Is HSBC's High-Dividend Yield An Opportunity?

After years of restructuring, the bank is now well capitalized and focused on growth.

HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC) has a high-dividend yield that is supported by the bank’s current earnings stream and strong capitalization, making its dividend sustainable over the long-term.

HSBC has a market capitalization of about $175 billion and is listed on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

HSBC is based in the U.K. and is one of the world’s largest banks, with operations in 67 countries around the world. Despite still being one of the largest global banks, HSBC has downsized its size and exited several markets over the past few years to focus in countries where it has higher profitability. Due to its geographical exposure, its main competitors are other global banks like Citigroup (C) or Deutsche Bank (DB).

Business Overview & Growth

HSBC has a relatively good business diversification, with operations across the vast majority of banking activities, including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, investment banking and global private banking.

HSBC reports its operating lines under four global businesses, namely Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M) and Global Private Banking (GPB), plus the Corporate Centre that includes treasury activities, legacy businesses beyond other assets.

In 2017, its three largest segments measured by profit before tax (NYSE:PBT) were RBWM, CMB and GB&M, with weights between 28% (GB&M) and 32% for CMB, while GPB and Corporate Centre had small weights. This means that HSBC is not too much reliant on a single business line, which is helpful to deliver low earnings volatility over the economic cycle.

Despite this business diversification, d ue to its global reach and long history of operating in global commerce, one of its main advantages is its trade finance business. This is a position that is difficult for competitors to replicate, leading to a competitive advantage for HSBC over the long-term.

Geographically, the bank is also well diversified with revenues being generated by several regions. However, when measured by profit before tax, HSBC is heavily dependent on Asia, which accounts for 76% of PBT. This shows that Asia is a very important region for the bank and this business mix is not expected to change in the future, given that HSBC targets Asia, and specifically China, as a major growth engine in the coming years.

HSBC’s strategy is focused on growth and profitability improvement, targeting business expansion in Asia and turnaround of some struggling regions, such as North America. Its main financial targets are achieving positive jaws (revenue growth higher than cost growth) and a return on tangible equity (RoTE) above 11% by 2020.

To achieve these targets, the bank intends to accelerate growth in its Asian franchise, gain market share globally and turn around low-return businesses. Like most of its peers, HSBC is also pushing for digitalization as a way to cut costs and improve efficiency, with cost savings being key for investments in technology.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, HSBC has delivered a relatively stable top-line performance over the past few years, but its bottom-line was more volatile because it has been affected by litigation, restructuring costs and other one-time issues.

The bank has now resolved the vast majority of its past issues and more recently its financial performance has improved and the bank is now focused on improving efficiency and return to growth.

In 2017, HSBC’s revenues increased to $51.5 billion, an increase of 2.6% from the previous year supported by higher interest rates in the U.S. and loan growth across its various business lines. Indeed, higher revenue was achieved by volumes rather than margins, given that its net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) maintained the downward path of the past few years, declining to 1.63%.

Regarding costs, the bank was able to achieve expense savings in the year of about $1 billion, leading to positive jaws of 1% in the past year. This means that HSBC’s efficiency ratio improved in the year, even though its reported cost-to-income ratio of 78% is among the worst in the banking industry. Therefore, the bank still has a lot of room to cut costs and be more efficient in the coming years, possibly being a key factor for earnings growth in the future.

Reflecting a supportive macroeconomic environment in its major markets, HSBC’s credit quality has remained quite good and its loan impairment charges were relatively low in the year.

Taking into account this background, it is not surprising that HSBC’s reported profit for the year increased a lot in 2017 from reported losses in the previous year, to $10.8 billion. Its return on equity ratio, a key measure of profitability in the banking sector, was 5.9% which is not particularly impressive and is still below the bank’s cost of capital.

During the first six months of 2018, HSBC has maintained a positive operating performance, reporting good developments on revenues, costs and loan losses. The bank’s revenues increased by 4% year-on-year to $27.3 billion, due to higher volumes and slightly improved NIM.

Source: HSBC.

Regarding costs, the bank was able to reduce expenses by 7% compared to the same period of the last year, leading to a much better efficiency ratio of 64%. This is now much closer to its main peers, showing that HSBC has done a significant job to be much more efficient in the recent past.

Due to the combination of revenue growth, lower costs and stable credit quality, HSBC’s profit before tax was up by 5% in the first six months of 2018 to $10.7 billion. Its ROE was 8.7%, a level that is still below the bank’s target in the medium-term.

Going forward, the bank’s topline should continue to perform well given that HSBC is somewhat sensitive to higher U.S. dollar rates, thus its NIM is expected to improve if the Fed maintains its hiking cycle in the coming quarters, while cost reductions should be another important factor for earnings growth in the next few quarters.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, HSBC has a sound position given that its fully loaded core equity tier 1 ratio (CET1) was 14.2% and its leverage ratio was 5.4%, at the end of June 2018. This is a comfortable capital position and above the bank’s own targets, thus there is not much pressure to retain earnings in the coming years.

Source: HSBC.

Additionally, as the bank continues to streamline its operations and allocate capital to activities with higher profitability, its risk-weighted assets [RWA] are expected to decline in the next few years, being another supportive factor for a stable FL CET1 ratio in the short to medium-term.

Based on this robust capital position, one of the bank’s strategic priorities is to deliver a sustainable dividend over the long-term and perform share buybacks.

Due to volatile earnings in the recent past, HSBC’s dividend sustainability has been a major point of discussion with some investors and analysts questioning the bank’s ability to maintain its dividend to shareholders. HSBC’s dividend was not covered by reported earnings both in 2016 and 2017, which is not a good signal for the dividend sustainability over the long-term.

Despite this, the bank has maintained its dividend unchanged since 2015, showing its commitment to provide a predictable shareholder remuneration policy. On top of this it has performed share buybacks, of which the last one amounted to $2 billion and was completed recently. More share buybacks are not expected until 2018 year-end, but the bank is likely to do further share buybacks in the future.

Regarding its dividend, HSBC currently pays three quarterly dividends of $0.10 per share and one final dividend of $0.21 per share, totaling $0.51 for a full year. At its current share price, HSBC offers a dividend yield of about 5.75%, which is among the highest compared to its global peers.

This makes HSBC an attractive income play and its dividend sustainability is expected to improve in the coming years, given that according to analysts’ estimates the bank’s dividend payout ratio should be about 70% per year, during the next three years.

Taking into account HSBC’s good capitalization and relatively stable business, this seems an appropriate level and still leave some room for capital build and potential share buybacks in the next few years.

Conclusion

After several years of restructuring and downsizing of its size, HSBC seems to be now focused on returning to growth and returning capital to shareholders. Due to its large size, growth prospects are only moderate making income the most appealing factor of its investment case. Therefore, its high-dividend yield seems to be a good opportunity right now for income investors and not a case of fundamental issues in the bank.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.