Equinor: Johan Sverdrup Cost Savings To Benefit Shareholders

The company has thus far managed to reduce costs by 25% over its initial projections and may be able to increase them even more.

Earlier this week, Reuters ran an article discussing the plans that Equinor (EQNR) has to reduce the development costs of its massive Johan Sverdrup oil project in the North Sea. Seeking Alpha's news team posted a summary of the Reuters piece here. In short, while the company has already managed to cut its costs of bringing the field to production by 25% over its original plan, it believes that there is room to reduce these costs further. If the company succeeds in this goal, it will ultimately prove to be beneficial for both the company and its shareholders since it will increase the return from the development of the field as well as frees up money that can be used for other purposes.

About Johan Sverdrup

The Johan Sverdrup oil field is one of the five largest oil fields ever discovered in the North Sea, boasting 21-31 billion barrels of oil equivalent in place. As might be expected then, the sheer size of this field sparked a development project through which Equinor brings the field to production in order to profit from the field. The company has already awarded NOK 60 billion in contracts to outside firms that will work on the project.

As the Johan Sverdrup field is located in the North Sea, we can expect it to require offshore drilling rigs, infrastructure, and construction techniques to access. Fortunately, the field is not particularly deep as the water depth at the site is only 110-120 meters and the reservoir itself is only 1,900 meters down. Therefore, any reasonably modern shallow-water rig could perform the drilling work and the construction techniques to work at this water depth are well established. In addition, since the field is located relatively close to the shore (it is approximately 160 kilometers west of Stavanger, Norway), the company will be able to use offshore pipelines to transport the oil and gas to shore. Oil from the shore will be piped to the Mongstad terminal in Hordaland and gas will be transported via Statpipe to the Kårstø processing plant in North Rogaland.

Equinor has embraced the Green Revolution moreso than some other oil and gas companies and this shows in its design of the infrastructure. Unlike many offshore fields that are powered by gas turbines on site, the Johan Sverdrup project will rely on electricity that is generated at onshore facilities and then moved to the site using offshore power lines. The company explains that by doing it this way it can reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses by 80-90% compared to more conventional methods. This should certainly appeal to those who worry about the impact that the fossil fuels industry has on the environment.

The Johan Sverdrup field will have a significant impact on Equinor's production when it begins operation in late 2019. This is because it is expected to produce approximately 440,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day when it begins operation, to eventually be ramped up to 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day when it reaches peak production. This field by itself will thus account for nearly a quarter of Norway's oil output at its peak. Equinor itself produced an average of 2.028 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter, so this field alone would boost the company's output substantially, even when we consider that Equinor only has a 40% stake in the field.

Cost Reductions

As already mentioned, Equinor has already managed to achieve some cost reductions from its original development plan. The field was originally expected to cost NOK 123 billion to bring to production. Since that time, Equinor has managed to use more efficient drilling techniques and smooth execution to reduce that cost by NOK 35 billion to NOK 88 billion. That naturally increases the return that Equinor can expect to receive from this field and as with anything else in business, higher returns are always better than lower returns. This also frees up that NOK 35 billion for other purposes that could benefit the company and its shareholders.

Fortunately, according to Margareth Oevrum, Equinor's executive president for technology, project, and drilling, there may be some opportunities for Equinor to further reduce costs. If it is successful, this would have the same effect as the previous cost reductions. In short, it would increase the rate of return that the company will derive from Johan Sverdrup and free up even more money that can be used for other projects.

It is important to note that these costs are only for the first phase of the project, which is the part that is intended to bring production up to 440,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. There is still the matter of the second phase, which will bring production up to 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This phase is scheduled to begin in 2022, which is still quite a long ways off. This phase is estimated to cost an additional NOK 45 billion, which is over and above the first phase costs.

Valuation

It seems clear that Johan Sverdrup will have a fairly significant impact on Equinor's production levels once it begins operation, although the effect on the company's revenues and cash flows will largely depend on the oil price environment. It seems that, barring another recession or similar event, oil prices will remain relatively strong for the foreseeable future. Thus, the field should be a financial boon for Equinor once it begins operating. It is possible that the market has overlooked this and thus undervalued the stock.

One way that we can value an energy stock is by using a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This ratio is similar to the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio except that it has been adjusted to take a company's earnings growth into account. As a general rule of thumb, a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 indicates that a company is undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa. In the case of a large and relatively slow growing company like Equinor, it is very rare to see a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 but still the lower the better from a valuation perspective. According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor is expected to grow its earnings at a 15.50% rate over the next 3-5 years. This gives the company a PEG ratio of 0.90 at the current ADR price, which is a clear indication that the stock is undervalued at the current level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor continues to make progress on developing the massive Johan Sverdrup oil field, which has positive connotations for the company's forward earnings growth. The fact that the company has been actively working to reduce its costs is nice to see as it increases the eventual returns from the project and frees up cash for other purposes. It also appears as though the market may be undervaluing the stock today. All of this has the makings of an appealing investment opportunity.

