VFH: Strong Dividend Growth And Future Outlook

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The financial sector has been lagging the market of late, but that opens up the sector as a value opportunity, one that I believe tells a compelling story. Large banks (which makes up a substantial portion of VFH) are making record profits, and seem to be passing on the higher interest rates to their clients. Furthermore, dividend growth in this sector has been spectacular, helping to boost the income potential for VFH in the short and long term. Finally, while some investors are worried about the flattening yield curve hurting the Financials sector, the earnings we saw in Q2 this year seem to be dispelling that notion.

Background

First, a little about VFH. The fund is managed by Vanguard and "seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the financials sector". VFH consists of some of the biggest financial services companies in the world. The stock currently trades at $71.42/share and yields 1.77%, based on its last four distributions. My last review of VFH was back in March, when I recommended investors pick up the fund. Since that time, the Financials sector has performed modestly, and the return has been slightly negative. While my call to go overweight the Financials sector has not really been beneficial so far this year, I continue to believe this is a sector investors want exposure to, and I believe VFH is a great way to obtain that exposure, and I will explain why in detail below.

Dividend Income Growth Is Strong

A growing reason why I am going overweight the Financials sector is the dividend income stream. This is a relatively short-term development, as large banks slashed their dividends during the crisis and then were slow to boost them. However, all that has changed, as large U.S. banks have now been some of the most aggressive companies when it comes to increasing their dividends. Case in point, consider the most recent dividend increases by VFH's top holdings, as illustrated by the chart below:

Holding Recent Dividend Increase JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 43% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 25% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 10% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) N/A Citigroup (C) 41% Goldman Sachs (GS) 7%

Note: BRK.A/BRK.B does not pay a dividend. Source: Seeking Alpha

This strong dividend growth at the top, and within the sector in general, is helping to boost VFH's distributions to shareholders. In fact, the first half of 2018 has seen substantial gains in this area, as illustrated in the chart below:

Fund Jan - June 2017 Distributions Jan - June 2018 Distributions Percent Increase VFH $.42/share $.61/share 45%

Source: Vanguard

This puts the fund well above most sector-specific ETFs, in terms of dividend growth, and even well above many dividend-focused ETFs. The has positive implications for the fund moving forward. While I mentioned the current yield is 1.77%, I believe the true income stream for 2018 will actually be higher than that. If we extrapolate the dividend increase from the first half of this year in to the second half, we arrive at a yield above 2.17% (at the current share price). Given the strength of the previous earnings season, which I will discuss in more detail in the following paragraph, I see no reason why this dividend growth will not continue, which gives investors a concrete reason to initiate positions now.

Flattening Yield Curve Hurts Profits, Right?

My next point has to do with a potential risk that has been weighing on not just the Financials sector, but the broader market as well. This is the flattening of the yield curve, or the spread between the 2-year treasury bill compared to the 10-year treasury bill, a common benchmark. This trend has been occurring for some time, as short-term rates have increased more than long-term rates. The Federal Reserve has made a point of consistently raising rates over the past few years, yet long-term rates have not moved higher at the same pace. The implication of this is it indicates investors may be worried about the macroeconomic outlook for the longer term. While current economic growth may be strong, if the yield curve is flattening, that indicates investors are not confident this growth will continue (or ideally accelerate) in the years to come. While this is always something to keep an eye on, it is especially interesting right now, as the third quarter of this year has seen the flattening accelerate, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury

Therefore, since this is a trend that does not appear to be subsiding any time soon, it is important to consider the implications on the Financials sector, when considering VFH as an investment. While the graph shows the trend accelerating, it also shows the longer term trend that the yield curve has been flattening through the majority of the past year, so the impact of a flattening curve should have already begun to show up in recent earnings reports.

So, the question is, what has been the effect? Has the flattening curve compressed interest margins and hurt bank profits? Are investors smart to flee the Financials sector as this trend develops?

Fortunately for VFH investors, the answers to these questions, for the time being, appear to be positive. To illustrate, I have reviewed the Q2 earnings reports from VFH's top three holdings - JPM, BAC, and WFC. I have given specific attention to both net income and net interest income. Both of these figures would illustrate if the banks were struggling with a flattening yield curve. The theory would indicate that interest margin would be depressed, and thus profits would be negatively impacted. In all three cases, this does not appear to be happening, as illustrated in the chart below:

Company Net Income (millions) YOY % Increase Net Interest Income (billions) YOY % Increase JPM 8,316 18% 13.6 9% BAC 6,800 33% 11.8 6% WFC 5,200 (12%) 12.5 1%

Source: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo

My takeaway here is that while a flattening yield curve may not be ideal for the Financials sector, it does not appear to be hurting the profitability of large U.S. banks in a meaningful way. In fact, profits are higher than ever, with the exception of WFC, which has seen multiple public relations nightmares over the past few years. However, all three have actually seen an increase in net interest income on the backdrop of a flattening curve. This indicates that the banks are still able to raise rates on their services more aggressively than what they are paying on deposits, even in a difficult environment. It seems higher rates in general have been a positive for banks, just not to the extent some had hoped for. But with rates set to rise further in the short-term, I do not believe that provides much in terms of a headwind for the largest U.S. banks, as they have proved over the past year they can profit from this trend.

Remains A Compelling Value Play

Another attractive aspect of the Financials sector is its valuation, which is distinctively cheaper than the broader market. Of course, this is a double-edged sword, because a part of the reason for this cheaper valuation is the sector's lagging performance in 2018, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

However, I feel this under-performance is largely unjustified, as the Financials sector is giving me exactly what I look for in sector investing. Specifically, it is seeing higher profits, higher dividends, and navigating the interest rate environment positively. The takeaway is this still gives investors time to get in on a potentially very profitable play, as the market is clearly not looking at this sector the same way I am.

Best of all, Financials remain a value play, helping limit potential downside to the trade. To prove this point, consider the valuation compared to the broader market. According to Vanguard, VFH, has a price to earnings ((P/E)) ratio of 14.7, which is down almost 12% since my last review, thanks to a stable share price and improving earnings for the fund. In comparison, the S&P 500 has a P/E above 24, which is only down about 4% since my last review. Therefore, VFH remains competitively priced by a widening margin, offering investors a very reasonable entry point.

Bottom-line

I have been recommending an overweight position in Financials for some time, and while that trade was profitable towards the end of last year, it has not really panned out in 2018. VFH has seen improved profitability and strong dividend growth, yet its share price has gone nowhere. However, I remain optimistic. Ultimately, the firms making up VFH's portfolio are making more money, and this will eventually drive the share price higher. In the interim, it represents a compelling value play. The valuation is getting more attractive for the right reasons - improving earnings (not because of a declining share price). Furthermore, as interest rate increases continue, I expect this to benefit financial services companies going forward, as evidence suggests this is already occurring. Net interest margins are rising year over year at major banks, suggesting they are absorbing any negative effect of a flattening yield curve. Therefore, I believe this sector has plenty of room to run and continue to recommend investors consider initiating positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.