Eagle Materials: Worth Paying More For Quality?

While I’ve maintained that there is more opportunity in other players of the construction industry (US Concrete (USCR)), there is something to be said for owning a firm that has a proven track record and a history of prudent capital management. Eagle Materials (EXP) fits that bill. Industry-leading EBITDA margin, a diversified asset base, and a healthy balance sheet have all combined to lead many to buy Eagle Materials versus alternatives. With that said, valuations are rich and we’re arguably past mid cycle earnings for construction. In my view, the premium here is too high even after factoring in higher future contribution margin and the better balance sheet structure. While not always prudent, a little bit of risk-taking seems like a worthwhile approach in this space.

Business Overview, Wallboard and Cement Concentration

Eagle Materials can trace its history back to the 1960’s as a division of Centex, but the company did not officially go it alone until it was spun off in 2004. While all revenue and profit is generated within the United States, Eagle Materials has exposure to a wide variety of end markets: gypsum wallboard, paperboard, proppant, and concrete and aggregates. Ever since the spin, it has been in these markets except for the nascent proppant business – but it has added on to them significantly during that time. Revenue has more than tripled over the past fifteen years largely due to inorganic growth.

While the company is diversified, wallboard and cement remain the core drivers of profit. Both have seen strong pricing increases in recent years due to continued healthy shipment growth due to tailwinds within residential and non-residential construction. This is an industry-wide boon; in Q1 of 2018, USG Corporation (USG) cited it had generated the highest wallboard pricing in twelve years; Cemex (CX) stated the same for cement.

*Eagle Materials, August Investor Presentation, Slide 4

While higher pricing does not necessarily mean higher profit, this has been the case over the past several years. Margins have been on a steady uptrend for most tier one suppliers. Despite that, I think a lot of opportunity remains at play here. Even though there has been significant strength in wallboard shipped volume – 20% growth in sales since 2014 – Eagle Materials is operating at just 66% capacity. Given slow and steady expectations for new home sales growth over the coming years, there are prospects for growth in production towards the long-term average (1.5mm annual housing starts). My expectation, which is in line with industry expectations, is for those levels to be reached again by 2021 or 2022. That would be strong enough to push capacity utilization towards full utilization. While I believe margin expansion opportunities are likely limited by a lack of pricing power and the spectre of currently shuttered production coming back online, operating income contribution from the Gypsum Wallboard (and indirectly from the Paperboard assets) could rise by more than 50%. That isn’t inconsequential.

Within cement, there has been much hullabaloo over the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (“NESHAP”). While NESHAP can trace its roots back to the Clean Air Act in the 1970’s, only recently did the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) rules begin to take place. Elevated monitoring and filtering is now required to limit mercury, hydrogen chloride (“HCI”), and overall hydrocarbons. Over the past decade, U.S. based capacity has outstripped demand for cement, which meant NESHAP was not a problem even as industry capacity tailed off. That is beginning to change, and with the need for high cost imports now on the horizon, the stage is likely set for some margin expansion in cement so long as construction demand holds. I would caution that cement margins on a per ton basis at Eagle Materials are already over 2008/2009 levels when domestic demand exceeded supply. I’m cautious, but management has clearly spelled out its desire to focus on this area of the market. See CEO David Powers on the fiscal Q1 2019 earnings call:

Yes. We have been very clear with our desire to continue to grow the heavy side (“Heavy Materials”) of the company. We generated significant about of cash flow on the light materials and wallboard and paperboard, but we've been - I think, the returns for us, at this point in the cycle, are generally good, and the activity is going to be more towards the heavy side.

To be clear, Heavy Materials is made up of cement, concrete, and the aggregate business. I agree wholeheartedly that this is the place to be but believe there is better value to be had within concrete and aggregate production. Management is looking elsewhere, acquiring Fairborn in February of last year for $400mm which was primarily made up of a cement plant in Fairborn, Ohio alongside an associated distribution terminal in Columbus. Our difference here may just be a function of scale. With only 17 concrete batching plants and four aggregates facilities, Eagle Materials just does not have the scale in this business that Vulcan Materials (VMC) or US Concrete holds. These are fragmented businesses, and getting the right assets often involves buying up smaller independent operators in local markets. Eagle Materials, at this stage in its life, prefers making big deals. Given that many operators, including the above two peers, have cited much higher required multiples to get deals done even on small local operations at this stage in the cycle, the company just might not have the opportunity to build a large scale business in concrete and aggregates.

All About The Balance Sheet, Baby

*Eagle Materials, August Investor Presentation, Slide 26

Alongside the nearly peerless margin profile, the above is the reason to own Eagle Materials. Leverage has not exceeded 1.5x over the past five fiscal years and interest coverage has been outstanding. The company throws off gobs of free cash flow; roughly $250mm given my estimate of maintenance capital expenditures. To reinforce all I've said here, in its recent upgrade, Moody’s noted this on company health:

Eagle Materials' Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's conservative financial profile, industry leading operating margin and strong free cash flow generation. The rating also considers the company's proven ability to manage costs through economic cycles and its well-sized and positioned assets in markets served. The rating incorporates Eagle's moderate geographic, product and end market diversity. Offsetting these strengths is the company's small size relative to its domestic and global competitors, and the highly competitive and cyclical nature of its businesses. Eagle's products are commodity-like and prices are sensitive to changes in supply and demand. Importantly, the Baa2 rating reflects our view that Eagle Materials has the willingness and the ability to defend its investment-grade rating in a cyclical downturn.

With that said, $250mm in free cash flow is only a 5.5% free cash flow yield on the current market capitalization of Eagle Materials. That isn’t outlandishly expensive and is in fact normal for many companies held in high regard by the market, but it isn’t anywhere near the levels found at peers. USG Corporation, probably the best wallboard comparison, was acquired at 11.3x EBITDA. Aggregates firms like Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) and Vulcan Materials, which carry the closest margins to Eagle Materials on the heavy side, trade at between 11-13x current year EBITDA estimates. Given the aggregates business is much less capital intensive than cement, it is tough to make a case for a valuation above that 11x EBITDA level – but nonetheless that is the case here. I don’t fault any investor for seeking safety in a skilled operator , but as is often the case, there is a hefty price to pay for that comfort.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.