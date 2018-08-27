Footlocker - It's Complicated

Regarding the stock price, I can say that I am staying away even though a short-term rebound can be expected.

The company was able to grow its profitability in a challenging environment but is facing secular problems from manufacturers who sell their own products as well as peaking consumer sentiment.

Foot Locker (FL) almost doubled between Q4 of 2017 and June of 2018 with support from a strong retail market. Since then, the stock is down more than 18% after a very ugly 9% sell-off after earnings. Earnings were actually not bad at all. The company beat both EPS and sales estimates and reported rising margins. However, challenges remain which make the buy or sell question quite difficult at this point.

Source: Foot Locker

Top And Bottom Line Beat Expectations

Foot Locker reported EPS of $0.74 in its second quarter. This is 5 cents above expectations and 13 cents higher compared to the prior-year quarter. This translates to a 21% growth rate which is the highest growth rate since Q3 of 2015 when EPS growth was just 1 point lower. Sales came in at $1.782 billion which is $18 million above expectations and 4.8% higher compared to one year ago.

Source: Foot Locker

At this point, there is already a minor problem. The sales growth rate would be at 3.9% if it were not for the tailwind from favorable currency mutations.

Comparable store sales on the other hand did meet company expectations of 0.5%. Note that there is a big difference between in-store comps and direct-to-customer comps. In-store comps were actually down 0.8% while DTC were up 9.3%. DTC sales were 13.5% of all sales in the second quarter which is up from 12.7% one year ago. We are witnessing the trend towards online shopping and Footlocker's ability to use this trend to keep comps growth above 0% despite slower in-store sales.

Moving over to the company's three main segments, we see that only apparel sales are reporting higher units sold. Apparel had its eight consecutive quarter of positive comps with strong demand for premium apparel. Footwear comps were down slightly which is the results of lower unit sales that offset the higher average selling price per unit. Accessories were down double digits as strong demand for bags was offset by sales declines in hats and socks.

When looking at margins, we see that the company made progress across the board. Below, you find the profitability changes between Q2/2017 and the most recent second quarter.

Gross margins 19.9% -> 21.3%

Operating margins 4.23% -> 6.29%

Net margins 3.00% -> 4.94%

So far, I have to say that I am neither bullish nor bearish. The sales increase is not what I had hoped for but it is not that bad either. So, what are investors so upset about?

Could This Be The Problem?

One of the problems Foot Locker is facing is the trend towards manufacturers selling their own products directly to the customer.

Foot Locker might end up getting squeezed out as major manufacturers of athletic apparel and footwear start to emphasize their own direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels.

Personally, I have a very good experience with shoe sales directly from the manufacturer. Reebok is a good example of an easy to use website. At this point, there is no real evidence that this trend is hurting Foot Locker. However, the next two quarters will give us more information about the (possible) effects of this trend.

That being said, I think that peaking customer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan might be a problem. Peaking sentiment at current levels means that the consumer is doing pretty well. However, it also means that investors are starting to price in slower growth as the graph below shows. Even though there are a lot of short-term fluctuations, we see that Foot Locker's stock price is following sentiment quite well. If sentiment has peaked indeed, it is fair to say that Foot Locker's upside is very limited. And that's only based on the historical correlation of sentiment and Foot Locker's stock price.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

What's Next?

Foot Locker is not the same stock it was a few years ago. It's business model has matured and the stock price is not a straight uptrend anymore. There is currently a 9% short float which is quite high in my opinion. There is a lot of negativity even after the rally from the 2017 lows.

However, it looked like investors did not fully agree with the worst bear case last week. Even though the stock came dangerously close to $45, traders managed to get the stock to close within its uptrend.

I am not adding this stock because of the complicated fundamentals. On one side, we have the fact that the company did quite well in the second quarter. Especially the higher profitability ratios and strong bottom line growth are a positive factor that could be a reason for a continuing stock price recovery. On the other side however, we are dealing with long term uncertainties like peaking consumer sentiment and a threat from manufacturers who start using their own e-commerce channels.

Personally, I am not betting on the stock because I do not want more cyclical consumer stocks in my portfolio and because I am not convinced by the bull case. However, I cannot argue against traders who think there is some value on the mid-term. It remains a very complicated situation.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

