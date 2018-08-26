Salesforce.Com: Looking For Further Support To My Bull Thesis

This will be my first earnings release as a salesforce.com shareholder, and I will be looking for reinforcing signs of my bullish thesis.

Salesforce.com's (CRM) fiscal 2Q19 earnings report is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, after the closing bell. This will be my first earnings release as a current shareholder. I am anxious to see if the results of the quarter will support my expectations for 20%-plus revenue growth for the next few years to come, coupled with expanding margins that should push earnings incrementally higher over time.

First, I will be paying close attention to the performance of the company's sales cloud business. As I have argued recently, salesforce.com already controls what I estimate to be 40% of this market, so a decrease in the revenue growth rate here would not be surprising -- sales cloud, representing one third of total revenues, was up 16% last quarter vs. total company's top line growth of 27%. For guided revenue growth of 25% to materialize, I expect service and marketing/commerce cloud to pick up the slack. Both businesses combined accounted for more than half of salesforce.com's revenue growth in fiscal 1Q19, in dollar terms.

Still a value investor at heart, I would be satisfied to see gains of scale helping to push opex down relative to revenues produced. In my long-term projections, I believe R&D, marketing and G&A (including share-based compensation) in proportion to sales would need to drop by two and a half percentage points per year for GAAP op margins to reach 12.5% by fiscal 2022 and help support the stock's current valuation -- between fiscal 2014 and 2018, the dip averaged three percentage points. Realistically, however, operating costs could continue to rise in the short term in support of customer experience (e.g. ramp up of AI functionality) and integration of newly-acquired businesses (i.e. MuleSoft and CloudCraze). See graph below.

On the stock and the investment case

I am not going to lie: any upcoming salesforce.com's earnings release will cause me, a "newbie" shareholder who jumped in earlier this month at $145/share, some anxiety. Shares have risen an impressive 63% and 210% in the past one and five years, respectively. Because the share price climb was accompanied by impressive revenue growth, any top-line hiccup or expectations for one to come up in the near future could harm the stock's valued status as a "growth play" and send prices down, perhaps sharply. Only because this hasn't happened in the past does not mean it can not happen in the future.

Fears aside (justifiable, as an investor is unlikely to receive returns without taking on proportionate risks), I remain optimistic about what Marc Benioff and his team will manage to deliver next week. Perhaps more importantly, I remain confident that salesforce.com's appeal that supports my bullish stance on the stock will remain unchanged: (1) a portfolio of several high growth businesses built upon (2) a subscription-based, SaaS model expected to generate recurring revenues that I believe will provide stability to financial results and to the stock in the foreseeable future.

Should this continue to be the case, I will likely be ready to buy my second batch of CRM within the two-week period following the earnings release (as a reminder, my first small purchase was made mid-August). While I am a CRM bull, I understand that dollar-cost averaging into a richly priced stock might be the best strategy to avoid jumping onboard at peak levels. I would encourage potential CRM investors to consider the benefits of doing so as well.

