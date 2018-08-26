For Paratek, Only A Matter Of Time Before Stock Rises.Eventually

As antibiotic resistance spreads, Omadacycline will become more and more relevant, so Paratek will either succeed with Omadacycline, or it will be acquired.

The last new antibiotic to receive approval for ABSSSI was tedizolid phosphate. The company behind its development was acquired for $700M by Cubist. Paratek has a market cap of $327M.

For a company with a new class of antibiotics on the verge of FDA approval, Paratek (PRTK) is down in the dumps. Earlier this month, the Antimicrobials Drug Advisory Committee voted nearly unanimously (17-1) in favor of approving Paratek’s Omadacycline for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and 14-4 in favor of approving it for the community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) indication as well.

Normally this kind of development would cause a developing biotech like Paratek to explode higher, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the stock has actually drifted lower since the announcement. This is especially perplexing considering the antibiotic-resistant ABSSSI market size was about $3 billion in 2016, and will only grow as antibiotic resistance grows. Why does the market not seem to care about Omadacycline getting FDA approval?

The answer may be the slow uptake of another new antibiotic that only recently became available for these same infections, tedizolid phosphate, Merck’s (MRK) Sivextro. Sivextro was a big story back in 2013 and 2014 when Cubist Pharmaceuticals first acquired Trius, which developed tedizolid through Phase III, followed by Merck’s acquisition of Cubist in 2014. Unfortunately, sales of Sivextro have been anemic since its approval. The latest figures available are for 2016, which saw only $14 million in net sales. This compares to the commercial target of $125M that would have obligated Merck to pay out contingent value rights to Trius shareholders. Sales missed by nearly 90%.

Considering only that single datapoint, the lack of excitement over Omadacycline seems justified. Why should Omadacycline be any different in the market than Sivextro, which has Merck’s giant marketing machine behind it? Paratek surely does not have the same sort of marketing resources as Merck, so why should shareholders expect such better numbers for Omadacycline?

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer Adam Woodrow admitted the difficulties of getting sales going for new antibiotics in Paratek’s last conference call. Said Woodrow:

I mentioned the fact that anti-infectives have a slow uptake. It's actually due in large part…to the fact that again, hospital formulary or availability of institutions before you can actually generate demand. That does take time. It's not something that happens literally overnight.

So it seems the market is already aware that even if Omadacycline is approved, which looks almost certain, Paratek will still be struggling for the first few years in terms of growing its top line. It could be even longer than that, considering that Sivextro has been on the market since 2014, and physicians and hospital formularies are already more familiar with it than they are with Omadacycline. In cases of drug resistant ABSSSI, doctors might turn to Sivextro first just because they are more familiar with a drug that has been around longer.

So admittedly, it will probably be years before Paratek sees significant revenue coming from Omadacycline, and its share price seems to be reflecting that sentiment.

However, the current apathy surrounding Omadacycline won’t last forever. It simply can’t. Why not? Because antibiotic resistance only gets worse, and at some point hospitals will be forced to use alternatives to combat an ever-expanding problem. In the anti-infective space, it’s not the case as in other drug niches where market leaders can perpetually displace competitors and take over market share for the long term. As resistance grows, newer drugs become more and more necessary and therefore relevant, and eventually take over the market share that older drugs have lost due to slowly becoming ineffective.

The question for Paratek is how long adoption will take. Nobody knows for sure because it is very difficult to predict how fast antibiotic resistance will spread, but spread it will, and Omadacycline will become more and more relevant as time goes on.

That’s why the approach with Paratek should be for the long haul. Nobody expects Omadacycline to be a blockbuster right off the bat, but it certainly won’t be dismissed either. So how can investors play this one, not knowing when exactly Paratek’s flagship antibiotic will bring home earnings for the company?

The way I see it, there are two possibilities. Either Paratek successfully gets through the period before Omadacycline sales reach critical mass, in which case the stock will climb as the drug catches on by necessity, or the stock will keep falling as the company waits for the market to become ripe for the new antibiotic. However, the stock cannot fall forever. In a worst case scenario, the company would become cheap enough that a buyer would step in, recognizing the value of Omadacycline for the long term.

What is that ultimate value? Fortunately we have a ballpark number based on Cubist’s initial acquisition of Trius back in 2013 for $707 million. Paratek is currently at only half that valuation, and Omadacycline has two advantages over Tedizolid. First, it is has broad spectrum bacterial coverage, and second, it will have multiple indications at launch, including ABSSSI and CABP. And of course as more time passes, the more valuable Omadacycline becomes as the need for new antibiotics inexorably rises.

For what it’s worth, Paratek believes that by 2028, Omadacycline will have an addressable U.S. hospital market of $3.9 billion according to its investor presentation (see table below). This number of course may or may not pan out, but investors can be assured that even in a worst case scenario, Omadacycline gives the company a basic value that looks to be higher than its current market cap.

That said, a basic strategy for investing in Paratek looks to be a long term buy-the-dip strategy. Buy now, check back in two years, and buy more if it’s down. The company will either succeed or be acquired if Omadacycline is approved. It will be one of the two.

The company has enough resources for a 3-year runway and unlike Merck it will be putting all its efforts into integrating Omadacycline into the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PRTK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.