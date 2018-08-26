Will Crude Break The Hearts Of The Bulls Or The Bears?

In my last article, I was bearish on Brent oil (BNO) and WTI crude (OIL) as I expected them to fall in the longer time frame. This came true last week as WTI crude fell to the $64.49 mark, whilst Brent oil fell to the $70.37 mark. Hence in this article, I shall ascertain the possibility of Brent oil and WTI crude rising till the $76.78 and $74.23 mark. Thus, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental market developments affecting oil whilst also analysing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental market developments:

China: China is currently ranked as Iran’s largest oil procurer, as in July alone they imported a whopping 648,000 barrels of oil and condensate per day. However, due to fear of sanctions coming into place, I expect some hurdles to appear in the dating life of these two trading partners. The first reason for this is due to countless insurance providers declining to insure any vessels shipping Iranian oil. However, to front-run this problem, Chinese importers such as Sinopec (NYSE: SHI) and Zhuhai Zhenrong have struck a deal with Iran specifying that if sanctions do come into effect then they shall switch to utilising tankers being run by Iran. The terminologies of this deal state that a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company shall cover all costs and risks associated with crude transport and delivery to Chinese harbours. Moreover, in July, China started utilising Iranian run tankers to ship some of the crude oil. Lastly, China said that it has no plan to increase the amount of crude it procures from Iran. However, I believe if the sanctions do come into effect, then China shall find it very difficult to resist the various discounts Iran shall place on its oil.

India: After China, India is Iran’s second largest client as Iran satisfies roughly 10% of India’s oil appetite which translates to an average of 501,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate. However, we are witnessing a changing trend as numerous privately owned Indian refineries are gradually reducing the levels of Iranian oil they procure. However, the same isn’t being done by the state-owned refineries as they haven’t reduced any of their Iranian crude importation levels. The Indian government has announced its plan of asking the American government for an official waiver from the sanctions. Moreover, in exchange for the waiver, the Indian government would agree to reduce its import of Iranian oil by as much as 50%. However, it isn’t clear whether the American government shall accept the waiver.

France: Total (NYSE: TOT) has announced that it has fully ended its purchase of Iranian crude. The energy behemoth was the only major Western oil firm to develop an oil and gas plant in Iran after the implementation of the Obama backed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Nevertheless, not all is bad for Iran as Chinese oil firm CNPC has taken over Total’s share in the oil and gas plant as it was a joint effort between CNPC, Petropars and Total. This has raised the stake of CNPC in the plant from 30% to 80%.

United States: The US government has announced that it shall be releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ahead of the sanctions coming into effect. This is due to the administration being nervous about oil prices spiking come November and that too around the midterm elections. The worry here is that fuel prices may rise to a level that can sabotage the chances of the Republican party winning.



Technical Analysis:

WTI Oil Futures:

On the daily chart, the oil contract has concluded its losing streak after it fell to the 100% Fibonacci support level at $64.49. Now, in the coming days, I expect the WTI oil bulls to kick the bears six ways to Sunday. I say this as the commodity has had an internal day candle pattern that broke above a key resistance level at $66.46. This pattern psychology indicates to traders that the bulls have gained the upper hand and that the bears are losing confidence. However, we may have two to three days of sideways movement before a strong bullish rally can commence.

On the support and resistance facet, WTI oil futures has currently taken support from the 100% to 127.2% Fibonacci levels. The 100% level is at $66.46 whilst the 127.2% level is at $64.08. Moreover, the 127.2% level is a change of polarity zone. On the price target front, I expect the commodity to rise till the 78.6% to 100% resistance levels. The 78.6% level is $72.04, whilst the 100% level is at $74.23.

On the indicator facet, both the ADX settings are trending upwards and are currently trading a mere three points away from each other. This demonstrates to investors that the bullish trend strength is strong. Moreover, the RSI of the pair is currently rising which clearly indicates that the bullish run is going to linger on.

Brent Oil:

Brent oil’s daily chart indicates that in the coming week we shall have a temporary bearish reversal that shall result in it falling to the 38.2% Fibonacci support level at $73.43. I say that as the commodity has had a tweezer top pattern which is basically two candles with matching highs. The second candle indicates to traders that the bull’s drive is easing. Moreover, there is a slackening in demand levels as there has been a tiny drop in the accumulation and distribution ratings. However, once the commodity hits the above-mentioned level, we can expect a strong bullish upturn as the minor correction will have completed.

On the price target front, I do not expect the commodity’s bullish run to extend beyond the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level of $76.78. This is due to this level being a tried and tested resistance zone. Moreover, the 100% resistance level is at $74.32 whilst the 127.2% level is at $75.40.

On the indicator facet, the short-term RSI is steeply descending and has just broken below the 20 mark, thus confirming the anticipated minor downswing. This indicates that the bullish run shall continue to the 161.8% level mentioned above as the commodity shall soon be severely oversold.

The Big Picture:

In conclusion, I am leaning towards the bulls being in the driver's seat for the long run which shall make the commodity rise to the levels mentioned above. This notion of mine is fueled by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support an ascent. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilise trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation which is of prime importance.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.