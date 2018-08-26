Prospect Capital: A 10% Yield Focused On Risk Adjusted Returns

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) looks to be breaking out higher as management continues to run its portfolio efficiently in the current economic cycle. Although rising interest rates have weighed on the high yield sector in recent years, optimism looks to be returning to the space. PSEC has an experienced management team who seeks attractive yields, while also maximizing risk-adjusted returns. Their portfolio continues to pay out well, while its balance sheet is leveraged to higher interest rates in coming years. Its share price is breaking its trend lower, backed by strong fundamentals, leading me to take a long position in the company.

Results Overview

Although PSEC is not able to generate the same level of yield later in recent years due to its historic credit discipline during late market cycles, the company still has a robust pipeline of potential investments in its target range for credit quality and yield, choosing not to chase risky assets with low returns.

Management has maintained its objective to protect risk with a prudent net debt to equity ratio of 69.1%, down 6.5% from the prior year, while its net income came in at $51.9 million or $0.14 per share, down $0.20 from the prior quarter as a result of increased unrealized appreciation in the fair market value of certain investment.

Portfolio Characteristics: Risk Reduction

Looking forward, PSEC has multiple discipline strategies in place with the goal of enhancing its future risk-adjusted income. On its asset management side, they are executing on a robust pipeline of new originations improving cash flows in its structured credit portfolio including through extensions and refinancing.

PSEC's diversified portfolio allows it the flexibility to source a broad range and high volume of opportunities, using a disciplined bottoms up manner to select its investments. Its portfolio at fair value comprised 44.9% secured first lien, 23.2% secured second lien, 16.5% structured credit with underlying secured first lien collateral, 0.5% unsecured debt, and 14.9% equity investments, all resulting in 84% of its investments being assets with underlying secured debt benefiting from borrower pledged collateral.

Even as yield spreads remain tight, increasing overall risk, PSEC has continued to prioritize senior and secured debt with originations to protect against downside risk while still achieving above market yields through credit selection discipline and a differentiated origination approach. They are investing in a diversified fashion across many different portfolio company industries with no significant industry concentration, the largest is 12.8%. As of the most recent quarter, its asset concentration in the energy industry stood at 2.8% and its concentration in the retail industry stood at zero.

Its weighted average portfolio net leveraged is 4.65x EBITDA, up from 4.44x the prior quarter. The majority of its portfolio consists of sole agented and self-originated middle market loans, as in recent years, management perceived the risk-adjusted reward to be higher for agented, self-originated and anchor investor opportunities compared to the non-anchor broadly syndicated market causing them to prioritize its proactive sourcing efforts.

Its NPRC's real estate portfolio has benefited from rising rents, strong occupancies, high returning value-added renovation programs, and attractive financing recapitalizations resulting in an increase in cash yields as a validation of this income growth business alongside its corporate credit businesses. NPRC has exited certain properties including Vista, Abington, Baxley, Mission Gate, Hillcrest, Central Park and St. Mirren with an objective to redeploy capital into new property acquisitions including with repeat property manager relationships that have been positive in the past.

Its structured credit portfolio consists entirely of majority owned positions, benefiting more than minority holdings in the same tranche. In many cases, PSEC is able to receive fee rebates because of its majority position. They can also control the ability to call a transaction in its sole discretion in the future. By waiting to call a transaction in an optimal fashion rather than when loan asset valuations might be temporarily low, management can add significant value. They can also refinance liabilities on more advantageous terms due to its majority position.

Balance Sheet

Its balance sheet consists of 90.1% floating rate interest earning assets and 96.4% fixed rate liabilities positioning the company to benefit from rate increases. Its percentage of total investment income from interest payments was 89.6% in Q2, demonstrating its continued dedication to recurring income compared to one-time structuring fees. Its company has also locked in a ladder of fixed rate liabilities extending over 25 years into the future, while the significant majority of its loans were with LIBOR providing potential upside to shareholders as interest rates rise.

Outside of its revolver financing and benefiting from its unencumbered assets, PSEC issued multiple types of investment grade unsecured debt including convertible bonds, institutional bonds, baby bonds, and program notes. All of these types of unsecured debt have no financial covenants, no asset restrictions, and no cross default with its revolver, giving the company continued flexibility with its operations.

Price Action

Its share price has fallen in recent years due to rising interest rates spooking high yield investors, as well as broader equity market volatility earlier in the year. Throughout the time period, management has effectively maneuvered its portfolio, controlling risk, while also generating strong yields. As investors again warm to the company, its share price looks to be forming a bottoming pattern. The $7 level had acted as strong resistance in recent months, signaling that its breakout above that level last week was significant.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

PSEC is positioning around the risks of higher yielding credit currently, but would still potentially be negatively impacted by a widening of high yield credit spreads. They have show a vulnerability to weakness in riskier assets in the past as their underlying portfolio is composed of such names. In the current environment however, management is effectively able to find attractive yields on relatively safer assets, fully understanding that we may be in the later stages of this economic cycle. Its share price is reversing higher, while still yielding upwards of 10%, leading me to take a long position in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.