Hibbett: Following Selloff, I Don't See A Buying Opportunity

It's not everyday that one sees the stock of a profitable, highly liquid company take a significant hit of 30% or more, even when near-term guidance gets a haircut. This is what happened to Hibbett Sports (HIBB) on Friday, following an earnings miss that sent shares back to December 2017 levels.

The results of the quarter certainly did not look very good against projections. Revenues of $211.1 million failed to reach consensus $215.4 million that implied what I estimate to be expected comps of 7%, after adjusting for the 53rd week shift in fiscal 2018. The reported comps of 4.1% that missed the mark were in fact the best that the company managed to deliver over the past 10 quarters at least. The feat, however, came against a terrible fiscal 2Q18 that had seen comparable sales drop 11% -- see chart below. The better news is that e-commerce, launched as recently as fiscal 2Q18 (a bit too late, in my view), reached the highest level ever as a percentage of total revenues, at a respectable 8%.

A sizable YOY gross margin improvement of nearly 250 bps to 31.4% reflected positive trends in pricing, as markdowns were less prevalent in the quarter. But once again, the comparison against a historically weak fiscal 2Q18 may mask performance that likely lagged expectations, especially considering last quarter's gross margins of 35.2%.

Opex came in on the rich side, representing 32.3% of revenues vs. 31.7% last year and 24.8% last quarter. The higher expenses were justified to support "marketing and omni-channel investments, as well as increased employee benefit costs". The explanation makes sense to me, particularly as e-commerce ramps up and sales continue to slowly recover from a terrible fiscal 2018. Yet, I estimate that the great majority of the EPS miss might have been driven by the increased overhead. Had opex landed at a more tame 31% of revenues (still a 10% YOY increase in operating costs), earnings per share would have landed 14 cents higher than the reported loss of $0.06 and beat consensus estimate by a penny.

See summarized P&L below.

On the stock and the investment opportunity

Despite the disappointing quarter and reduced earnings expectations for the full year (by $0.14 per share at the mid-point of the guidance range), one might be tempted to take advantage of Friday's large stock price correction to buy shares on the dip. Supporting the decision would likely be Hibbett's solid balance sheet, including a net cash position representing 36% of book equity and leaner merchandise inventory, and potential support from e-commerce sales that have just recently started to ramp up. In addition and looking from a technical perspective, HIBB has been knocked down following fiscal 4Q18 and 1Q19 earnings releases, only to recover strongly shortly thereafter. Who knows, the comeback story may repeat this time.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Hibbett - HIBB 12.5x 2.2x 17.8% Dick's SG (DKS) 11.7x 1.4x 7.4% Foot Locker (FL) 10.8x 1.6x 13.4%

I, however, remain cautious about this stock. For starters, I maintain my views that "industry forces, despite the seemingly robust U.S. economy, continue to favor the direct-to-consumer model that Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA)(UAA) have been focusing on, with much of the remaining sales routing through e-commerce giants, like Amazon (AMZN)". I do not see Hibbett becoming a key player in the sports apparel retail space, with a hypothetical buyout being one of the few avenues for potential market value appreciation, in my opinion.

Secondarily but also very importantly, HIBB is far from being a bargain stock, even after Friday's 30% drop. As the chart and table above illustrate, peers DKS and FL are valued at more attractive forward P/E and PEG multiples -- the gap is likely to widen, after analysts factor in lower earnings expectations. I believe HIBB's recent valuation compression represents not so much a window of opportunity, but instead a needed correction after shares rallied 28% in the month of August alone (pre-earnings release).

Therefore, I choose to take a pass on HIBB once again.

