Comcast Is Regaining Ground And Likely To Continue To Do So

As the worries that caused Comcast's downgrade are increasingly shown to be wrong, the company may also see a small multiple increase again to historical levels.

More importantly, Comcast's Internet services business is posting increasing margins as predicted and may be a big driver of company-wide earnings growth due to how big its business is proportionally.

Comcast's entertainment, parks, and television business is showing sustainability and likely will retain a niche even against Disney's behemoth enterprise post-Fox merger.

The company is still down significantly from its $40+ levels last year and during the first few months of this year, where it saw a multiple contraction.

Comcast has rallied significantly the past few months as fears over a contracting entertainment and Internet business have been shown to be overblown.

Since I last discussed Comcast (CMCSA) back in early June, and earlier and since with subscribers to my Marketplace service Tech Investment Insights, the stock has been booming in sharp contrast to its fall earlier this year and late last year.

Though still down 8.86% YTD and 9.20% year-on-year, the company is up 16.76% since June 1st even amid its failed, and in my opinion inevitably doomed from the start, bid for 21st Century Fox's assets (FOXA) against Disney (DIS) during that time.

I believe this is a reflection of increasing market understanding, and Comcast posted earnings results that support this belief, that Comcast is well-positioned to see some improvement in margins in its Internet services business and while still retaining moderate sustainability and growth in its television businesses too.

As Comcast moves forward I think the company could very well in the upcoming one or two quarters return to its prior $40 a share heights, which it fell from in January this year amid competition worries from the Disney-Fox deal and downgraded broadband growth expectations at the time.

Comcast's Entertainment Business Looks Like It Will Survive But Its Core Remains In Internet Infrastructure

As diversified business giants Comcast is very similar to Disney in that it operates a wide portfolio of television, film studio, and theme park assets. These segments have showed some up and down growth in recent quarters which may lead to them, as consolidated in Comcast's "NBCUniversal" report segment, some moderate continued growth as they retain certain niche brands against Disney's increasing pulling-in of the rest of the entertainment world's assets.

As shown below in Comcast's recent Q2 2018 earnings, most of the company's entertainment businesses continued to grow with the exception of studios. Margins are in flux as a quarter-on-quarter improvement in margin still sees a YTD comparison of margins on the decline, but due to the sporadic nature of entertainment releases and the mix of businesses involved it is not too meaningful.

Nonetheless I believe that Comcast's entertainment businesses are still filling a core niche that has a moat from the new super-powered Disney that will result in its entertainment businesses at least surviving and even still contributing moderate amounts to Comcast's enterprise-wide expansion.

(Source: Comcast Q2 2018 Earnings)

Yet in the end these entertainment assets account for only about a third of Comcast's revenue and earnings and are not where the major growth drivers for the company are in my opinion. Rather that is in its Internet services business, which provides connectivity and bandwidth to both retail and institutional customers.

As I discussed in my last report on Comcast I believe the company's margins in its cable services business are expected to grow due to greater upcoming efficiencies and revenue distribution towards those industries. Indeed in Comcast's Q2 2018 earnings we see this already taking effect, as while actual revenue and earnings increased only moderately the margins saw a significant gain.

(Source: Comcast Q2 2018 Earnings)

Even if the quarter-on-quarter growth from 39.9% to 41.1% and the YTD comparison from 39.8% to 40.6% seem small they nonetheless are significant because of prior worries over contracting margins in Internet infrastructure. I believe this trend will only continue and be the real contributor to Comcast's consistent and sustained growth.

Even if Comcast's Internet services at the moment are seemingly showing some slower revenue and earnings growth metrics than its entertainment side, I think Comcast's core expansion trajectory remains in Internet services while its entertainment segments are a niche diversification anchor.

In terms of the entire company, based on EPS of $2.37 this past year Comcast now has a P/E of 15.40 with a yield of 2.08%. This remains substantially lower than its historical average over the past decade of about 18 to 22.

Although there may be some reason for a small downgrade in multiple from its past levels due to the changing nature of the entertainment and Internet infrastructure industry's expectations over these past few years, as Comcast's recent quarters have shown and its upcoming expectations demonstrate I think the multiple will likely not contract further.

Actually the multiple may even merit an expansion as some of the worst worries over "television's decline" and a death spiral for Internet infrastructure have proven overblown and unmerited. An expansion in P/E to 18 to 20 would seem very possible.

Conclusion

Comcast has had a rough year as the Disney-Fox deal and other worries over the future of communications infrastructure have pushed it down to a growth multiple among the lowest its seen in recent memory.

I believe that recent results have shown that many of these fears are overblown and that the company can expect moderate and sustainable levels of growth in upcoming quarters due to its increasing-margin Internet segment and niche entertainment enterprise.

A small expansion in multiple could come as well, buoyed Comcast back to a rightful valuation at the moment I believe of around $40 to $45 a share that in the past few months it has already been climbing back up to.

(Source: USA Today)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.