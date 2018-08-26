Target - Hitting Its Targets

A ¨spread¨ investment might be a way to play this differential as am mindful of the momentum displayed already by the retail sector at large, including Target.

I like the performance of the company in relation to the valuation at which Walmart is trading, as there is a clear valuation gap while Target is growing quicker.

Target is seeing incredible momentum on the topline, on the bottom line not so much.

Target (TGT) is really hitting its targets as investors had serious doubts about the long term fate of the business suffering from stiff competition from both Walmart (WMT) and Amazon.com (AMZN), of course.

The company is currently on fire in terms of operating (sales) performance, driven by internal investments made, lower prices and a resilient economy. While sales are very strong, the same can not be said for margins (just yet) as the company is making large price investments into the business.

With multiples being very modest, I am wary to chase the momentum, as I continue to recognise the relative appeal of the shares at these levels.

Growth After Struggles

Target has long been a stagnant story. In fact between 2013 and 2017, sales have been fluctuating in a $69-$74 billion range, while net not having grown at all over these four years. Note only did the company see stiff competitive threats at the time, it suffered from the (financial) impact of the mis-advised Canadian adventure as well.

Despite these two serious headwinds, shareholders have gotten ahead to some degree. For starters is the fact that the company cut its net debt load by $2 billion to $10.5 billion over this four year period, but more important is the big reduction in the outstanding share count, having been reduced by 15% over this period of time. The lack of real growth made that shares were long trading in a $50-$70 range, after shares already hit the $60s back in 2007. In more recent times shares have convincingly moved higher to $87 per share at the moment, showing a strong run-up from levels in the low-fifties in the summer of 2017.

All these years the company kept on restructuring, trying to revamp the line-up and store presentation, as these investments are now starting to pay-off in terms of real tangible improvements on the top and bottom line.

Resilient Performance

Note that Target really managed to report strong results by the end of 2017 already, driven by a solid holiday season. Comparable sales were up by 3.6% in the final quarter of last year, and came in at 4.0% for the post-holiday month of January. Half this growth is explained by the e-commerce operations of the business, adding in 180 basis points to reported comparable sales growth, as they increased by 29% year-on-year. Mathematics suggests that the contribution of e-commerce thereby comes in at around 8% of total revenues.

While GAAP earnings advanced to $5.32 per share last year, this was mostly thanks to one-time items, such as tax reform. The more informative adjusted earnings number showed a 6% fall in earnings to $4.71 per share as Target saw some pressure on margins due to more competitive prices and higher fulfilment costs. The decline in earnings came despite the fact that full year sales were up by 3.4% to $71.9 billion.

Alongside the earnings report, the company issued an upbeat guidance for 2018, projecting a low single digit increase in comparable sales, and earnings between $5.15 and $5.45 per share.

The company started the year with a solid 3.0% increase in comparable sales in the first quarter, with traffic increasing by 3.7%. Despite the strong results, the company ¨only¨ maintained the full year guidance. The second quarter results were very strong, driven by economic conditions as major peer Walmart reported blowout numbers as well, with comparable sales being the strongest in a decade.

Target reported a 6.4% increase in traffic in the second quarter which in its drove a 6.5% increase in comparable sales growth, as digital sales growth accelerated to 41%. Strong results made that the company hiked the midpoint of the full year earnings guidance by ten cents to $5.30-$5.50 per share as it seems safe to say that this is conservative, with of course fourth quarter results being very important to the annual earnings number.

Some Valuation Discussions

Despite the big increase in the share price to $87, shares continue to trade at a modest multiple of 16 times earnings, quite a few turns less than Walmart for instance. The company has cut net debt in recent years, although leverage still stands at $12.0 billion if lease liabilities are taken into account. To put this number into perspective, the company reported an EBITDA number of $6.5 billion, for a leverage ratio of 1.8 times.

Note that the business is showing very impressive results, actually comfortably outpacing its major peer Walmart which is trading around 20 times earnings, while Target is growing comparable sales by about 2 points quicker.

Note that investments made in the business put a small drag on actual cash flows, with capital spending of $1.8 billion in the first half of the year surpassing depreciation charges by about $600 million. If the same applies to the second half of the year, this reduces earnings from $5.40 per share to a cash flow number just in excess of $3 per share, although I do not expect that elevated capital spending will last forever of course.

Note that actual investments are much higher of course as margins are flat at best despite the impressive comparable sales number. This is the result of price ¨investments¨ made by the firm, as this is a key driver behind reported sales growth as well of course.

What Now?

Truth of the matter is that Target has been doing quite well over long periods of time refuting the claim that retail could be dead. Shares traded at less than a dollar early in the 1980s as the current divined payout is already 3 times the value of the shares at the time.

The current multiple remains very reasonable by all means, for an earnings yield of 6%, of which roughly half is paid out in the form of dividends, a portion through share repurchases and actual rejuvenation of growth again. Given that the valuation looks quite compelling compared to much larger peer Walmart (about 8 times as large in terms of sales), the digital business of Target continues to do just fine, and current growth is far superior compared to Walmart, I could image a modest relative pair trade at these levels. That being said, I recognise that betting in size against Walmart remains a risky situation altogether.

I am not advocating to chase the current momentum either, as the share price momentum is of course outpacing both sales and earnings growth, driving up low earnings multiples to still very modest multiples. A real kicker has to come from sustainable revenue growth and over time translation into higher margins on the bottom line as well, as that remains a big if.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.