ADT: Slowly Firming Up The Story

ADT (ADT) is one company and recent IPO that I continue to believe the market is misunderstanding. Investors seem to be unable to look past ADT's large debt load (which it's making progress at culling down) and slow revenue growth to come to the conclusion that ADT is generating decent EBITDA and free cash flow, at least relative to its valuation. ADT has demonstrated, through its last several earnings reports, that the company is on solid footing and chasing mid single-digit growth amid improving profit margins.

Another aspect of ADT that I think too often gets ignored: its revenue base is, primarily, geared toward subscriptions. This is true of both ADT's consumer and enterprise segments - the latter of which will be a major growth driver for ADT going forward, as its coverage of commercial properties is not nearly as saturated as its ownership by U.S. residential properties. For investors in SaaS stocks, the subscription/recurring revenue business mode leaves investors breathless and causes them to value SaaS stocks at tremendously high multiples of revenue. ADT might not be growing at the pace of a software startup, but its revenue is just as recurring. This quarter, ADT reported growth in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) as well.

In keeping with strong performance this quarter, ADT has raised its guidance (though marginally) yet again:

Figure 1. ADT updated guidance

Source: ADT investor relations

Full-year revenue guidance got a $50 million bump to the low end of the range, while EBITDA and free cash flow got a $10 and $25 million bump to the low end of the ranges, respectively. There's a good chance ADT is still being conservative with these numbers.

Of course, ADT isn't a terribly exciting company. These guidance ranges call for, at the midpoint, 4% y/y revenue growth and 3% y/y EBITDA growth. The one major outlier in growth is free cash flows, where this year's guidance of $500-$525 million implies 27% y/y growth at the midpoint. But certainly, there are faster-growing and more exciting companies to invest in - not one that seems to be fully saturated like ADT.

But the driving point behind this thesis is that, even though ADT lacks growth, it's a tremendous value stock. At present, the company trades at a market cap of $6.82 billion. If we take out $1.10 billion of cash on its balance sheet and add back $10.31 billion of debt, the company has an enterprise value of $16.03 billion. Based on ADT's refreshed guidance ranges, this represents valuation multiples of:

3.54x EV/FY18 revenue

6.59x EV/FY18 EBITDA

31.28x EV/FY18 FCF

The company's low EBITDA multiple, in particular, is incredibly appealing. Though ADT is only producing mid-single-digit revenue growth, its expansion potential on the bottom line is much higher due to the fact that ADT is continually pushing down its customer attrition rates. Customer attrition this quarter hit 13.6%, 50 bps lower than 2Q17 and continuing last quarter's strong trend. ADT has guided previously that every 100 bps of customer attrition improvement translates to $100 million in cost savings. When we see that ADT's full-year guidance calls for 13.0-13.3% attrition (lower than the rates seen in Q1 and Q2), there's possibility for even more profit upside for the year.

In my view, ADT is slowly firming up its story and positioning its stock for a recovery. Shares have made a decent recovery from their March lows, but overall the stock is still down -36% from its IPO price of $14.

ADT data by YCharts

ADT, in my view, is an iconic American company with a recurring revenue base that is trading at a substantial discount.

Q2 highlights

Here's a look at ADT's Q2 results:

Figure 2. ADT Q2 earnings

Source: ADT investor relations

Revenues grew 6% y/y to $1.13 billion, in line with Wall Street's expectations but actually one point stronger than last quarter's 5% y/y growth. For a company with ADT's measly growth rates, even one point of acceleration is a good sign.

On the company's earnings call, CEO Timothy Whall noted that outperformance was driven in the company's burgeoning commercial segment, and ADT is beginning to do more business with multi-site accounts. In addition, the company saw higher average prices as a result of its push into the "interactive home" with ADT Pulse, which among other features allows customers to control smart lighting and devices inside their home. Here's additional useful commentary from the CEO on Pulse:

"Interactive customers are valuable to ADT due to their higher revenues and higher retention rates. During the second quarter, about three quarters of our new customers opted for Pulse, which is up from about two-thirds a year ago. The percentage of our total base now using interactive services is approaching 40%. We see embedded growth opportunities as 40% figure gradually moves towards the current take rate."

In keeping with both higher average prices and better retention rates (as previously discussed, customer attrition dropped y/y 50 bps to 13.6% this quarter), ADT also noted that its customer payback period (or the period at which the average customer begins to be profitable) has dropped from 2.6 years to 2.4 years. The company noted that each 0.1 years that it manages to shave off the payback period translates to $60 million of annual savings.

Net subscriber acquisition costs (SAC) also fell 3% y/y. As a result of stronger customer metrics as well as a continued focus on the bottom line, ADT saw 5% y/y EBITDA growth to $610 million. Note that this also represents a rich adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.7%, up 180 bps versus 57.9% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. ADT adjusted EBITDA

Source: ADT investor relations

Further benefiting the bottom line story is the fact that ADT's pro forma EPS of $0.15 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.12 with 25% upside. Note also that free cash flow in the first half of the year hit $310 million, up 62% y/y versus $191 million in 1H17 - setting the company up nicely to potentially exceed its full-year FCF guidance that only calls for 27% y/y growth.

Final thoughts

ADT stock is valued like an industrial company in decline, perhaps one with commodity risk. In truth, ADT's business model is anything but. Though its mid-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth are far from exciting, it's still producing positive y/y comps, and its revenues are geared toward recurring subscriptions just like many investor favorites in Silicon Valley.

With the market becoming increasingly expensive as it tacks on new highs, investors would do well to rotate a portion of their portfolios from growth to value. ADT is one of the most prominent names in the latter category, and the fact that it's lost so much ground from its IPO levels makes ADT an excellent rebound play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.