|
Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core
|
0
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
DP
|
MR.UN
|
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
|
0
|
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Diversified REITs
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Utilities
|
Canadian Dividend Paying & Dividend Growth Stocks in the Utilities Sector
(>= $100 mil market cap)
|
Stock Ticker
|
Company
|
Div Streak
|
Industry
|
Sub-Industry
|
Dividend Category
|
CU; CU.X
|
Canadian Utilities Limited
|
46
|
Multi-Utilities
|
Multi-Utilities
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
Fortis Inc.
|
44
|
Electric Utilities
|
Electric Utilities
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
ACO.X; ACO.Y
|
ATCO Ltd.
|
24
|
Multi-Utilities
|
Multi-Utilities
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
EMA, OTCPK:EMRAF
|
Emera Incorporated
|
11
|
Electric Utilities
|
Electric Utilities
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
BIP.UN
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
10
|
Electric Utilities
|
Electric Utilities
|
DG10
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
BEP.UN
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
8
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Renewable Electricity
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
AQN
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
7
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
RNW
|
TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|
5
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Renewable Electricity
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
PEGI
|
Pattern Energy Group Inc.
|
5
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Renewable Electricity
|
DG5
|
DG
|
DP
|
CPX
|
Capital Power Corporation
|
4
|
Electric Utilities
|
Electric Utilities
|
DG
|
DP
|
INE
|
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
|
4
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Renewable Electricity
|
DG
|
DP
|
BLX
|
Boralex Inc.
|
3
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Renewable Electricity
|
DG
|
DP
|
VNR
|
Valener Inc.
|
3
|
Gas Utilities
|
Gas Utilities
|
DG
|
DP
|
CUP.U
|
Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd.
|
3
|
Electric Utilities
|
Electric Utilities
|
DG
|
DP
|
H
|
Hydro One Limited
|
2
|
Electric Utilities
|
Electric Utilities
|
DG
|
DP
|
KWH.UN
|
Crius Energy Trust
|
2
|
Electric Utilities
|
Electric Utilities
|
DG
|
DP
|
GWR
|
Global Water Resources Inc.
|
2
|
Water Utilities
|
Water Utilities
|
DG
|
DP
|
PIF
|
Polaris Infrastructure Inc.
|
2
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Renewable Electricity
|
DG
|
DP
|
NPI
|
Northland Power Inc.
|
0
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders
|
DP
|
SPB
|
Superior Plus Corp.
|
0
|
Gas Utilities
|
Gas Utilities
|
DP
|
TA
|
TransAlta Corporation
|
0
|
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
|
Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders
|
DP
|
JE
|
Just Energy Group Inc.
|
0
|
Multi-Utilities
|
Multi-Utilities
|
DP
DG10 - Dividend Growth Stocks >= 10 Year Dividend Streak.
Summary
Out the 690 Canadian stocks with a market cap of $100 million or more, 348 pay a dividend, 161 can loosely be described as dividend growth stocks, 100 have 5-year dividend streaks or higher, and 37 have 10-year dividend streaks or higher.
To get most of the benefits of diversification you want around 30 stocks, ideally in different industries. Out of the 69 GICS industries, Canada has dividend-paying stocks in 53, but it drops to just 22 when dividend growth stocks with a 10-year dividend streak or higher are selected. This makes it difficult to build a diversified portfolio with only Canadian stocks.
Not only does Canada have a limited number of quality dividend stocks, but also it is highly concentrated in two sectors (Financials and Energy). Hopefully, by using this article as a starting point, you should have a better understanding of where to find quality dividend growth stocks in Canada and where you should look internationally to fill the gaps.
