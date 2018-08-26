Tupperware Is Priced For Another Great Recession

It’s no secret that the Great Recession of 2008-09 wrecked havoc on essentially the entire stock of the publicly traded market. Florida-based consumer product company Tupperware (TUP), known for its “burping seal” storage containers, was no exception.

In July of 2008 shares of Tupperware were trading hands around $39. By the depths of the recession this number fell all the way down to $11 – a decline of more than 70% in less than year. This was obviously a volatile time for short-term market price bids.

Yet what’s no so obvious is that Tupperware the business just kept humming along during this time. Earnings-per-share of $2.56 in fiscal year 2008 turned into $2.75 in 2009 and $3.53 by 2010. Moreover, the company took this opportunity to really flex its might by increasing the dividend – held steady at $0.22 per quarter for over a decade – in October of 2009.

The share price snapped back quickly. From ~$39 in July of 2008, down to ~$11 in the first quarter of 2009 and back up to ~$47 by the end of 2009. There was a period for a few months where shares could be had for $25 or $20 or sometimes much less.

Let’s use those numbers as our reference point. In 2008 Tupperware reported $2.56 in earnings. Against a share price of $20 or $25, that equates to an earnings multiple of under 8 or 10 times earnings.

Now there are two things to mention here. First, investor returns from that point have been very solid. If you measure from the end of 2008 (~$23 per share) to the end of 2017, shareholders enjoyed ~15% compound annual gains. Even if you measure from the end of 2008 to today, at much more depressed level, the number is still ~9% per annum. (Incidentally, illustrating the “margin of safety” concept reasonably well.)

The second thing to note is that it turns out this was not “once in a lifetime pricing” as it relates to valuation. Shares of Tupperware began 2018 trading around ~$63 and have since fallen all the way down to ~$34.

There are certainly a number of concerns ranging from customer service issues, a CEO change, weak Brazil sales (due to a truck strike no less) and other uncertainties about the business. Personally I would chalk a good deal of it up to earnings expectations. Back in January the company told investors to anticipate $5.09 to $5.24 in adjusted earnings-per-share ($4.50 to $4.65 in GAAP) for 2018. Now, just six months later, the expectation is all the way down to $4.25 to $4.35 in adjusted earnings ($4.01 to $4.11 in GAAP). That sort of reduction in such a short amount of time doesn’t exactly give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.

Despite this, it remains that a share price around ~$34 and earnings expectations of even $4 per share result in an earnings multiple of roughly 8.5. In other words, today’s valuation resembles Tupperware’s valuation during the Great Recession to a large degree.

Now here’s the interesting part to me. Naturally the decline in earnings expectations for this year is not something that investors – current or prospective – like to see. So there’s certainly rationale in seeing a lower share price. (Whether the appropriate decline was 45% or 20% is harder to tell.)

Yet the value of the firm and security will not be based on a single 12-month period. Instead, it’s based on the company’s progress over time and the earnings and cash it can generate through the years. In this light, given the share price movement, I looked around for the “doom and gloom” scenario of Tupperware earning materially less over the intermediate-term.

I couldn’t find it.

Just to give you a sampling. If you look on Yahoo Finance the average expectation is for the company to earn $4.27 and $4.59 this year and next, along with an intermediate-term growth rate of 12%. Value Line supposes $6.20 in per share earnings over the next 4-6 years with a growth rate above 10%. Merrill Lynch guessed $4.22, $4.40 and $4.70 in earnings-per-share over the coming three years (and S&P has similar expectations).

Naturally analysts can and will be wrong; just because you project something does not make it instantly so. However, the point is that while there are short-term concerns, this has not yet transferred to long-term doubts - an important distinction in the investing world that can often lead to opportunities.

Let’s see what this could look like on an expected return basis. You just saw the numbers from above – highlighting something in the $4 to $4.30 earnings expectation range for this year (depending on GAAP or adjusted numbers) and growth in the coming years that could translate to $5 or $6+ in earnings-per-share down the line.

We’ll scale that back greatly. Call it $4 in earnings-per-share and a 3% growth rate, indicating earnings-per-share of ~$4.65 after half a decade. (Many suppose this for next year.)

An “average” earnings multiple for Tupperware over the past 20-years has been around 12 or 13 times earnings with a range in the 5 to 19 arena or closer to 8 to 16 times earnings if you take out the recession and peak pricing. Twelve times earnings doesn’t seem unreasonable, but let’s again scale it back to 10 times, implying a future potential price of ~$46.50.

That’s still ~25% lower than where shares started this year. The dividend (recently declared) sits at $0.68 per quarter or $2.72 on an annual basis. Without material earnings growth, and given the company’s penchant to wait on dividend boosts, we’ll suppose this remains constant. (You could factor in a decline here, but $4+ in earnings supports this payout and there is a bit of balance sheet flexibility.) That adds $13.60 in anticipated cash payments.

Put together, that comes to a nominal value (prior to considering reinvested dividends) of $60.10. Call it ~$60 and keep in mind that in working through a valuation process you’re going to get a very specific number, but you ought to be thinking about it as a wide range of possibilities.

This sort of outcome - ~$60 per share after five years – indicates the potential for a total return of ~12% per annum. The interesting thing is that this is very much price and valuation dependent. This same outcome for someone who bought at $60 to start the year is drastically different than for someone considering shares today.

And of course you can extrapolate to the sky. (For instance, earnings growth of say 6%, with a 12 multiple and still constant dividend would indicate potential annualized gains on the magnitude of 18% per year.) The point is that low expectations are not the end of the world if they are coupled with a low enough share price that offsets the negative sentiment.

Here’s the bottom line. There’s no doubt that Tupperware has been inconsistent and faces challenges today. And you can see this reflected in the share price in a big way. Yet as a result of this the “investment bar” has been lowered significantly. Moving from today, marginal business results can provide solid investment gains. Moreover, if growth does formulate again, the security becomes especially attractive from this point.

