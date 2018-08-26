Foot Locker: Warming Up To The Idea

While not a die-hard FL bull, I would not be surprised to see a rebound from the current $48 levels in the foreseeable future.

Yet, the stock was down 10% on Friday, primarily in sympathy for Hibbett's much less impressive results.

It hasn't been a good week for sports retailers.

After investors gave Hibbett Sports (HIBB) and its second quarter results two big thumbs down, driving shares of the Birmingham-based company down a whopping 30%, peer Foot Locker (FL) also felt the sting and followed suit by dropping nearly 10% on the same day. The difference between how each of the two companies performed in the quarter, however, leads me to believe that the latter may have suffered an unjust selloff, and I start to warm up to the idea of owning FL on what I perceive to be too harsh of a share price drop. Credit: Foot Locker

Let me start to back up my modestly bullish stance by highlighting that Foot Locker's 2Q18 results topped expectations on both revenues and earnings. Sales of $1.78 billion surpassed consensus estimate by about $22 million, on comps of +0.5% that, while modest and not all that impressive considering 2Q17's comparable sales contraction of 6%, fell largely in line with management's full year expectations for a "flat to low single digit comp sales gain" shared about three months ago and reinforced last week.

To be clear, I continue to believe that apparel and footwear manufacturers that have a robust and growing DTC channel -- namely Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU), to cite a couple of my favorite players -- have a better chance at thriving in the sports retailing space. I also fear about Foot Locker's overdependence on the appeal of Nike's lineup, since nearly 70% of the retailer's sales are estimated to derive from products featuring the swoosh logo. But I can't deny that Foot Locker seems to be finally climbing out of a gutter that looked deep and dark around mid-2017, with more robust pricing and better inventory management helping to support the improvement in financial results.

See comp trend below, along with my estimate for the remainder of 2018.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Also encouraging, and in part the result of the pricing and inventory benefits mentioned above, were gross margin of 30.2% that topped management's guidance for an increase of 20 to 50 bps driven by improved product flow. The margin expansion is the first observed in the past five quarters, even if over a 2Q17 marked by lack of product innovation and the early innings of a deterioration in the Jordan business.

Opex as a percentage of revenues increased YOY by a sizable 140 bps to 23.8%, perhaps not unexpectedly and in line with management's guidance as a result of investments needed to support sales activity at acceptable levels, including the digital channel. Helping to ease some of the overhead cost impact to the bottom line was a significantly reduced share count that dropped by 11% YOY. I estimate that management's welcomed decision to accelerate share repurchases has contributed to an eight-cent tailwind to EPS on the YOY comparison.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock and the opportunity

In general, I could not find much in terms of red flags that might justify the 10% drop in FL's price on Friday, which has sent the stock down to beginning-of-year levels. Add to it the fact that Foot Locker continues to boast a solid balance sheet, with net cash position of $7/share representing 15% of market cap and merchandise inventories dipping once again. The company also pays a respectable dividend that yields nearly 3%, one that is well supported by an FCF yield of 13% on a trailing-twelve month basis (see chart and graph below). Source: chart and table data from YCharts

Back in May of this year, I suggested that FL may have rushed ahead of fundamentals, and believed that an investment in the stock at nearly $56/share looked a bit too risky, given valuations. Today, after a 13% drop in share price over the past three months, FL trades at only 10.8x forward earnings and 1.6x PEG, which I start to find compelling.

I can not claim to have turned overly bullish about the New York City-based company and its prospects, considering my preference for NKE and LULU within the space. But I can not deny: at current levels, FL is starting to look a bit more like a bargain stock to me. I would not be surprised to see a rebound in share price from the current $48 levels in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.