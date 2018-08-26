PayPal's Virtuous Circle

Time arbitrage and the proper mental framework have led me to PayPal (PYPL). I say this because PayPal currently looks expense from standard valuation metrics, but shouldn't be, when looking out 5 years coupled with calculating true cash earnings. In addition, e-commerce continues to grow at prolific rates, where PayPal services truly live. The backdrop of the investment theses is the continuation of online and mobile consumption. One simple way to follow how much value Paypal is accruing every quarter is just by reviewing their Total Payment Volume (TPV).

Exhibit 1: Current TPV

Source: 2nd Quarter 2018 Earnings Slides

Yes, 10% of the payment volume does include Venmo, which has very little monetization strategies, but management is working on this. In addition, the service does add float.

The Moat

Moats are talked about a lot in the investing world, maybe sometimes to much. A moat is basically a structural advantage a company has over a competitor through cost leadership, networks effects, etc. PayPal has created a wonderful network effect through consumers and merchants. It has overcome the chicken and the egg problem. With now 244 million active accounts on its platform the network effect keeps burying its roots into the digital landscape making it even stronger. This metric has been growing over a 10% clip each quarter providing more reason for merchants to use PayPal as a checkout option. It's a virtuous circle making PayPal more attractive today than a year ago, and it will be the same next year, and the year after that.

Exhibit 1: The Virtuous Circle

Source: Author's Work

Along with this Virtuous Circle comes a nice tailwind over the next half decade. Statista predicts e-commerce retail sales to almost double in 5 years. PayPal lives in the e-commerce world outside of Amazon. It has partnerships with some of the best known brands in the world. I've view PayPal as a royalty on e-commerce and mobile spending that should play out nicely for the long-term investor. We can see signs of this just by reviewing one metric - payment transaction per active account. This metric has continued to increase showing the usage of PayPal's payment and money transfer solutions are becoming a habit for its users. As an investor, I want exposure to this stream of transaction fees.

In addition, some developing countries are at the cusp for continued economic growth and PayPal will continue to try and capture their share of this growth through direct services or by partnerships. It's a big world out there, and I think PayPal is still on the early innings of providing payment solutions for merchants and consumers worldwide.

Valuation

I estimate PayPal sells for 34x earnings net of cash while adding back estimated costs for growth strategies. On a forward 2019 basis it would be 28x earnings. It might seem to be a high valuation, but there are caveats to this old logic. Management estimates earnings per share growth of 20% and revenue growth of 17% over the next 3-5 years. With such compounding metrics, it can be difficult to estimate what's a fair price. I see PayPal's valuation within the reasonable range as the forward basis is 28x earnings. I much prefer to buy a company that does the compounding for its shareholders.

To put the valuation another way, PayPal is attractive as the ecosystem is growing in two ways. Active accounts and transactions per active account. What gets me excited most is the real possibility of 500 million active accounts on the platform in the next 5 years, layered with a growing per account usage. This would create powerful network effects making the virtuous circle to continue to go faster past any 3-5 years projections.

The company offers all attractive qualities from strong returns on invested capital (close to 20%), long runway, and an ecosystem that will continue to get stronger as the company grows. Yes, it would be nice to get PayPal at a cheaper price, and that could be a possibility, but viewing the investment in terms of the next decade should be advantageous - even contrarian looking in such a short-term thinking environment like Wall Street. The moat will continue to only get stronger with its feedback loop as shown above.

To read more research on stock spin-offs, micro-mid cap companies, and special situations please consider following me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive notification when I publish research next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.