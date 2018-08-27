3 High Yields You May Have Missed Out On

GPMT is still attractive, but not as much as it was before.

Many investors are hunting attractive yields to their portfolio. Today, we bring you 3 options.

NYMT’s preferred shares

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) has 3 preferred shares we will be looking at. The market loves NYMT and prices them at a high valuation. Yet, we view the company as carrying a significant amount of credit risk and having high operating expenses. Our view on the common stock is a sell. However, we do believe that the preferred shares can offer a good opportunity for investors willing to take on more risk.

NYMTN is significantly better than NYMTP and NYMTO. The N series of preferred share is comfortably within the hold range:

Investors should note that the preferred shares do carry a risk rating of “4” which is at the high end of our 1-5 rating system. That being said, investors who are interested in the common stock should be looking to invest in NYMTN. They currently have a stripped yield of 8.36% which is higher than the other two preferred shares. Further, NYMTN has other metrics in its favor:

NYMTN has the most call protection on the calendar lasting until 10/15/2027. NYMTN also has an FTF (fixed-to-floating) feature after call protection ends. This means that shares will go from their current coupon rate to 3-month LIBOR + 5.70%. This gives shares a hedge against rising interest rates. NYMTP and NYMTO do not have an FTF feature.

Out of this batch, NYMTN is the clear winner.

Equity Residential

We purchased Equity Residential (EQR) on 2/14/2018 at $56.00 per share. Including dividends, this position is up 22.34%. Here’s a price chart since the start of the year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares have shot up significantly.

Why’d we purchase EQR? Because it was on sale and here’s what we published for subscribers to The REIT Forum on January 14, 2018:

REITs have been pounded lately with rates moving higher. This hit many of the subsectors for REITs over the last few weeks. However, I think EQR is undervalued even outside the very recent dip. Investors may drop EQR from their screens due to the appearance of a dividend cut and due to weaker growth in FFO. Both of these stem from the decision to sell a chunk of the portfolio and return capital to shareholders. Let’s take a look at the “decrease” in FFO per share: Source: EQR Where many REITs are using “AFFO” to adjust for non-recurring impacts, EQR is using “Normalized FFO”. I see no problem. I’ve checked their math and give it my stamp of approval for high-quality accounting. The term “Comparable Normalized FFO Per Share” is coined here to refer to figures adjusted to remove the impact of the asset sale. That sale was used to fund a special dividend to shareholders. The proceeds didn’t merely disappear. They were paid to shareholders. However, new investors considering the company are unlikely to get this far. Any tools for screening growth in FFO, or AFFO, won’t adjust for the impact of the asset sales. The regular annual rate for dividends was also reduced. It went from a quarterly rate of $.5525 to $.5038. However, shareholders obtained $11 in dividends. Using an average price around $64 for that time period, reinvesting the $11 (assumed tax-advantaged account) would’ve purchased 17.2% more shares. Adjusting for the additional shares the investor would’ve purchased, their total income would’ve increased by 6.86%. That is just from reinvesting the special dividend; it doesn’t require reinvesting the regular quarterly dividends. Will The Dividend Resume Growth? It may not be as smooth and consistent as some of the other REITs, but I do expect a material growth rate over the next several years. Currently, management will want to consider the value of buybacks as well. Since I believe they are trading at a discount to the value of their portfolio, I think the buybacks would be a great idea.

EQR is still a great REIT. However, it has rallied outside of the buy range and therefore we are ending our prior buy rating on it. It is now a hold.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) reported their Q2 results.

BV (book value) down $.03 is fine following a dividend of $.40. Dipped from $19.05 to $19.02.

Great activity following the quarter end with strong origination volume again (that seems to be the trend). No change to our outlook.

This is simply another pretty good quarter.

Here's the quick rundown:

Source: GPMT

The origination growth in the portfolio size is very important since GPMT is working towards reaching optimal leverage:

Source: GPMT

That is good progress.

As leverage grows, earnings should also grow:

Source: GPMT

Core EPS of $.38 is up from $.35 last quarter. GAAP EPS of $.35 is up from $.34 last quarter. Taxable income is also up to $.47 from $.45, but investors shouldn't be drawing any trends from that. The taxable income line will be lumpy. The current benefit of higher taxable income is that it encourages management to set a higher dividend policy which encourages a higher share price and eventually leads to issuing above book value. Issuing above book value immediately boosts book value per share. If leverage is already near optimal levels, it also boosts earnings per share and thus the sustainable level of dividends.

There are still two challenges for the commercial mortgage REITs in this environment:

Source: GPMT

The increases in LIBOR are helping to offset that impact:

Source: GPMT

Overall, this was another positive quarter. Earnings look good and leverage is still improving.

Ratings

Sell NYMT

Hold EQR

Buy GPMT

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR, GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.