China Contributes $1B To Boeing Earnings.

In two previous reports, we had a look at why we should be cautious about the trade war with China but we also pointed out why Boeing (BA) and China actually need each other. In one report, we highlighted future demand as a reason why Boeing and China are not served well by an erupting trade war and in the other report we came to the same conclusion when analyzing the supply chain and Boeing’s presence in China.

In this final report, we will look at deliveries in the previous 5 years to show that Boeing generates a significant revenue stream and profit from business in China and supports China’s demand for aircraft.

Deliveries

Figure 1: Deliveries Boeing 737 program

In Figure 1, we can clearly see the importance of demand from China to Boeing’s single aisle business. Over the past five years, deliveries to China have been a minimum of 90 units and went all the way up to 140 units last year. It seems that much of Boeing’s rate increase last year has been used to increase deliveries to China. Last year 26% of the Boeing 737 was delivered to a customer in China. Over the past 5 years, China took delivery of 22% of all Boeing 737 deliveries.

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing 777 program

In Figure 2, we can see that Boeing 777 program deliveries to China are smaller in absolute and relative sense. Over the past five years, deliveries to China have been a minimum of 7 units and a maximum of 17 units. Last year 12% of the Boeing 777 was delivered to a customer in China. Over the past 5 years, China took delivery of 10% of all Boeing 777 deliveries. When doing this for the Boeing 787 we found similar results.

From that we can conclude that China plays a very big role for Boeing’s single aisle product and a smaller but still significant role on Boeing’s wide body programs. Last year, China accounted for 21% of Boeing’s deliveries and measured over the past 5 years that percentage was 18%.

Revenues and profits

You often don’t get a peek in profitability of Boeing’s business per program or customer but we used our model to get an idea of how much of Boeing’s business comes from China. In 2017 Boeing reported revenues of $93.4B, $56.7B of which was generated by Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes department. We fed the delivery data into our system and found that China accounted for roughly 16% of the segment revenues and little over 10% of Boeing’s total revenues. We calculated that the deliveries to China contributed around $1.5B in program profits and $1B million to Boeing’s earnings when fully process towards the bottom line of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes that accounts for 19% of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes earnings and 12.7% of Boeing’s full earnings.

Conclusion

In this article series we have shown from multiple perspectives how important China is to Boeing, but also how important Boeing is to China. When looking at the trade war between the US and China a few things are important to take into account:

Boeing is the biggest manufacturer of commercial aircraft and China accounts for 20% of the demand in the coming 20 years.

China needs both big manufacturers to fill demand.

Boeing’s supply chain is strategically positioned with activities in China.

Boeing’s presence in China is key to China’s long term aspirations to become a big player in the commercial aircraft industry with its own aircraft programs.

Normally not easily trackable, we found that around 12.7% of Boeing’s full earnings come from China.

The above really shows that Boeing and China can survive with each other, but they rather benefit from each other as long as possible. Nobody will win from tariffs on commercial aircraft and certainly not the Boeing shareholder, since the fair value were to drop 12.7% if sales to China were to be halted or Boeing aircraft were to be subjected to tariffs. In the bad case scenario, we would see a global cooling, which would send share prices even lower and pull global markets down evaporating billions of shareholder value. A tweet to threaten with tariffs is easily sent, a response doesn’t take much either and it’s an unsettling thought that not only are the government offices of the US and China playing with jobs, they are potentially also playing with shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.