Zebra Technologies: Shifting From Speculative To Growth Investment

Although new acquisitions can possibly elevate their debt levels again, Zebra's previous debt worries should no longer have such an impact on their valuation.

Companies that specialize in, or have widely embraced generating products for the Internet of Things (IoT) are often overvalued or carry too many valuation or financial risks. Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was one of these companies over the last few years. Their transition from industrial technology supplier to industrial IoT supplier was not particularly smooth, but I believe that their financial health has finally increased to the point where Zebra Technologies has transitioned from a speculative investment to a growth investment. Although investors have seen great returns of around 70% year to date, I believe Zebra Technologies still has room to grow, and their aggressive financial strategies to provide a better balance sheet over the last 3 years have not yet been priced in.

Business Model Evolution

Zebra Technologies serves as an ADC supplier. ADC stands for Automatic Data Capture, and about a decade ago, this mainly meant scanners, bar code printers, and RFID. But Zebra recognized the potential of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and performed a business model expansion. Through acquisitions, very high levels of debt, and several quarters with negative earnings, Zebra has arguably completed their business model transition.

And throughout their business model re-positioning and acquisitions, they have added to their portfolio of ADC solutions, and have become the market leader in ADC, with Honeywell (HON) a distant second in this particular industry.

Similar to most third party reports, such as the one above, investors need to perform their own analysis. Although Zebra appears to be in first by a wide margin, this report combines Zebra’s two revenue sources, AIT (Asset Intelligence and Tracking) and EVM (Enterprise Visibility and Mobility). Although these two go hand in hand, it makes comparing firms rather difficult, as there are several products in Zebra's portfolio that are outside of the ones listed.

Regardless, Zebra Technologies has a wide portfolio that allows firms to add the potential of IoT to their enterprises. Most of their IoT offerings have been added within the last few years, during their business model redesign, including computer hardware, wearables and software services.

Financial Health

The addition of these tech offerings and their corresponding data integration ecosystem creation was not an easy process, which contributed to the high volatility Zebra Technologies has experienced throughout the last few years. However, with the damage of their major acquisitions no longer dragging on their balance sheet, Zebra is arguably in the best financial health since 2014.

Zebra has been very aggressive in paying off their high debt levels from their acquisitions. This has lead to a decrease in debt from $3.25 billion to $2.01 billion. Their current equity to debt ratios are biased due to their recent acquisition and debt payoffs. However, despite having very low levels of cash on hand ($46 million), Zebra raised their YTD cash flow by $52 million YoY to $233 million. Their cash flow has lead to a 14.37 P/CF ratio, which generates a more reasonable evaluation of Zebra compared to their current cash balances.

This recent quarter also marked the third straight quarter of positive earnings for Zebra, with guidance projecting an EPS between $2.50 and $2.70 for next quarter, which would represent a massive increase from their EPS from 2017 Q3, which was $-0.23.

Although Zebra still has a ways to go on the financial health standpoint, I no longer see this as a major risk, as Zebra is now presenting similar metrics as other high growth companies. An operating margin of 13.69% and a ROE of 18.14% indicate Zebra has neared the end of their business model redesign.

Valuation

The main argument I’m presenting is that Zebra growth isn’t completely priced in to their valuation, which is likely due to their balance sheet, which I believe is no longer a large enough risk to cause such an effect on their price. Below, I lay out the major valuation metrics for Zebra.

Company Market Cap EV/EBITDA P/E PEG Forward P/E Forward PEG P/S Revenue Growth Zebra Technologies $9.07 Billion 12.95 53.64 0.09 14.82 1.63 2.3 12.90%

Despite revenue growth projected to be above 10% for the rest of the year, and continued increases in earnings, there is no indicators of their growth fully priced into their valuation. Their P/E ratio is currently high, but this is based on the last 12 months, which includes one quarter below earnings, and another barely above 0. This leads to the large discrepancy between their P/E and their forward P/E.

If we were to perform a P/E calculation between their last two quarters ($2.019 for Q1, $1.29 for Q2), and guidance for next quarter ($2.60 as the midpoint), this would lead to the P/E to drop to 28.6, and that is only for three quarters of earnings. If we add a conservative estimate of $2.00 EPS for Q4, we now see the P/E drop to 21.4. With top line growth in the double digits, this provides an excellent investment case for investors.

Besides Zebra believing that there is still plenty of room to grow their data ecosystem offering, Zebra has also been posting these numbers in several geographies and industries that are currently facing short term stress. Manufacturing and industrials make up a large portion of Zebra’s portfolio, as well as companies outside of America. Due to trade war concerns and rising costs in industrials over the last several months, it is likely that many of Zebra’s potential customers have been focusing on reducing costs, and putting off technological purchases until the trade war and costs die down. This provides an even greater long-term growth driver for investors, as a rebound in manufacturing will likely benefit Zebra Technologies as well.

Risks – Why This Isn’t Priced In

Of course, it would be unfair to only post this without explaining why I believe the market has Zebra at low valuation levels. As mentioned before, Zebra is in great financial health relative to the last few years, but overall, they are currently holding on to large amounts of debt, and very little amounts of cash. However, I believe their high levels of cash flow mitigate this risk somewhat.

Also, in my valuation analysis, I proclaim that it is very possible for Zebra to be trading at a P/E of 21.4 for their 2018 numbers. A slowdown in global manufacturing, or cost pressures, may cause Zebra to lose possible sales as manufacturing firms look to delay technological investments. Also, as several industrial stocks have been seeing their share prices decline, this may lead to a decline in Zebra’s shares as well.

Zebra is also open about the fact that they believe that M&A will be an excellent source of growth. In the last earnings call, CEO Anders Gustafsson said, “Well, we now been – spent last three years aggressively paying down debt and that's giving us a lot of financial flexibility. So, we're now, as we said in our prepared remarks, at the high-end of our targeted net-debt-to-EBITDA range of 2 times to 2.5 times. We are seeing number of good opportunities for us to invest in our business both organically and inorganically. And these opportunities would deliver attractive ROI for our shareholders. I think Xplore is a great example of this. It's the first acquisition we made since 2014. So, it's basically four years.”

Although Zebra has an excellent history of creating value through acquisitions, the fact that they are alluding to the possibility of more acquisitions will make investors nervous. The expected high levels of debt needed for these acquisitions will cause financial stress and increase the risks associated with Zebra, as well as lower their expected EPS, as was the case the last 3 years.

Also, Zebra is expanding to provide a data ecosystem that will rely heavily on analytics, AI, and data infrastructure. This presents a risk as there are several larger companies that also specialize in these areas, and may decide to enter into the IIoT space. However, companies that have been active in IoT such as Amazon (AMZN) are currently customers of Zebra, which should provide slight relief of a tech giant attempting to take market share from Zebra. Also, Zebra specializing in the actual IoT hardware will give them downside protection, as companies may elect to use Zebra’s products, yet store or analyze the data through another vendor.

Investor Takeaway

Zebra has taken several years to establish financial health during their business remodeling. With lower levels of debt and increasing operating and cash flow margins, the risks of their financial health should become less of a concern for investors. However, these concerns are still heavily priced in, and Zebra is currently providing very low valuation metrics despite top and bottom line growth.

However, investors should realize that these fears may become realized if Zebra decides to use their lower levels of debt to perform more acquisitions. Although Zebra has an excellent history of generating value from these acquisitions, high levels of debt will again increase the risk of investing in Zebra.

Although still risky, I believe Zebra Technologies has transformed from a speculative investment to a growth investment, and investors should start considering Zebra Technologies as an investment in the IIoT and I0T sectors. With fears of the trade war’s effect on manufacturing and the high levels of debt causing Zebra to produce low valuation metrics, I believe Zebra should continue their run as they continue to lower their debt and increase their margins. Despite a 70% increase YTD, I believe Zebra is still not overvalued, and could present a growth investment for investors.

