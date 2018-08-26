Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services: This 7.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The AMEX

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity date of between 5 to 15 years.

Comparison to the other securities in the Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services' capital structure.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (LTS).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.4M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $60M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 7.25% Senior Notes Due 2028 (AMEX: LTSK) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 7.25%. The new issue has no Standart&Poors rating but is expected to be rated “A-” by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. LTSK is callable as of 09/30/2021 and is maturing on 09/30/2028. The newly issued baby bond is currently trading a little below its par value at a price of $24.90 and has a 7.82% Yield-to-Call and 7.51% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.51% and 6.26%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS) is a publicly traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include industry-leading independent broker-dealer firms Securities America, Inc., Triad Advisors, Inc., Securities Service Network, Inc., Investacorp, Inc., and KMS Financial Services, Inc., as well as Premier Trust, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management Inc., Highland Capital Brokerage, Inc., a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. Since its establishment, Ladenburg Thalmann has maintained traditions based on the importance of long-term relationships, integrity, and the highest level of service. These traditions, coupled with the ease and accessibility of employees at all levels, further emphasize Ladenburg Thalmann's commitment to achieving outstanding results for our clients. As a firm which straddles three centuries with professional vision and vitality, it looks forward with great anticipation to the challenges and opportunities of the new millennium.

Source: The company's website | Company Overview

Below, you can see a dividend and operating cash flow information about the common stock, LTS:

Source: FastGrahps.com

...and the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

In September 2017, the Company began a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. Currently, LTS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on its outstanding common stock ($0.04 yearly dividend). With a market price of $3.42, the current yield of LTS is 1.17%. As an absolute value, this means it has in $8.02M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with a market capitalization of $672M, LTS is one of the smallest national investment brokerages.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services' capital structure as of its last quarterly report in June 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The LTS Family

Source: Author's database

LTS has three more outstanding securities - a preferred stock and two baby bonds:

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AMEX: LTS-A)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 6.50% Senior Notes due 11/30/2027 (AMEX: LTSL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services 7.00% Senior Notes due 5/31/2028 (AMEX: LTSF)

Let's see how the bubble charts look like:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we compare LTSK with the other baby bonds, issued by the company, we can see that LTSK has a slightly better Yield-to-Worst ( equal to its Yield-to-Maturity) of 7.62%, compared to the 7.54% and 7.53% Yield-to-Maturity of LTSF and LTSL.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, issued by an in investment brokerage company.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 5 to 15 years with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Use of Proceeds

We plan to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc

Conclusion

In this article, I gave you a brief overview of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services' new baby bond, LTSK. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.