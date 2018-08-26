The Market Has Finally Recovered To And Passed Its January Levels

While tariffs, like other stock market "black swans" or chaotic disruptions, may cause some momentary turbulence they often are adapted to and the market returns to focusing on its fundamental drivers and reflecting their indication in its price.

Given these trends the market is likely to continue to be priced at a moderate growth level, with steady gains in price reflecting continued growing posted and future earnings results.

At the moment it appears U.S. growth is expected to continue strong, along with optimal unemployment and optimism, for the upcoming 2-3 years before major slowdown.

The S&P 500 recently passed its record-high January 2018 close, as markets have priced in the tariffs conflicts and are reflecting continued broad expected earnings growth.

Well, it finally did it. This past week the S&P 500 closed Friday at 2,874, a record high and finally beating the previous historic close of 2,872 achieved on January 26 earlier this year. After months of market turbulence from the global tariffs conflict uncertainty, it seems we've finally recovered as the market has priced in all the back-and-forth going on.

The S&P 500 now stands at a TTM P/E ratio of 24.06 and a forward P/E ratio of 17.68 with a dividend yield of 1.83%. Based on current tailwinds, it seems that this aging now almost 10 year bull market still has room to grow steadily.

^SPX data by YCharts

I believe this in the immediate future will be due to a combination of key sectors, particularly technology, experiencing continued expansion in earnings due to the rollout of new technologies such as increasingly miniaturized chips and the software and services on top such as virtual reality. It will also be buoyed by the wider macroeconomic environment in which we still expect 2-3% economic growth for the upcoming 2 years or so combined with low unemployment and mild inflation.

A slowdown, and consequently longer stagnation and even bear market in the U.S. equities market, still seems unlikely until at least past 2020 or so based on current trends I believe. In the meantime continued steady growth of the broader U.S. public equities markets seems likely to continue as it has before, as the S&P 500 and other market indexes gain in response to likely earnings growth by companies.

A Turbulent Spring Doesn't Stop A Fundamentals-Driven Bull Market

The market's sharp correction in late January and early February this year in response to the unexpected tariffs conflict seems to have now been effectively priced in by the market, as months of watching the negotiations between the United States and actors such as Europe and China have given investors a sense of the probability of actual tariffs, the type and severity of tariffs, their duration, and thus valuation impact on investment and company earnings.

Indeed it seems that the worst possible results of the tariffs battles for U.S. public equity markets have not materialized and seem unlikely to do so, namely permanent and long-term trade barriers. Rather, it appears that tariffs seem to be going on and off, with a lot of dramatic brinkmanship talk on all sides surrounding bit-by-bit actions, with all sides being hesitant to disrupt global economic flows too harshly.

With the tariffs conflicts priced in the market's trajectory remains driven then by its fundamentals in terms of company earnings growth expectations and the multiple ascribed to current posted numbers and future projections based on economic sentiment directions.

At the moment it appears that the United States economy is running at full steam with the bulk of relevant metrics showing a robust spending and revenue environment, with strong business and consumer optimism and income.

It also appears that this is likely to continue, as economic projections make it seem that steady growth will continue without significant slowdown until at least 2020, whereupon it may have slumped enough to begin reducing earnings gains and cause wider turnarounds in consumer and business sentiment that may lead to stock market changes.

In many ways this spring's market turbulence is similar to what occurred in the early months of 2016, where the market tumbled from oil's seemingly endless decline and uncertain growth prospects but then rallied enormously during the latter half of the year and afterwards.

^SPX data by YCharts

It shows that while factors such as oil and tariffs in both cases were and are important, that nonetheless when the fundamental growth factors for the market remain intact that the public equity markets may still push beyond the momentary chaos and decline.

Conclusion

U.S. equity markets remain strong and seemingly on the path for continued steady gains in reflection of further predicted growth in corporate earnings and a positive consumer and business environment overall in the upcoming 2-3 years.

When a major slowdown begins we may finally see this bull market come to an end and experience slowdown and even decline, but for the immediate time period it seems markets can be expected to operate under the pricing methods under optimal conditions and with that may see further moderate growth still.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.