Coca-Cola: Too Rich For My Blood

One of the best-known brands in the world today is Coca-Cola (KO). Forbes recently ranked the beverage giant as number 6 on its list of the World's Most Valuable Brands. It's iconic logo also lands the company on many lists of the world's most recognizable brands.

I've personally traveled throughout many parts of the world including Europe, Africa and Central America in addition to my home country of the US and its North American neighbors. Coca-Cola is ubiquitous. I've seen it on shelves (and purchased it) just about everywhere I've visited.

Coca-Cola's shelf space greatly dwarfs that of Pepsi (PEP) abroad, and I'm not sure that I've even seen Dr. Pepper (NYSE:KDP) on any shelves outside of the US. This anecdotal evidence would only serve to confirm that Coca-Cola is a global giant.

Additionally, the company's beverages are licensed out to many of the more popular restaurant chains in the world, including McDonald's (MCD). If you've purchased a soft drink in a McDonald's in the US or abroad, you've undoubtedly contributed to Coke's bottom line.

Coke's Dividend History

Those who are investors who are interested in dividend growth stocks are no doubt familiar with KO's history of regularly growing its dividend. The company notes on its website that it's paid a quarterly dividend since way back in 1920.

This means that the company has been paying its investors through the Great Depression, the Great Recession, and everything in between, including a couple of World Wars and other, less deadly, conflicts throughout the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

In addition to its history of paying out a dividend for nearly 100 years, the company has increased its dividend for a whopping 55 years in a row. This is a record that few other companies have been able to match. To say that this history has been impressive is a bit of an understatement.

Concerning Developments

A couple of years ago, new statistics came out that showed that the consumption of carbonated beverages in the US dropped to the lowest level since 1985, which was a 30-year low.

Much of this decline is based upon an increased concern over the growth of obesity and poor health in the US. While Coca-Cola has more than 20 brands that individually sell more than $1 billion annually, the decline in overall revenue and sales is concerning.

I recently noted that in spite of the dividend growth over the past 20 years, the overall return of Coca-Cola has been less than 3 percent over that same period of time. While the overall market has been on fire pretty much since the end of the bear market associated with the Great Recession, KO has not seen as much in the way of positive returns.

The most recent annual report showed that Coke's stock saw a pretty impressive run-up in 2017, however. The 12-month low in the first quarter was $40.22, while the stock hit a high of more than $47 in the fourth quarter. This was impressive, but it was basically just a return to the $47.13 high set in the second quarter of 2016. The most recent close on August 24 showed that KO has retreated from that level back to $45.63 per share.

Furthermore, the annual report showed that a $100 investment in Coca-Cola on December 31, 2012 would have turned into $148 by the same day in 2017, while an investment in the S&P 500 would have grown to $208 for every $100 invested.

Revenue between 2016 and 2017 dropped by more than $6 billion to $35.41 billion from $41.863 billion, and net income dropped from $1.49 per share to $0.29 per share over the same period. Even more concerning was the fact that both of these numbers were even bigger declines from 2013 when revenue approached $47 billion for the year and the EPS came in at $1.90. The revenue number dropped each year between 2013 and 2017, in fact.

While much has been made of the divestment of bottling operations, these numbers show a fairly length negative trend. What has not gone down has been the company's dividend. KO paid out $1.12 for FY 2013, and this number increased to $1.48 in 2017. The company also announced a $0.02 increase per quarter for 2018, which will increase the dividend payout to $1.56 for the current year, barring an unforeseen change.

For the first six months of the current year (2018), revenues for Coca-Cola have continued their downward trajectory. Revenues for the first six months of 2017 were $18.82 billion, and they dropped to $16.553 billion in the same period during 2018.

A Somewhat Positive Development

Net income has grown over the past year. While there was only a $0.29 net income per share in 2017 that was negatively impacted during the second half of the year, the first six months of 2018 have seen growth in the bottom line for KO.

The first six months of this year have seen net income grow to $0.86 per share from $0.54 last year. For 2017, the dividends paid out were not covered by either net income or by free cash flows. The company produced $5.32 billion in free cash flow in 2017, while paying out $6.32 billion in dividends. In the first six months of 2018, the net income more than covered the $0.78 per share paid out in dividends. However, the decline in free cash flow and revenue are concerning when it comes to future dividend increases.

Conclusion

When looking at the PE ratio on a TTM basis, KO looks really overpriced with a current PE ratio of more than 80. While the extremely low net income for 2017 that contributed to this sky-high PE ratio was likely an anomaly, the company's net income for the first six months of the year, if extrapolated out over the course of the last six months of the year would provide an estimated PE of 26.2 ($45.63 close on August 24 divided by $1.72 estimated net income).

This is above the current PE ratio for the market as a whole, which is 23.32. Given the recent declines in revenue and income, combined with the market saturation of the Coca-Cola brand, future returns could be quite muted in the near term. A massive growth spurt given the fact that KO is available pretty much throughout the world is relatively unlikely. Therefore, to return to the title of this article, Coca-Cola is currently too rich for my blood.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. This article is intended for educational/entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy any company. Be sure to do due diligence before investing in any security, as a loss of all invested capital can occur.