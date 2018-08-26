How Has KKR's New Corporate Stock Structure Been Faring?

As time goes on KKR may see some price appreciation as a result of this shift and the resulting boost in investor interest, although as an unexplored market territory there remains much uncertainty.

Ares Management, which also made a similar switch, has seen its initial gains decline due to I believe not having the size to benefit as much from the change.

The primary benefit of the switch likely will be inclusion in indexes that result in significant inflows from funds, as well as being put in directories and retirement plans.

KKR officially became a corporation last month, becoming the second publicly traded private equity partnership to switch stock structures in the hope of increasing investor demand.

After over 8-years as a publicly traded partnership, KKR (KKR) has now joined the ranks of Ares Management (ARES) in becoming a private equity company traded as a public corporation. Since its official shift on July 1, the company has abandoned the standard restricted rights partnership stock that has caused so much befuddlement and tax compliance difficulties for investors and left it off of high-demand indexes, employer plans, funds, and directories.

While the nature of the long-term benefit of a corporate shift from private equity partnership remains uncertain due to the very few precedent situations there are, in KKR's case it seems like due to their size and scale they have a stronger chance of seeing gradual appreciation over time as the legal and structural impacts of the change manifest themselves.

A New Stock Structure Means New Investors And Market Behavior

As Henry Kravis and George Roberts, Co-CEO's of KKR, said in their Q2 2018 earnings release, the shift from a partnership to a corporation was in large part to:

...simplify our structure and broaden our investor base, together with continued strong performance, increases our ability to generate significant long-term equity value for all of our shareholders.

Indeed publicly traded private equity stock, in both KKR's case as well as that of many of its private equity competitors, has long scared off both retail and institutional investors due to its complexity, its usual lack of significant voting power, and perhaps most especially its non-inclusion in various stock indexes that would then result in mutual funds, ETFs, and other mass-market investment vehicles automatically pouring money into it.

Though KKR stock is now under a corporate form with investors technically having voting rights with it, KKR's original non-voting set up still has lingering effects on the company in the ability of many of the holders of the firm's original 'voting stock' in being able to convert that to the new corporate stock.

Nonetheless, in looking at purely supply and demand factors it seemingly makes sense that for the $22 billion now-corporation it may see a swoon in stock purchasing by investors, whether purposefully or because of index fund mandates, that beats the increase in taxable income it will now be incurring on nearly all of its profits.

For example, the current public market capitalization of the S&P 500 is about $24.145 trillion. The market capitalization of KKR is $22 billion, or 0.0912% of that. Assume that KKR is included in the S&P 500. If an ETF such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), with $272.495 billion AUM, were to thus acquire KKR stock as a result of the index inclusion, that may be a relatively permanent buy-and-hold purchase of over $248.515 million in KKR stock, or over 1.1% of KKR's current market cap, just by one ETF.

When you consider how many trillions of dollars are in mutual funds and particular index-focused ones there are out there, and the relatively stable nature of their purchases, it is easy to see the supply-and-demand effect as a potential boon to KKR once it takes place.

Furthermore, the prospect of being included in lists and directories, as well as purchasable securities in retirement plans, makes purposeful retail search and interest possible and uncertain in impact as well.

It appears at the moment that that the announcement of the shift to a corporation back in early May remains more impactful on the stock price than the actual shift itself that took place in early July. However the future impact of the shift remains still likely to come, as KKR based on market capitalization and its compliance seems very potentially likely to get into the S&P 500.

KKR data by YCharts

Ares Management, which has seen its stock price slump heavily since its initial boon after switching to a corporation, in contrast at its roughly $5 billion market capitalization is barely hanging on enough to reach into the S&P 500, which has as its lowest market capitalization companies with market caps just around $5 billion.

ARES data by YCharts

Nonetheless, KKR's price appreciation may have more duration and longevity than Ares because of precisely its far greater profile, business, and market capitalization and thus likelihood to benefit more from its corporate status. It will remain to be seen how precisely this 'market structure' price appreciation strategy works out, particularly as KKR's underlying business may of course be just as important in price movements.

Conclusion

KKR's corporate status seems to already have pushed it, in combination with quite strong Q2 2018 earnings, to new heights. KKR remains quite likely to bit-by-bit find itself included in more indexes in directories which will possibly lead to greater fund investment as well as purposeful buyers, thus boosting demand and creating price appreciation.

In the relatively unexplored realm of private equity to corporation shifts it remains to be seen whether this 'trick' can truly create long-term valuation gains. Nonetheless at the moment I think KKR has a far better chance of succeeding at it than Ares Management seems to have had.

