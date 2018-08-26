The Truth About Comcast And Cord Cutting

My story may be unique, but when I tried to cut the cord, the numbers just didn't add up.

I can’t even count how many articles I’ve seen where some news source proclaims that cord-cutting will be the death of one company or another. If you look up cord-cutting on Google, you get titles like, “The Surprisingly Good News About Cord-Cutting”, or “U.S. Cord Cutters to Reach 33 Million This Year, Faster Than Expected.” I’m not suggesting that the information in most of these articles isn’t accurate. However, if you are avoiding investing in Comcast (NYSE: CMCSA) because you believe cord-cutting will destroy the stock’s value, let me enlighten you to the truth.

My story

A recent article suggested that there has been “an acceleration of people dropping their cable TV subscriptions.” This same article called out the expectation that “50 million people in total will have dropped cable or satellite TV subscriptions by 2021.” If you read that without any context, it makes plenty of sense to avoid Comcast. However, there is a lot more to this topic than a glance at one article will tell you.

One investing thesis goes, that as people decide to cut the cord, the value of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and other streaming services should increase. Assuming its deal with Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) goes through, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is about to control 66% of Hulu. On the surface, it seems like this is a big opportunity for Netflix and Hulu, plus other services, to ramp up their subscriber growth.

The reality of cord-cutting is a very different story than portrayed in the mainstream articles. I tried to cut the cord about a year ago. What I found, I think is instructive as to why this phenomenon isn’t the harbinger of doom to Comcast that some may think.

First, let’s be clear, cutting the cord is cutting the video cord not the Internet cord. This is a key acknowledgement, as without the Internet cord you aren’t going to use many of the alternative services. In my household, we had a pretty standard TV package with a HD box in the living room and high-speed Internet. We already subscribed to Netflix, Hulu Plus, and are Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) members. We use Netflix the most, Hulu comes in second, and Amazon Prime Video is an afterthought, as we value the free 2-day shipping more than Prime Video.

Our total cable bill was about $130 per month. I saw the Internet portion was $60 of this, and I figured we didn’t need to waste $70 a month on a TV package. I initially checked into Sling TV as their “Sling Blue” package for $25 a month seemed like a great alternative. I liked the fact that in “select markets” you could get live Fox, NBC, NBC Sports. My excitement about this idea died, when I found out those “select markets” were not my market.

I checked into other services like DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue, but what I came away with was, each service was going to ultimately cost me at least $40 a month to not go without live TV. We don’t watch a lot of live TV, but we are a football family and going from August to January without live football isn’t an option.

What some potential cord-cutters don’t realize, is when you cancel the video portion of your package, the cable provider has the right to raise the price of your standalone Internet service. In my case, cutting the video cord would have caused my Internet service to jump from $60 a month to $78 a month. There is the rub, at $78 a month for Internet, plus at least $40 for a package from DirecTV or someone else, I’m spending $118 a month. This would have saved me a grand total of $12 a month over what I already had. The end of my cord-cutting journey occurred when Comcast offered that for $89.99 a month; I could essentially keep what I had, if I signed up for a two-year contract.

Do I love everything about Comcast service… no. Do I love being in a contract… no. However, I was already going to be paying $78 for Internet, at $89.99 no streaming service was going to be able to beat that combined price. While my situation may be unique, Comcast’s recent earnings seem to bear out that what happened to me is the norm rather than the exception.

Comcast is growing its customer base… no seriously

Last quarter, Comcast reported that Video customers dropped from 22.5 million last year to 22.1 million this year. Just to put that in perspective, compared to last year, Comcast lost 400,000 video subscribers. Some predictions are suggesting that 20 million more people will cancel their service by 2021. Comcast just isn’t seeing this kind of run-off. For Comcast to lose even 5% of its video subscribers at this rate would take nearly 3 years.

In the meantime, customers are running to sign up for Comcast High-Speed Internet. During the same quarter, Comcast added 1.2 million new high-speed Internet subscribers compared to last year. Unlike some companies, Comcast isn’t gaining business subscribers and losing residential customers. The company reported nearly 4.5% annual growth in residential subs, and almost 7% growth in business subs.

What is even more telling is, if we add all the residential customers, Comcast has 690,000 more people using residential services this year compared to last year. The company’s total business customers increased 140,000 annually. As you can see, though the headlines say Comcast is losing customers hand over fist, the truth is, the company is gaining relationships.

Comcast’s next opportunity

There is a significant opportunity that Comcast should be able to capitalize on, but the company seems to need to make two adjustments. Xfinity Mobile has a chance to both grow Comcast subscribers and to lock-in its valuable Internet customers at the same time. With just 781,000 total subscribers, Xfinity Mobile won’t be challenging AT&T (NYSE:T) or Verizon (NYSE:VZ) for dominance anytime soon. However, a slight price adjustment and a little better marketing could change that situation very quickly.

To make a quick comparison, I looked at a family of 4 signing up for three different wireless services. To keep things simple, I assumed they all get the iPhone 8, and everyone wants unlimited data.

Company Monthly Total Line Cost Monthly Total Equipment Cost Rebates Net Cost Over 24 months T-Mobile $160 $116.68 $1,400 ($700 X 2) $5,240.32 Verizon $160 $116.64 $1,200 $5,439.36 Xfinity Mobile $180 $116.68 $1,200 $5,920.32

(Source: T-Mobile – Verizon – Xfinity sites)

Now of course, there are a few caveats. First, if you have one member of your family who doesn’t care about data, Xfinity’s cost changes dramatically. You could save over $1,000 in the 24-month period by eliminating this $45 per line cost. Second, T-Mobile includes a Netflix subscription, which is a $10.99 per month value. If you already have Netflix, using T-Mobile let’s you eliminate that cost, which saves you another $263.76 over the 24-month time frame.

If we look at how Xfinity is positioned, the rebate and equipment cost are both competitive. However, the more customers that want unlimited data, the harder it is to recommend Xfinity. It seems the company should consider knocking off that extra $5 per line for unlimited, and just match the $40 per line charge that Verizon and T-Mobile offer.

The value of a mobile subscriber is different to Xfinity than it is to its competition. Comcast looks at Mobile as a retention tool. That being said, a recent report shows that Xfinity is stealing customers from established players. Customers are switching due to a lower expected monthly cost, because of coverage, or customer service issues. With over 200,000 net additions to Xfinity Mobile, on a base of under 800,000, this segment is growing very quickly. If Comcast puts more marketing muscle behind the option, and revisits pricing, it’s possible the big players in wireless could start to feel the pain.

Challenging expectations

In the final analysis, cord-cutting that gets so much press doesn’t seem to be affecting Comcast the way that some may assume. The company is growing its overall customer base, and Xfinity Mobile is growing by leaps and bounds. There is also this little business called NBCUniversal that offers revenue that is unrelated to how many subscribers Comcast has at any given moment.

Buying shares in Comcast gives investors a yield of more than 2%. Analysts are calling for better than 16% annual EPS growth over the next several years. Comcast shares are down almost 20% from their 52-week high on worries about future growth. As we’ve seen, the loud headlines are telling a different story than the company’s actual results. Once the market realizes Comcast is doing pretty well, long-term investors will likely look back at this as a solid entry point for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.