Take Profit On The La-Z-Boy/Man Wah Pair Trade

Fast forward to today, La-Z-Boy has appreciated 59 percent while Man Wah has declined by one-third. Combined, the returns from the pair would come to around 90 percent.

Investment Thesis Panned Out Better Than Expected

It has been one full year since my previous article which called for either a buy on La-Z-Boy (LZB) or a sell on Man Wah Holdings (OTCPK:MAWHF)(OTCPK:MAWHY) on the premise of a narrowing of the valuation gap. In addition, I suggested that investors who are more adventurous to consider a pair trade on the furniture makers, i.e. buying La-Z-Boy and selling Man Wah Holdings to maximize gains. The latter has its primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a year ago, it was the subject of a disparaging report by prominent short-seller Carson Block who helms investment firm Muddy Waters.

Fast forward to today, the share price of La-Z-Boy has appreciated 59 percent while the share price of Man Wah has declined by one-third. Combined, the returns from the pair trade would come to around 90 percent. The magnitude of the price divergence was beyond my expectations and I list down some possible reasons for the outcome.

Earnings Surprise At La-Z-Boy

On Wednesday, La-Z-Boy jumped more than 20 percent in after-hours trading following its favorable earnings announcement. Its FQ1 2019 sales beat even the highest of analyst estimates. Sales in the upholstery segment, casegoods segment and retail segment all exceeded expectations. While the operating margin fell 40 bps year-on-year to 8.1 percent of sales, that was due to the recent price increases implemented had not yet been fully realized in the quarter.

Given the high short interest in La-Z-Boy in the lead up to its results announcement, the huge spike in its share price was ostensibly due to short covering in response to the earnings surprise.

Deteriorating Bottom-line At Man Wah

The weakness in the share price of Man Wah is largely attributable to its business performance. While its revenue has increased 27.9 percent from a year ago, its net income has shrunk 13 percent in the same period. Its free cash flow has deteriorated even more, plunging 62.7 percent.

In addition, it is like most of its compatriots where investor sentiment has been dragged down by the trade kerfuffle between the US and China. The benchmark Hang Seng Index has fallen 7.5 percent year-to-date.

Conclusion Of The Pair-Trade

Given that the thesis for a pair-trade issued a year ago has materialized with substantial gains, it is time to take profit off the table. The short-covering at La-Z-Boy is likely to have been completed or at least come to an end soon. With the share price at an all-time high, profit-taking could also deny the stock of further upside in the near term. There are plenty of opportunities to trade La-Z-Boy as seen from its wild swings in its share price.

The share price of La-Z-Boy has already appreciated sharply in reaction to the quarterly results. Looking at its price history, the downside greatly outweighs the upside at this point. The management has done an excellent job detailing its strategy for the business during the earnings conference call that would help improve its revenue growth. Nevertheless, there is nothing that can be considered revolutionary and result in a breakthrough in its fortunes to warrant greater confidence by investors.

Furthermore, at some point, the narrative could turn negative as the market looks for reasons to worry. Kurt Darrow, Chairman, President, and CEO of La-Z-Boy has volunteered his words of caution in its FQ1 2019 earnings conference call (see the quote below; emphasis mine).

"And finally, let me speak to a potentially significant headwind as we look at the remainder of the year, retaliatory duties and tariffs. Our team is keeping a watchful eye on the developments and is working with our industry association, the American Home Furnishings Alliance, in lobbying efforts. The association's position mirrors ours in that these duties are not good for the consumer, nor are they good for the majority of our industry. The retaliatory surtax went into effect on our product going into Canada in July and we are watching to see the impact that additional duty will have on our Canadian volume. We are also monitoring the developments on the latest round of potential duties on goods imported from China. In the meantime, our global supply sourcing team is always working to diversify our supply-chain and we believe we are fairly well-positioned to make sourcing and pricing changes if necessary, should the latest round of proposed duty go into effect. Unfortunately we do not have any further details to provide at this time and it is obviously a fluid situation."

As for Man Wah, the shares have been further dragged down by the broader market swoon. Nevertheless, its poor earnings development is likely already priced in, given the share price weakness in the past year. Further downside from this point is perhaps limited from a fundamentalist point of view. Of course, the market sentiment could stay depressed for longer but the easy pickings are gone. Hence, it would be prudent to take profit from a short position.

