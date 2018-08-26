Airbus: China Not Necessarily A Panacea

Airbus may have an opportunity to increase A380 sales in China, but this is far from certain.

The airline industry has seen sharp gains over the past couple of years. When we compare the two main rivals in the space – Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) – we see that Boeing has seen returns nearly double that of Airbus:

Source: investing.com

That said, a common theme with Airbus is that expected growth in the Chinese market could see this company accelerate growth going forward. While it is indeed a possibility, China is not necessarily a panacea in this regard.

Boeing has seen success with an increasing number of orders for the 787. Airbus has continued to dominate the narrow-body segment, but the company has been facing uncertainty over the Airbus A380 program – which has been sustained in large part due to a significant number of orders from Emirates Airlines over the years.

I have expressed my bullish sentiment on Boeing (BA) on several occasions.

However, let’s compare Airbus and Boeing on a P/E basis.

We see that in the case of Airbus, the P/E ratio and EPS has increased by a respective 60.11% and 15.95%:

Source: ycharts.com

However, in the case of Boeing, the P/E ratio and EPS has increased by a respective 12.63% and 192.1%:

Source: ycharts.com

This implies that on a P/E basis, Airbus could have less upside than Boeing looking forward. The earnings for Airbus assume those before A220 integration – as this is expected to lower adjusted EBIT by 200 million euros for 2018.

With the demand we have been seeing in the widebody market – the disparity in earnings is not that much of a surprise. However, purely on an orders basis – Airbus has been securing more orders than Boeing for the past five years. In 2017, Airbus secured 1,109 aircraft orders which were nearly 200 more than that of Boeing.

Moreover, Airbus’ continued dominance of the narrow-body market is indisputable. For instance, the A320neo saw an order of 430 airliners from Indigo Partners at the Dubai Air Show last year, while Boeing saw 175 orders for the 737 MAX.

Airbus’ golden opportunity in the coming decade is unquestionably the Chinese market. It is estimated that China will need over 6,000 new passenger aircraft over the next 20 years. However, there’s a catch here. The majority of these are set to be large and medium sized jumbo jets, rather than narrow-body aircraft. While narrow-body aircraft have appeal in increasing the frequency of routes, they cannot sustain growing passenger numbers outright. If Airbus is to truly be a formidable competitor to Boeing, then the company needs to accelerate orders for its wide-body fleet, and China represents the perfect opportunity to do so.

The company has been trying to negotiate a partnership with China which would include increased orders for Airbus along with increased production domestically. That said, no orders for the A380 are yet on the horizon. Moreover, while traffic demand is increasing across the Chinese market, it is not yet certain whether the A380 is necessarily needed to fill this gap.

For instance, the A380 is unlikely to be used on the large number of domestic routes that Chinese airlines would serve. Moreover, it is still questionable whether the yield offered by the A380 would be sufficient to justify its usage on longer-haul flights. While a model such as the A330neo would likely prove a better fit for this purpose, Airbus would likely see challenges arise once again regarding the future of the A380 should demand from China be insufficient.

To conclude, while Airbus could see growth opportunities in China, it is unclear whether this will be sufficient to pose a significant competitive threat to Boeing. Moreover, with Airbus having had difficulty in filling existing orders for China, this could also prove a stumbling block going forward. Airbus is a key player in the airline industry and still has significant potential, but I wouldn’t go long this stock unless I were to see significant evidence that earnings could be expected to accelerate from here.

