The Only Video Gaming ETF Is Actually Quite Well Designed

There remain some worries with the ETF in terms of AUM and the weighting of some companies, but for a relatively fresh sector as video gaming it could be much worse.

Despite being the only video gaming ETF, the fund nonetheless as designed seems a worthwhile way to invest in video games, including with otherwise difficult-to-acquire foreign companies.

The video game industry has grown immensely and is expected to continue to boom rapidly due to new hardware, software, and services.

The ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF is quite well diversified with over 72 holdings and exposure to the many parts of the video game supply chain.

The video game market brought in over $108.4 billion in revenue in 2017. That number is expected to continue to grow significantly over the upcoming few years as new technologies such as virtual reality are rolled out and eSports continue to gain traction and become more organized.

Gaming companies such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA), as well as larger conglomerates such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Tencent (TCHEY) now each command tens of billions in market capitalization for their gaming segments. That is not even including the dozens of companies that either directly participate in video game development, services, retail, or hardware support out there such as Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and more.

Despite that robust and rapidly growing sector there appears to only be one exchange-traded fund devoted to the video game industry specifically, namely the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR). I believe by most ETF metrics it is a worthwhile ETF to gain diversified and widespread exposure to the video game industry even if it does face some worries due to the proportions of some of its holdings and its barely critical mass assets under management size.

GAMR data by YCharts

Examining The ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF's Structure And Portfolio Holdings

ETFMG operates a variety of ETFs that focus on particularly discrete but also very interesting industries. These range from a cyber security ETF (HACK) to an electronic payments one (IPAY), from a silver mining one (SILJ) to a drone-oriented fund (IFLY), to even an "alternative harvest" ETF focusing on the marijuana business (MJ).

The ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF, released only in 2016, currently has $130.352 million in assets under management and 72 holdings as of August 26, 2018. It is relatively diversified with the top ten holdings accounting for just 25.29% of the portfolio and the bottom ten securities totaling 5.95%.

It has an expensive ratio of 0.75% and tracks the EEFund Video Game Tech Index.

With subscribers to my Marketplace subscription service Tech Investment Insights I've discussed the video game industry extensively and have recommended the GAMR ETF as a worthwhile way to gain exposure to the sector. As I've discussed too with my subscribers, when looking at a technology ETF there are a variety of important factors to consider ranging from the critical mass of assets under management to portfolio construction to more.

In the case of the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF I believe its portfolio construction is quite wide-ranging and allows one to gain exposure to a large selection of companies involved in the video game industry in a wide variety of sectors and countries.

It has companies focused on different video game sub-sectors such as mobile in Glu Mobile (GLUU). It has companies working on different parts of the video game supply chain from the front-end customer retail, such as Gamestop (GME), to game design and development, to even those working on the fundamental hardware technology to host certain kinds of video games such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

(Figure: ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Holdings As Of August 26, 2018, Source: ETFMG)

There are also companies that are multi-part technology behemoths but still retain an important revenue stream from gaming and gaming-oriented services and products, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Google (GOOG).

Even more distinctly, it has wide and essential international exposure in ways that may be difficult for regular investors in the United States to otherwise access. It includes foreign-listed securities for key gaming companies such as Capcom, Konami, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and more.

The ETF is also quite diversified, as mentioned before, with 72 holdings that are relatively spread out. This essentially makes it close to a true representative index of an industry as spread out and multifaceted as the video game industry is.

On the negative side, the ETF's assets under management at $132 million create the risk of lacking critical mass for long-term investment certainty. At an expense ratio of 0.75% that means the ETF is generating roughly $990,000 a year in revenue, enough to keep an active portfolio management team and pay for compliance and trading costs.

Nonetheless, if it shrinks any further it could begin to go into danger territory and face the risk of sudden closure, which is disruptive in that it causes investors to exit at a random and perhaps inopportune time. I believe the ETF is more likely to grow at the moment than not, as with the video game industry's growing revenue stream it is likely more investors will begin to become interested in the sector as well. The ETF, as the only one in the sector, seems well-poised to continue to expand, but nonetheless the risk still is worth remembering at the moment.

Furthermore, some of its holdings are a bit tilted. While Glu Mobile is an innovative and interesting company, having it and its $1.03 billion public market capitalization stock, IPO'ed only in 2013, as the biggest holding in the portfolio at 3.15% seems a bit much. It would also be difficult to say this is from price appreciation as the stock has gained the past year but since its IPO has bounced up and down much more.

Despite some over and under weighting I believe the ETF though largely remains well-balanced. It seems most of the holdings are in the 1-2% range, creating quite significant diversification and more than one usually expects from many sector ETFs nowadays.

Conclusion

I believe the video game industry is set for some extraordinary growth in the upcoming 1-2 years as new technologies are rolled out that increase public interest, access, and monetization opportunities immensely. The ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF is in my opinion a worthwhile and well-designed way to gain access and exposure to the industry, as it is well-diversified and covers a large range of the many moving parts of the video game industry.

While no ETF is perfect and the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF is most certainly not, for being the only ETF right now in the video game sector it is quite well designed in terms of its portfolio and has enough critical mass to be comfortable investing in, even if its asset size remains worth watching.

The video game industry is at an exciting point right now and I believe more ETFs will eventually be unveiled for the field. At the moment however the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF isn't a bad choice at all to participate in the sector.

(Source: The Verge)

At Tech Investment Insights I discuss specific companies and investment products that I believe are especially poised to gain in the market, as well as the one to avoid. Focusing on technology, in particular, I provide you updated risk/reward ratings of dozens of companies, price targets on potential worthwhile investments, portfolio strategies, and alluring risks to avoid. I hope you will give it a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.