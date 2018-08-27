H&R Block: Sell The Rally

While most companies have seen strong share price appreciation since the Q1 2016 bottom in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) has been unable to gain any real traction. The S&P 500 is up over 55% since the 2016 lows, yet H&R Block is down 1% and has been unable to put together any real rallies. The company got whacked on its last earnings report for nearly 20% in a day, and those that got caught in the downdraft have been fortunate to see it drift back up. I do not see this bottoming pattern as all that constructive, and see a complete turnaround in the technicals here as unlikely. If I were long the stock, I would be exiting my position, or at the minimum, cutting it in half at these levels. While it's possible that the stock can continue to rally up to the $27.70-28.00 level where strong resistance lies, I think this rally has squeezed a lot of the juice out of this lemon already.

As we can see from the below chart, H&R Block belongs to the laggard group of the market. The stock has been stuck in a nasty downtrend with violent sell-offs along the way since 2015, while the S&P 500 has only endured one bear market and has been off to the races since. Laggard stocks can have a tough time getting back into their stride, and H&R Block has been no exception. Typically, the way a stock climbs out of the laggard bin is through a resurgence in earnings growth or revenue growth, or a new business plan/product that can turn things around. The company has stated that it is making an effort to turn things around with investments in a new pricing structure and improved technology going forward, but I'm not convinced yet that this turnaround has legs.

Taking a look at H&R Block's annual earnings trend, there's no question that the company is seeing a surge in annual EPS for 2018. It reported $1.96 in EPS in fiscal 2017 and managed to put up $2.98 in EPS for fiscal 2018. On the surface, this is clearly a nice boost in annual EPS and is an impressive turnaround. The issue is that as current estimates show, this is not sustainable. While 2018 saw a massive increase in annual EPS up 52% for the year, annual EPS is expected to drop back down to the $2.00 level and not sustain any of these gains going forward. Given that the market is forward-looking, I don't see this as a confirmed turnaround just yet.

2012 $1.27 2013 $1.59 (+)25% 2014 $1.79 (+)13% 2015 $1.75 (-)2% 2016 $1.59 (-)11% 2017 $1.96 (+)23% 2018 $2.98 (+)52% 2019 $1.90 (-)36% (estimates) 2020 $2.06 (+)8% (estimates)

The other issue I see with the current turnaround thesis is that it's not coming on the back of robust revenue growth. While revenue growth has been able to move out of the slump we saw in 2016 and early 2017 with zero quarterly growth, the past four quarters of revenue growth have been quite mixed. The revenue growth trend is shown below:

Q2 2016 (-)9% Q3 2016 (+)2% Q1 2017 (-)5% Q2 2017 (+)1% Q3 2017 (+)10% Q4 2017 (+)7% Q1 2018 (+)8% Q2 2018 (+)3%

There's no question there's been an improvement since the weak stretch of non-existent revenue growth between Q2 2016 and Q2 2017, but the most recent quarter isn't all that impressive. I typically don't put too much weight into a single quarter, but 3% revenue growth is not the number I'm looking for to indicate a turnaround is in place. Turnarounds come on the back of robust revenue growth like Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw over the past two years, and this was a reason I spent most of the year long the stock, before selling out recently in the low $60s.

A more robust revenue growth trend that is indicative of a turnaround is shown below for Axon Enterprise:

Q3 2016 (+)43% Q4 2016 (+)46% Q1 2017 (+)43% Q2 2017 (+)36% Q3 2017 (+)26% Q4 2017 (+)15% Q1 2018 (+)28% Q2 2018 (+)25%

What gave me confidence in the potential for a turnaround in Axon Enterprise was the fact that strong revenue growth was bolstering a surge in annual EPS. These are the types of turnarounds that are typically the most sustainable. H&R Block does not have revenue growth to support this turnaround, and is instead trying to orchestrate this turnaround based on restructuring, new investments and improved technology. While this plan is a step in the right direction, and it's nice to see the company making a concerted effort to stay relevant going forward in an attempt to continue to gain market share, it's still too early to confirm a turnaround, in my opinion. Based on these facts, I would expect any sharp rallies like the one we've seen to be head-fakes and more likely to be sold into versus sustainable bottoms on the back of strong fundamental performance in both the current year and looking forward.

To summarize the fundamental picture, H&R Block is trying to turn things around, but I believe the jury to still be out on this thesis. The brief surge in earnings in 2018 was a one-off if estimates for 2019 and 2020 EPS are accurate, and this surge in profits did not come on the back of powerful revenue growth - it came on the back of single-digit quarterly revenue growth. There is the possibility that the stock can turn things around by late 2019 or early 2020, but I don't expect the technicals to start racing ahead anticipating a potential turnaround that's still likely a year or two out.

Taking a look at the technical picture, it is confirming the idea that we're still likely early in the turnaround phase. As we can see from the weekly chart of the stock below, the $27.70 level has been strong resistance for nearly two years now, after it failed as support and sent the stock tumbling into the bear market it's currently in. While there have been short periods that the stock has been able to trade above this $27.70 level, any time spent above here has been on borrowed time. The most recent rally is coming off of a 52-week low put in at $22.45 and is not the most constructive setup to indicate the stock is ready to break out above this resistance. I would expect any rallies into this $27.70 level to be sold into - as they have in the past. For this reason, I believe it makes more sense to be lightening up long positions as we head near this resistance and enjoy a relief rally versus trying to squeeze every last penny out of this rally.

Moving down to the daily chart below, we can see that we saw heavy selling off the most recent earnings report and have seen very little accumulation since then. Transitions from bear markets into bull markets are typically characterized by constructive bases off of 52-week lows and a surge in upside volume to show that big money is accumulating the stock. This rally off of the lows is not constructive at all, in my opinion, as it has run up in a wedged fashion and has not been supported by any real strong volume. For this reason, I see this rally as more likely to taper off the closer we get to the $27.70 resistance.

Finally, looking at the below daily chart from a trend-following perspective, we've got the moving averages all over the place with no real uniformity in their directions. The 200-day moving average is attempting to flatten out but has no real clean trend, and the 50-day moving average is in a clear downtrend and is also trying to flatten out. This moving average setup is also more prone to rally failures, as a declining 50-day moving average below a flat 200-day moving average is no confirmation of a bottom yet. The first sign that a bottom might be in would be the 50-day moving average getting back above the 200-day moving average for more than eight weeks to confirm a new uptrend might be starting.

As we can also see from the below chart, this setup looks much more like a rounded top within a bear market than it does a constructive double-bottom base. I believe the bulls are on borrowed time here in terms of this rally, and I think the best case is likely $27.70-28.00 before we see a retrace or rally failure.

H&R Block is trying to turn things around, but that turnaround is likely going to show up in 2020-2021, if at all. The company's new investments are going to contribute to a margin contraction of 500 basis points short term, and these new investments have no guarantee that they can turn things around for the company. The market clearly said this in a loud and clear fashion based on the significant drop on the last earnings report on heavy volume, and I believe this rally up here on low volume to be more of a sucker's rally. I currently have no long position in H&R Block and typically stay away from shorting stocks that are paying a dividend yield of 4% or greater. For this reason, I see H&R Block as a suboptimal short opportunity, but I do believe the stock to be a trim or sell if I were currently holding a long position.

H&R Block is upbeat about the potential of a turnaround, and the new CEO is making an effort to turn things around, but I still think we're 18-24 months early for a turnaround at this time. Based on the fact that I don't see a confirmation of a turnaround and the fact that any such should come after some margin contraction and heavy spending, I don't believe the stock to be ready to start a new bull market just yet. I see better opportunities elsewhere and believe the stock to be a stock worth trimming into this strength, and one to liquidate more into the $27.70-28.00 resistance area. There is, of course, the possibility that the stock can start a new trend and finally break out through this resistance, but I see it as lows odds at this. The opportunity cost of holding laggards in a bull market is high, and I believe longs that have managed to sit through the earnings report and see themselves at a loss are getting an excellent opportunity to get a much better price for their shares by selling into this strength.

