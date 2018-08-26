Extreme Sentiment On Both Gold And The U.S. Dollar, Is It Justified?

The economic surprise index has started to show relative weakness for the U.S., which has yet to materialize in the currency.

Investment Thesis

I have written about the sentiment in gold (GLD) (IAU) (PHYS) before; the sentiment continues to climb to new extremes. We are also seeing long speculative positioning in the U.S. Dollar. I would argue this is not supported by fundamentals, but the big question is when the market will start to focus on fundamentals and the growing U.S. deficit?

Gold Sentiment

Managed money long interest is very low, close to what we saw at the end of 2015. From that level, gold increased by 28% in about six months. What really stands out now is the short interest, which was high about a month and a half ago. It has since doubled from that level. The managed money net position is now at extremes not seen before.

COMEX Gold Combined Managed Money Long Positions data by YCharts COMEX Gold Combined Managed Money Short Positions data by YCharts

Figure 1 & 2 - Source: YCharts

If we see a scenario when shorts are looking to cover, I highly doubt it will be in an orderly fashion. This has the potential to push gold higher. Keep in mind that the speculative long interest is depressed as well, so if we see movement to the upside, shorts will not be the only ones looking to buy.

U.S. Dollar Sentiment

In the same way as we have seen gold sentiment go short, the U.S. Dollar sentiment among leveraged funds hit the highest level since 2015.

Figure 3 - Source: Ft.com

This is more of a technical positioning rather than a fundamental one in my view. If we were to see tariffs for an extended period, this will raise inflation and decrease GDP growth. I don't see the U.S. Dollar as anything but a perceived safety trade.

The below chart highlights the foreign buyers at U.S. Treasury actions, which would in my view better reflect the fundamental demand for Treasury bonds. While the overall supply has increased, we can see the demand by foreign accounts has been flat or slightly decreasing. This is at a period when yields in other parts of the world are anything but attractive. This could be a result of some hesitation due to the growing deficit.

Figure 4 - Source: Reuters.com

Fundamentals

The biggest concern for the U.S. Dollar is the growing deficit. The deficit is projected to be close to $1T during 2019 already. This is during a period when we have reasonably good economic growth. If we just consider the length of the current business cycle, it would be natural if we had a recession within the next three years.

Over the last 50 years, when we have had a recession, the budget deficit has deteriorated every time. That we are moving closer to a $1T deficit in an expansion is naturally worrying if we consider what would happen in a downturn. Piper Jaffray projects we could be looking at a $2T deficit if we experience a recession.

Figure 5 & 6 - Source: Blogs.wsj.com

I think a $1T deficit is sufficient for the market to trade the U.S. Dollar lower. A $2T deficit is simply a projection of current trends combined with a recession. It should in my view not be considered an extreme projection. I highly doubt the U.S. Dollar will still be the safety trade in that scenario. Even if the U.S. deficit is extreme compared to most countries, other countries have their own problems with over leverage and unfunded liabilities. So my comparison for the safety trade is in relation to gold specifically and other real assets.

The GDP growth for the U.S. has been strong compared to most developed countries over the last year. The Economic Surprise Index has on the other side shown some indications that the overperformance might be looking to turn compared to the Eurozone. Once again, the Eurozone certainly has problems as well, with Italy, Brexit and the political divide on immigration. If the surprise index keeps trending in the same direction as we have seen during 2018 so far for both the U.S. and the Eurozone, it has the potential to start being reflected in the currencies and core economics data as well.

Figure 7 - Source: Ft.com

Conclusion

The market is presently very focused on technicals, but if or when it turns to fundamentals, gold is likely to once again trade higher. When the sentiment goes to current extremes, it does not take much to push the price higher.

For the medium term, it is important to keep in mind that the market can remain irrational (in my view) for an extended period, so I am playing this with gold trusts or mining companies that can remain profitable even if the gold price remains lower in the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.