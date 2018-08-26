Will Dick's Sporting Goods Save The Day?

I believe I am projecting 2Q18 results conservatively, yet I see a two-cent EPS beat in the horizon aided by comps that I project will be flat to positive.

It has been a tough earnings season for sports apparel and footwear retailers.

Even if DTC (direct to consumer) players Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU) still seem to be performing strongly, the likes of Hibbett (HIBB) and perhaps Foot Locker (FL) have not fared as well lately. The former delivered underwhelming results on Friday, to put it nicely, that sent shares tumbling down along with those of the latter.

It is now up to Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) to try and save the day. Credit: Outdoor Hub

This coming Wednesday, ahead of the opening bell, the Coraopolis, PA-based retailer will release the results of its 2Q18. Revenues are expected to land at $2.23 billion, which would represent a 3% YOY improvement that I project would be driven largely by a 4% YOY increase in square footage, while partially offset by a low single-digit comp contraction. EPS consensus is set at $1.06, suggesting, by my calculations and assuming an effective tax rate in the high 20% range, that the Street is anticipating a sizable 100-bp drop in op margin.

On my end, I am curious about a few key factors that could enable Dick's to beat current expectations, which I find a tad too de-risked. First, softness in 1Q18 comps (see chart below) was partly attributed last quarter to "colder spring weather, which resulted in a delayed start to key outdoor sports and activities" -- consistent with reports of other retailers disclosed over the past few months. Should 2Q18 benefit even slightly from a shift in seasonal sales, I believe my +0.5% comp projection would likely help to drive revenues up 4% to 5% YOY and result in a top-line beat. If not, I then fear that comps for the full year may land closer to the low end of management's current guidance of flat to a low single-digit decline, which would likely be bearish for the stock.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Second, I will pay close attention to the health of Dick's digital channel. E-commerce penetration (i.e. digital sales as a percentage of total company revenues) has not only been increasing in the past five quarters, but at an accelerating pace. The 11% penetration observed in 1Q18 was 170 bps higher YOY, while the holiday season's 19% had been 110 bps higher than the previous year. Should the trend continue, I believe Dick's will have yet another tool in its toolbox to drive above-expectations revenues in 2Q18.

Regarding profitability, I am betting on a slight gross margin contraction of 20 bps that I believe would be consistent with last quarter's trends in "higher shipping and fulfillment costs associated with the growth of e-commerce". Upside could come from continued improvement in merchandise margins, especially as promotional pricing and inventory levels are likely to move favorably. I remain very conservative on opex, which I project to reach 22.6% of revenues vs. 21.8% in 2Q17 as a result of higher compensation costs and investments in sales growth (e.g. higher marketing expenses). Still, I am anticipating EPS to land two cents ahead of consensus, despite what I consider to be conservative assumptions on my end.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

In the end, I will be surprised to see Dick's Sporting Goods deliver overly disappointing second quarter results. For starters, the company never experienced the same sharp decline in same store sales that peers Hibbett and Foot Locker did in 2017, likely the result of a more diversified product assortment and better inventory management. Also, Dick's has already been reporting "stronger innovation and newness from key partners, as well as higher penetration of private brands" leading to "a healthier business with fewer promotions". I have no reason to believe that the tides will turn in the foreseeable future. Source: chart and table data from YCharts

Still, and even though valuations have pulled back in sympathy for Hibbett's less-than-encouraging results shared last week, I continue to believe that strong brands with access to a growing DTC channel are likely to perform much better than sports retailers in general. Even though NKE and LULU trade at much richer multiples than the likes of DKS, I would probably favor an investment in them over the latter.

DKS may prove to be a good short term bet, should the stock rebound from Friday's harsh 7% decline. But I prefer to play the long-term game, and choose to stay away from this stock for now.

