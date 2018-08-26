Alibaba's Earnings: Much Better Than Mr. Market Suggests

Despite its significant earnings potential, shares are only trading at 22 times forward earnings, and at a PEG ratio of only 0.68 per fiscal 2020 projections, remarkably inexpensive.

Alibaba is expanding aggressively into new geographic locations and is diversifying its businesses, transitioning into a dominant tech conglomerate with enormous profitability potential.

While the company's revenues skyrocketed by 61% YoY, market participants were unimpressed by margin compression and lack of income growth.

Despite reporting robust numbers in many areas of its business, Alibaba's shares ended up trading lower after earnings were announced.

Source: Hacked.com

Alibaba's Earnings: Better Than Mr. Market Suggests

Alibaba (BABA) recently reported fiscal 2019’s Q1 earnings, but despite delivering robust results in many areas of its business, the stock ultimately traded lower on the day. It was a peculiar post earnings trading day for Alibaba, as the stock initially opened substantially higher, just to drift lower throughout the session, before closing towards the lows, down by more than 3% on the day.

BABA 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

The stock’s intraday range was roughly 9%, which is extremely atypical, and Alibaba traded nearly 79 million shares, one of its highest volume days ever. In fact, capital wise, this was Alibaba’s heaviest trading day ever. The extremely strong volume, and the exceedingly wide trading range suggests market participants are split on Alibaba right now, and are essentially pulling the stock’s price in opposite directions.

So, what happened? Why did investors sell off this extremely fast growing, dominant market leading company trading at only 22 times forward earnings? Is the stock likely to continue to drift lower from here? Or is the post earnings selloff just a kneejerk reaction that’s likely creating a substantial buying opportunity around these levels?

Alibaba’s Earnings

To understand what happened on Thursday, and what is likely to occur going forward, let’s look at Alibaba’s headline numbers and try to understand what’s going on between the lines.

Headline Numbers

Revenue increased by 61% YoY.

Revenue beat, 80.92 billion yuan ($11.83 billion) vs. estimates for 80.75 billion yuan.

Note: the revenue beat comes on top of raised estimates following last quarter’s results.

Adjusted EPS slight miss, 8.04 yuan vs. 8.15 yuan expected estimates.

YoY adjusted EPS increased from 7.95 yuan, just a 1.13% increase, while revenues surged 61%.

Net income, 7.65 billion yuan, a decrease of 45.5% YoY from 14.03 billion yuan.

Core commerce accounted for 86% of total revenues, and grew by 61% YoY.

Cloud computing revenues surged by 93% YoY, coming in at 4.7 billion yuan.

Operating margin came in at just 10%, down from 15% QoQ, and down from 35% YoY.

Judging by the headline numbers, Alibaba beat top line estimates slightly, but missed slightly on bottom line estimates. Moreover, the company is showing substantial margin compression, and very little income growth relative to revenue increases. So, it’s somewhat understandable why many market participants utilized the initial post earnings pop to sell into strength.

However, let’s look deeper and see what’s going on behind the headline results.

Source: AlibabaGroup.com

Some key takeaways to consider:

Alibaba’s total revenue surged by a whopping 61% YoY.

Moreover, Alibaba’s core commerce segment also grew at 61%, suggesting very robust growth in Alibaba’s core business segment.

International commerce retail grew even faster, 64% YoY.

Cloud showed incredible 93% YoY growth in revenues.

Digital media and entertainment grew by 46% YoY.

Innovative initiatives and other businesses grew revenues by 64% YoY.

Annual active consumers increased by 4.4% QoQ to 576 million.

Mobile monthly active users MAUs increased by 2.8% QoQ to 634 million.

Core commerce adjusted EBITA margin came in it 47%, illustrating that Alibaba’s core business is stunningly profitable.

Core commerce earned 32.5 billion yuan in the quarter ($4.75 billion).

Non-GAAP free cash flow came in at roughly $4 billion for the quarter.

So, why the sharp drop in income and operating margin?

The short answer is share-based compensation (SBC) related to Ant Financial. This is essentially a one-time expense that amounted to roughly 16.38 billion yuan ($2.48 billion) in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA actually increased by roughly 17% YoY, and Non-GAAP free cash flow increased by 16%.

Moreover, adjusted EBITA margin came in at about 33% for the quarter, and minus SBC expenses operating margin would have been 30% in the quarter, vs. just the 10% reported. Furthermore, if we exclude the one-time expense in Q1, net income came in at about 19.18 billion yuan, a 34% surge over the 14.33 billion net income delivered in the same quarter 1 year ago. This is substantially better than the 45.5% decline suggested by the headline numbers.

In fact, if we look at Alibaba’s quarterly cost trends (excluding SBC), the image looks extremely constructive.

The overall cost of revenue as a percentage of revenues stayed at 50%, the same as last quarter’s. Product and development costs decreased as a percentage of revenues from 7% to 6% QoQ. Remarkably, sales and marketing expenses have decreased sequentially in dollar amounts for two quarters now, and as a percentage of revenues have dropped to just 8%, from last quarter’s 11%. G&A expenses also dropped in dollar amount QoQ, and only accounted for 3% of total revenues in the last quarter.

So, why isn’t the company’s income keeping up with revenue growth?

It’s essentially because Alibaba is still in “hyper growth” mode. Alibaba is aggressively growing its business operations, is constantly making new acquisitions, and is substantially diversifying its operations to reach more consumers in new markets and geographic locations.

The company’s capital expenditures have surged by more than 200% YoY, and have increased by 58% just from last quarter. Even as a percentage of revenues, CAPEX has doubled to 12% from just 6% a year ago. Moreover, the clear majority of Alibaba’s CAPEX relates to intangible assets and licensed copyrights. It appears that Alibaba is assembling a massive commerce, cloud, technology, internet, media empire destined to rival and possibly surpass juggernauts like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and others. Although Alibaba’s current market cap is only about half of Google’s or Amazon’s, I would not be surprised if Alibaba becomes the most valuable publicly traded company in the world 5-10 years from now, and here’s why.

Alibaba’s Unrivaled Dominance in Asia

The company strongly dominates the Chinese e-commerce industry, is expanding its physical presence, and is likely to reach a substantial level of dominance across vast parts of Asia. Just in China alone Alibaba reported about $768 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) for fiscal year 2018. China’s shoppers are estimated to spend roughly 7.5 trillion yuan ($1.09 trillion) on online shopping this year, and Alibaba facilitates nearly 75% of that business.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) of China's online shopping market from 2013 to 2020 (in trillion yuan)

Source: Statista.com

Moreover, the growth rate in China’s e-commerce industry is phenomenal, as sales have nearly quadrupled in just 5 years. China’s GMV is expected to grow substantially going forward, reaching about 10.8 trillion yuan ($1.57 trillion) in 2020, which suggests Alibaba’s GMV share should cross over $1 trillion by 2020 in China alone.

However, China is not the end for Alibaba, it is merely the beginning. Alibaba has been growing its international operations substantially in recent years. Last year’s international commerce sales reached nearly 21 billion yuan, at a 56% YoY growth rate. This quarter, international commerce grew by 64% YoY, and growth is likely going to accelerate further going forward.

Alibaba's Core Commerce Breakdown, China vs. International (in billion yuan)

Alibaba is building substantial e-commerce infrastructure in many parts of Asia, but it is aggressively going after India’s e-commerce market. India is an incredibly lucrative market for several reasons.

One, India is in close geographic proximity to China, sharing a long boarder between the two nations. This should allow for easier integration into the overall Alibaba ecosystem.

Two, India is the second most populated country in the world (roughly 1.36 billion), second only to China’s 1.42 billion. Think about this for a minute, there are 2.78 billion people living in these two nations alone, vs. 0.327 billion in the U.S., that’s 8.5X the consumers, and by 2025 it will likely be around 10X.

Three, India’s incredible growth. The country has one of the most robust emerging economies in the world. India has only had one quarter of below 5% GDP in the last 5 years. For the most part, GDP is about 6-7% and appears to be accelerating. The country's last GDP print was a 7.7%.

Four, and perhaps most importantly, India is largely untapped in the world of e-commerce. E-commerce sales in India were just $16 billion in 2016, and are already expected to be over $25 billion this year. By 2022, sales are projected to exceed $52 billion, and could reach $100 billion by 2027. There were about 420 million internet users in India in 2017, but that number is expected to rise to about a billion users by 2027. In 2017, there were only about 50 million online shoppers, but that number is expected to skyrocket to over 600 million by 2027.

Retail e-commerce sales in India from 2016 to 2022 (in million U.S. dollars)

India's E-commerce Potential

Source: FinancialTimes.com

This represents an ideal market for Alibaba, and the company is making substantial moves in the country to cement its position as the predominant e-commerce giant in India. The company has been investing in India since 2015, but it has been doing so at an increasing pace lately. After making substantial investments into logistics group XpressBees, Alibaba acquired a $200 million stake in the country’s leading online grocery group BigBasket earlier this year, as well as a similar stake in a popular food ordering app Zomato. Clearly, Alibaba has its sight set on India, a market that could eventually become a gold mine for the company.

Alibaba’s Other Businesses

While currently accounting for 86% of sales, commerce remains and will likely continue to be Alibaba’s primary business. Nevertheless, the company has an increasingly rich portfolio filled with other fast growing businesses. Over the years, the company has begun to amass a digital media and entertainment empire which now consists of about 10 primary platforms, and brought in $903 million in revenues for the quarter at a growth rate of 46%. Last year, the segment brought in more than $3.1 billion in revenues, and should continue to deliver robust double-digit growth for some time.

Alibaba Cloud is China’s largest and arguably the country’s best cloud service provider. It is also the 4th largest cloud service in the world, and has enormous potential going forward. This business segment alone should become an enormous source of revenue and income over time due to its dominant position in China, and the sheer size of its applicable market share. This segment brought in $710 million in revenues for the quarter, and grew at 93% YoY. Alibaba’s Cloud delivered about $2.14 billion in revenue last year and grew at 101% YoY.

Alibaba’s Innovative Solutions, and Other segment grew at 64% YoY, and delivered $160 million in revenues in the quarter.

A key element to point out is that due to the enormously high growth, and continuous expansion of these units, none of Alibaba’s secondary businesses are generating income, yet. Core commerce and its enormous 47% EBITA margin is enabling Alibaba to significantly expand the company’s digital media and cloud, as well as other segments.

Yes, technically, these segments are operating at a loss right now, but this is not likely to go in perpetuity. For example, despite delivering $710 million in revenues, the cloud segment’s EBITA margin was (10%), and digital media’s was (52%) in the latest quarter. So, essentially, the enormous profits generated by Alibaba’s commerce segment is allowing its other businesses to operate at a loss, with little impact to the company’s overall earnings.

However, these businesses will not be operating at a loss forever. In fact, it is very likely that segments such as cloud and digital media will become extremely profitable enterprises over time, and when Alibaba begins firing on all cylinders, it will become a true profit generating machine.

Valuation Perspective

For now, Alibaba is expected to earn approximately $7.73 per share in fiscal 2020 (average consensus estimates). This suggests that the company’s shares are trading at only 22 times forward earnings. In addition, the $7.73 per share number is an increase of about 32% from this year’s expected EPS of $5.84. This implies that Alibaba is currently trading at a PEG ratio of just 0.68, which is exceptionally cheap for a dominant market leader expected to sustain robust 30-50% revenue growth for several years. In addition, revenue growth will likely slow modestly past 2020, but revenues will still likely continue to expand by 25-30% for several more years. Therefore, the current valuation looks extremely inexpensive relative to the company’s revenue growth and earnings potential.

The Bottom Line

Alibaba’s post earnings decline appears to be a reaction to mixed headline numbers, and investors are not fully taking into account the company’s true revenue and earnings growth potential. Profitability wise, Alibaba is only firing on a few cylinders right now due to SBC charges and a lack of profitability in its secondary business segments.

However, the company continues to expand rapidly into new geographic locations, and is substantially diversifying its business portfolio, essentially transforming itself from a predominantly e-commerce based company into a well-diversified, internet and technology powerhouse.

Despite the lag in income potential in some of its businesses, Alibaba currently trades at just 22 times consensus estimated forward earnings, and with its 32% projected EPS growth rate, trades at an extremely low PEG ratio of just 0.68 per fiscal 2020 projections. Therefore, Alibaba’s stock is extraordinarily cheap right now, and the company’s shares are likely to be worth considerably more going forward.

If you enjoyed reading this article, hit the "Like" button, and if you'd like insight about my future ideas, press the "Follow" link. Thank you for taking the time to read my article, and I hope that the information was helpful!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

If you’d like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in Alibaba and to receive information about other high alpha ideas, please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Join and get access to FULL ARTICLES that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets.

that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets. Enjoy access to my best investment ideas, and trade alongside AIG's top-performing core long portfolio which has outpaced the S&P 500 by about 73% over the past year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.