Gladstone Investment Corporation: This 6.375% Term Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NASDAQ

Comparison with all the fixed-rated term securities that pay a fixed rate distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Gladstone Investment Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $65M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Gladstone Investment Corporation 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 2025 (NASDAQ: GAINL) pays a cumulative fixed dividend at a rate of 6.375% The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 08/31/2020 and is maturing on 08/31/2025. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $25.20 and has a Yield-to-Call of 6.00% and Yield-to-Maturity of 6.25%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM would be 5.00% and 5.21%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Gladstone Investment Corporation, incorporated on February 18, 2005, is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is established for the purpose of investing in debt and equity securities of established private businesses operating in the United States. Its investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that the Company believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of established businesses that the Company believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. Its investment portfolio is made up of approximately 71.3% in debt securities and over 28.7% in equity securities. It has investments in sectors, such as chemicals, plastics and rubber; home and office furnishings, house wares and durable consumer products; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; leisure, amusement, motion pictures and entertainment; farming and agriculture; containers, packaging and glass; textiles and leather; aerospace and defense; personal and non-durable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food and tobacco, and others. The Company is externally managed by its investment advisor, Gladstone Management Corporation. The Company's investments in debt securities have a term of approximately seven years, accrue interest at variable rates (based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR)) and, to a lesser extent, at fixed rates. The Company seeks debt instruments that pay interest monthly or, at a minimum, quarterly, and which may include a yield enhancement, such as a success fee or deferred interest provision and are primarily interest only, with all principal and any accrued but unpaid interest due at maturity. The Company seeks to invest a portion of its assets in first lien secured debt securities also known as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit and senior notes; second lien secured debt securities, which may also be referred to as subordinated loans, subordinated notes and mezzanine loans, and in equity securities, which consist of preferred and common equity, limited liability company interests, warrants or options to acquire such securities, and are generally in combination with its debt investment in a business.

Source: Reuters.com | Gladstone Investment Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN), along with Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD), a real estate investment trust that owns net leased industrial, commercial and retail property and selectively makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans, and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND), a real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., are affiliate investment companies of Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GLAD).

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, GAIN:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Gladstone Investment Corporation's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2018, GAIN had a total debt of $108M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $139M.

The Gladstone Family

There are 8 more preferred stocks trading on NASDAQ issued by a "Gladstone company".

Source: Author's database

Gladstone Investment Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the offering of the newly issued Series E Term Preferred Stock (GAINL) to redeem all its outstanding 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINO) and the 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINN) on August 31, 2018. This is why they won't take place in the following bubble charts.

By % of Par and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Now, a comparison of GAINL only with the term preferred stocks from its peer group:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate in the ' Diversified Investments ' sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Mandatory Redemption for Asset Coverage

If we fail to maintain Asset Coverage (as defined below) of at least the minimum amount required by applicable law in effect as of the time of declaration of dividends on the Series E Term Preferred Stock as required by Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act (which is currently 200% and will become 150% effective April 10, 2019, unless earlier approved by the Company’s stockholders and subject to certain disclosure requirements), after deducting the amount of such dividend or as of the time of purchase of the Company’s common stock, and such failure is not cured by the close of business on the date that is 30 calendar days following the filing date of our Form 10-Q or Form 10-K, as applicable, for that respective calendar quarter, which is the three-month period ending March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year (referred to in this prospectus supplement as an Asset Coverage Cure Date), then we are required to redeem, within 90 calendar days of the Asset Coverage Cure Date, shares of Preferred Stock equal to the lesser of (1) the minimum number of shares of Preferred Stock that will result in our having Asset Coverage as required by Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act (which, as of the date hereof, is 200% and shall be 150% effective April 10, 2019 unless earlier approved by the Company’s stockholders), and (2) the maximum number of shares of Preferred Stock that can be redeemed out of funds legally available for such redemption, provided further, that in connection with any such redemption for failure to maintain such Asset Coverage, we may redeem such additional number of shares of Preferred Stock that will result in our having Asset Coverage of up to and including a percentage that is 50% higher than the asset coverage as required by Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act (which, as of the date hereof, is 200% and shall be 150% effective April 10, 2019 unless earlier approved by the Company’s stockholders).

Source: 497 Filing by Gladstone Investment Corporation497 Filing by Gladstone Investment Corporation

Change of Control Redemption

If a Change of Control Triggering Event occurs, unless we have exercised our option to redeem the Series E Term Preferred Stock, we will be required to redeem all of the outstanding Series E Term Preferred Stock at the Liquidation Preference, plus an amount equal to accumulated but unpaid dividends, if any, on such shares (whether or not earned or declared, but excluding interest on such dividends) to, but excluding, the date fixed for such redemption.

Source: 497 Filing by Gladstone Investment Corporation

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of $65M, GAINL cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new term preferred stock GAINL. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.