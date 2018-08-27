Ross Stores: One Of The Better Retail Plays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) just released its second-quarter earnings. The company beat both sales and EPS estimates and raised its guidance across the board. It is also planning on opening more stores than previously expected. After everything I have seen, I can truly say that Ross Stores is the place to be in the retail business.

Source: Ross Stores

Another Solid EPS Beat

It always impresses me when a mature company in a rather predictable industry (in this case clothing retail) is able to beat earnings over and over again. Ross Stores is one of those companies. Traders have underestimated the company for 9 consecutive quarters. The most recent quarter showed EPS at $1.04, which is 3 cents above expectations and 27% higher compared to Q2 2017. Sales also reported their 9th consecutive quarter of higher-than-expected results. Second-quarter sales were up 9% on a year-on-year basis.

Source: Estimize

Profitability Is Down - So What?

The biggest mistake I made in my previous article was the emphasis on profitability. Yes, it is extremely important for retail companies to keep profitability high. However, it is not a bad sign when profitability remains unchanged in an environment of rising prices. In case of Ross Stores, we see that the operating margin of 13.8% is slightly down from 14.8% in Q2 2017. This decline was the result of rising freight and employment costs as well as packaway-related expenses.

Total cost of goods sold increased 0.8 points. Selling, general and administrative expenses added 0.30 points due to higher wages and the anniversarying of a 0.2 points benefit in Q2 2017 from a legal matter.

While costs are slightly increasing, it is important to mention that the company reported rock-solid comparable store sales. The second quarter saw a 5% comps increase on top of a 4% improvement in Q2 2017. In other words, not only did the company report solid comps, but it did so on the back of an already strong prior-year quarter. Note that the strong comps were supported by both higher customer traffic numbers as a rising average basket number.

What's Next?

Going forward, we have to deal with very tough comps growth in the second half of 2017. This not only applies to Ross Stores but also to the US economy in general. The second half of 2017 included the economic growth peak, which means that even if the economy stays strong, it will be extremely hard to publish strong results in terms of year-on-year growth.

That said, Ross Stores expects same-store sales to grow by 1-2% in the second half. Total sales are expected to grow 5-6% in the third quarter, while 40 new stores are expected to be opened. 30 of them will be Ross stores, while the other 10 will be dd's DISCOUNTS stores. Operating margins are expected to be between 11.9% and 12.1%, which is down from 13.3% in Q3 2017. Full-year EPS is expected to come in between $4.01 and $4.10.

The company is also expecting to operate 3,000 stores in the long term versus previous expectations of 2,500. This is the result of better-than-expected market penetration and a favorable market environment in general. At this point, the company is operating 1,680 stores, which is 5.7% higher on a year-on-year basis.

All things considered, I am not surprised that ROST stock price has done so well. The stock is currently at a new all-time high (black line in the graph below). It is trading in lockstep with the retail ETF (XRT) as displayed by the red line.

Source: TradingView

It gets even better, as the stock is a strong outperformer. The ratio between ROST stock price and XRT has hit a new high as well. If you want to own retail, you should buy Ross Stores.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

That said, the company is not extremely cheap. The current P/E ratio is at 24.8, while the forward PE is at 21. The PEG ratio is at 2.28. None of these numbers are indicating that the stock is somehow undervalued from a mid-term valuation standpoint. However, that's no surprise. The stock has done really well recently and has become a proxy for the apparel business so to speak. Moreover, Ross Stores' net margins are among the highest of the apparel stores industry as you can see below. There is (almost) nothing better than a stock with high growth numbers and high margins, which is why ROST is not trading at discount levels.

Source: Finviz

Takeaway

Ross Stores had a tremendous second quarter. The company was able to grow its same-store sales in the mid-single digits range after already strong comps growth in the second quarter of 2017. Moreover, Ross Stores once again beat EPS and sales estimates and raised its guidance.

The stock remains a Buy despite the pressure from rising wages and freight costs. My opinion is that Ross Stores is a must-have if you are bullish on retail. The correlation to XRT and the steady outperformance are no coincidence. Management is doing a very good job, and investors will continue to benefit from it.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.