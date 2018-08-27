Ubiquiti Powers Ahead But It Faces Risks

There are risks in the form of an SEC investigation and tariffs. We can't handicap the first, but the tariffs look like considerable headwind.

Which is why the company is now starting to pay dividends.

These buybacks are reaching their limits as the float gets squeezed to a fraction of outstanding shares, given that the CEO holds 76% of the shares.

The company is powering ahead and perhaps the most notable developments in 2018 is the explosion in cash flow and the massive buybacks.

The story of Ubiquiti networks (UBNT) is well known by now, it's the company that sells network stuff to service providers, small businesses and consumers, and it does so with a rather unique approach pioneered by a rather unique founder and CEO, Robert Pera, who also happens to own 76% of the shares.

The heart of the matter of that unique business model is that it is very lean, both in terms of sales and marketing, as well as research and development.

Many SA contributors have written about this (and we ourselves have done so as well, for instance here and here). So we're not going to regurgitate that, but concentrate on the results.

Not only because the business model has been described numerous times already, but more especially because it works. It has delivered for numerous years on numerous metrics. Here is a little birds eye view:

The figure doesn't yet contain the latest (Q4) results, but you see impressive revenue and EBITDA growth, net income has been spoiled a bit in the last couple of quarters but there is still solid progress.

The substantial decline in (GAAP) net profit in Q2 (in fact, a GAAP EPS loss of $0.66) was due to a $110.7M tax expense in relation with the tax changes).

The company started by producing 'good enough' but much cheaper commodity stuff to the WISP (wireless internet service providers) industry, then moved to businesses with their highly successful UniFi product line, and subsequently moved to consumer products.

All the while, the more they established their position within a market, the more sophisticated their products tended to become, adding features and capabilities and venturing out into other markets. A quote from the previous Q3CC sums this up nicely:

UniFi started off as WiFi, we expanded it to Power over Ethernet switching and security gateways and whole portfolio of different APs. And now we're taking it, video is picking up, we're taking it into adjacent markets and we're trying to create a complete collection of technology all consolidated within the one UniFi Controller platform.

The UniFi Controller platform has a match in their service provider segment as well (and note the strategy similarities of venturing out), from Q3CC:

On the Service Provider side, traditionally, we've sold airMAX, it was our dominant platform. But we are also adding new technologies through Service Provider including things like UFiber and our long term strategy right now for our Operator is shaping up nicely. It's following a similar trend to what we did with UniFi, we're trying to integrate all these technologies into one management controller which is our Ubiquiti Networks Management System, UNMS. And UNMS, the installations and the active users on the mobile app has really grown significantly over the past half year or so. And I think you'll see Service Provider start to show some growth over the long term.

From a business strategy point of view, there is a lot to be said for what Ubiquiti is doing. They seem to have at least two core competencies:

Lean R&D (rapid product development)

Lean S&M (asset light sales)

What they have done is applying these same core competencies in different markets, even using similar market entry strategies (typically entering with a commodity product that is much cheaper than the competition but provides good enough performance and features, and building more sophisticated products from there).

Expanding the lean model

The funny thing is, this lean model hasn't been extended beyond the confines of the company. That is, according to CEO Perra both their sourcing as well as their distribution are needlessly costly, Perra on the Q4CC:

The second thing is our supply chain is still pretty inefficient and our sales channel and their ability to stock is still very inefficient and we setup some – a big facility in the U.S., inventory facility that kind of plugged the weaknesses of the sales channel to-date keeping product and stock... Right now, we have still chronic stock-outs on key items and that’s what’s going to drive my business decisions not inventory level on the balance sheet.

There isn't a whole lot of meat on this bone. Internally, stuff like inventories as well as accounts payable are down substantially in 2018, suggesting increased internal efficiency at least so perhaps it's now time to broaden the field.

2018 Results

The Q4 results came in inline with expectations

From the earnings PR:

Revenues of $1,016.9 million, increasing 17.5% year-over-year

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.51, decreasing 19% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.69, increasing 21.4% year-over-year

Repurchased 7,162,312 shares of common stock at an average price of $62.13 per share

Risk

There are some risks going forward:

SEC investigation

Tariffs

We're unsure on how to handicap the SEC investigation. Other have had a crack at Ubiquiti, like Citron Research which claimed there was a possibility of fraud but little hard evidence has been produced to substantiate that.

After an initial wobble, investors have shrugged off these concerns and powered the shares 80% higher, but that is no guarantee everything is OK.

In the Q4 10-Q, management had this to say (our emphasis):

In June 2018, the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced new proposed tariffs for certain products imported from China. It is expected that these tariffs will be finalized after a public comment period ending in early September 2018. The majority of our products are among the products to be subject to the additional tariffs. If the tariffs are implemented and we are unable to pass the cost on to our customers, and/or execute on our plans to mitigate the tariffs, it would have a material impact our profitability and results of operations.

And the possible impact is in the FY2019 guidance:

Revenues of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion; and

Diluted EPS of $4.00 to $4.80, provided that if the proposed tariffs are implemented, the low-end of our EPS may decline to $3.65 or lower.

These tariffs could have quite a bit of impact..

The company could slowly go private

Above you see that the share buybacks outspend the share based compensation by a good two orders of magnitude (a factor of over hundred). That is, the company is basically slowly liquidating itself, at least to the point of eliminating most shares not in the hands of its CEO (56.3M):

This reminds us somewhat of Texas Pacific Land (TPL) on which we once wrote an article with the same title. Now, this is arguably a lot easier to do for Texas Pacific than it is for Ubiquiti, given the fact that the former has very little cost (it doesn't really produce anything, it has land which owns rents and oil leases).

But Ubiquiti has something else, a CEO which already owns 76% of outstanding shares. Does the company provide enough cash to finance such endeavor? Well:

Again the latest quarter is still missing, but it doesn't change the picture all that much, from the 10-Q:

That is, the TTM figures are almost the same after Q4 as they were after Q3.

So there has been a veritable explosion in cash flow the past 12 months so the answer to that question is a resounding yes. However (earnings PR):

The Company’s operating performance and cash flows have provided more than sufficient capital to operate and grow its business while maintaining a war chest for strategic opportunities and financing a stock repurchase program. The Company seeks to complement its existing capital return efforts through the initiation of this dividend policy.

The Company's Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a $0.25 per share cash dividend payable on September 10, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.

The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of at least $0.25 per share for the remainder of fiscal year 2019, although all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance and results of operations, available cash and cash flow, capital requirements, applicable corporate legal requirements, and other factors.

We think this is a pity, the cash flow would be better spend on the buybacks, creating a rather unique (Texas Land Trust type of) situation where the company is slowly cancelling its shares.

Of course we are aware that this contains risks also, with Perra owning 70%+ of the shares his stake will gradually increase and there would come a point where institutional investors would start to balk (if they haven't already, as Pera isn't universally acclaimed). And there is also this to consider:

That is, much of the stock buybacks have been financed by debt issuance, which is really curious given the explosion in free cash flow. How has their cash position changed?

Here is a little view from the 10-Q including Q4 figures so cash has gone down quite a bit in Q4 (from $690M to $666.6M):

In fact, in Q2 the company had $823M in cash and cash equivalents, so there is a bit of a downdraft here and the reasons are simple, from the 10-Q:

We used $260.4 million of cash in financing activities during fiscal 2018 . During fiscal 2018, we generated $230.3 million of net funds from borrowing and repayments under the Company's credit facilities throughout the year (including net borrowing and repayments under our Second Amended & Restated Credit Agreement), offset in part by financing cash outflows of $445.0 million related to the repurchase of our common stock and $40.6 million of cash outflows associated with tax withholding related to net share settlement of equity awards.

The loans are guaranteed by a quarter of Pera's equity holdings, from the 10-Q:

As of August 23, 2018, Mr. Pera beneficially owned 56,278,181 shares of our common stock. These shares are eligible for resale into the public market within the restrictions imposed by Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933. Sales of a significant amount of Mr. Pera’s shares could adversely affect the market price for our common stock. Mr. Pera had informed us he has entered into arrangements under which he has pledged up to 25% of the shares of our common stock that he beneficially owns to secure loans with financial institutions. Mr. Pera had also indicated these loans have or will have various requirements to repay all or a portion of the loan upon the occurrence of various events, including when the price of the common stock goes below certain specified levels. Mr. Pera may need to sell shares of our common stock to meet these repayment requirements.

Well, that 56.28M shares Pera has is now a whopping 76% of outstanding shares (74M) as the company repurchased almost 10% of its outstanding shares (7.16M) in 2018.

Valuation

The shares are not that expensive as it might seem, given the figures in the graph are GAAP based and backwards looking and GAAP earnings suffered this year from the tax law.

The company's EPS guidance for FY2019 is $4.00-$4.80 (although tariffs could reduce the low end to "$3.65 or lower") and the 5 analyst following the stock expect EPS to increase to $4.23 next (fiscal) year, which gives it a multiple just under 20.

Conclusion

There isn't a whole lot of room for multiple expansion here, so the share price will grow with the growth of the company plus what they manage in terms of reducing the share count via massive buybacks (especially in FY2018).

It remains to be seen to what extent the company's efforts to increase supply chain and distribution efficiencies will affect operational margins, but there could be some room for improvement here.

Pera's share holding has risen to 76% of outstanding shares, further buybacks could really squeeze the float (17M), given the fact that they repurchased a whopping 7.1M shares in 2018.

This is a curious development, especially as the company had to borrow in order to finance these, despite rapidly increasing cash flows.

The introduction of dividend payments signals that management sees the problem of squeezing the float further.

Given the substantial tariff risk and the impact it will have on EPS, we would hold off buying at this point.

