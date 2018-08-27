Alibaba: 4 Factors Suppressing The Share Price

The reasons for each retreat have largely been recycled - consumption-led slowdown (albeit exacerbated by the trade tensions this time around), heightened competition with rivals, slowing core business growth, etc.

Q1 2019 Results A Beat But Shares Ended Down

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) announced its Q1 2019 results on Thursday before the market opened for trading. By now, readers should have been jaded by the media headlines touting the impressive 61 percent year-on-year revenue growth which in fact beat consensus estimates by a whopping $430 million. In addition, its Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 was also higher than analysts' expectations by $0.01.

Hence, you might be left scratching your head wondering why the stock still closed 3.2 percent lower on the day of the announcement. There are a couple of obvious reasons, including the more than halving of the income from operations from a year ago, squeezing the operating margin to a mere 10 percent, from 35 percent a year ago. In the quarter ending March 31 (Q4 2018), the operating margin was still 15 percent.

Alibaba explained that the year-over-year decrease was attributed to a jump in the share-based compensation expenses at Ant Financial as a result of the significant increase in its valuation after a June funding round. The clarification is unlikely to bring comfort to those who look at headline numbers. Some market players could also be worried that the share-based compensation might continue to climb as the IPO of Ant Financial has been postponed to possibly after 2019. There are, in fact, additional reasons pushing the share price down. I list four here and provide the corresponding mitigating circumstances.

Share Price Weakness Reason No. 1: Revenue Growth Is Now Dependent Heavily On Non-traditional E-commerce Businesses

Looking deeper into the financial performance, one would be able to uncover more concerns. Revenue from customer management of retail commerce, which represented 41 percent of the total revenue in Q1 2019, saw a year-on-year growth of only 26 percent. Note that this is where Alibaba flaunts its ability to deliver "highly relevant recommendations" to consumers through "personalization technology" to drive increases in the average unit price per click. With Alibaba's expanding reach in consumer insights through the huge data trove it possesses, one would expect merchants to place ever higher value on its capabilities to reach the relevant users and increase conversion. Hence, a slowdown in this business segment might heighten concerns over the sustainability of its overall growth.

As such, being widely recognized as an e-commerce titan is not enough for Alibaba these days. The Chinese internet giant wants to be known as The Everything Company (coined by the author) as seen from its new emphasis on its three-pronged consumer offerings in retail, entertainment, and local services. With growth getting harder to achieve from the traditional e-commerce space, it needs to do just that.

Indeed, Alibaba has made good progress on this front. Revenue from its New Retail businesses, including contributions from Tmall Import, Hema supermarkets, and department store chain Intime Retail, jumped 344 percent. During the Q1 2019 earnings conference call, Joe Tsai, the Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba, said the average annual active consumer places 90 orders across 16 different product categories per year on the company's China retail marketplace platforms. During the quarter, Alibaba gained another 24 million transacting users from what was already a very high base to a total of 576 million annual active consumers. Joe attributed the performance to the idea that the consumers know that they can get "quality and value for their money" at Alibaba.

I believe the strong growth in users and the number of transactions is due to the increase in the number of services provided by Alibaba and the improvements in the offerings. For instance, Youku, a unit of Alibaba, was one of the only three major video streaming platforms to partner with China Central Television ("CCTV") to stream the popular 2018 FIFA World Cup soccer matches. Interestingly, the other three official World Cup online streaming channels in China chose to partner with Alibaba Cloud, making Alibaba a big winner in this year's World Cup. In April this year, Alibaba bought out the other shareholders of food-delivery company Ele.me (ELEME) in a deal valuing the Shanghai-based startup at an enterprise value of $9.5 billion.

In what is a strong indication of Alibaba's resolve in intensifying its grip on the daily life of the consumers, the company reported on the day of its Q1 2019 results that it has raised over $3 billion in new investment commitments for its on-demand delivery business in which Ele.me is a key component. Recall that Ele.me was central to the recent game-changing alliance between Alibaba and Starbucks (SBUX). The formal engagement of Ele.me to handle the delivery would allow Starbucks to better coordinate the fulfillment orders and avoid annoying the walk-in customers. Many of its customers are office workers who would prefer the convenience of delivery services rather than queue at the outlet.

It would be unfathomable for Alibaba to defy the law of big numbers forever. The management has recognized the company needs to diversify its businesses and it has done just that, with favorable results to show. The broadening in the number of services made available to its customers also helps in keeping them within the Alibaba Group ecosystem. The importance of which has been best illustrated by the success of Apple's strategy.

Share Price Weakness Reason No. 2: Are The Accounts At Alibaba Fraudulent?

A common explanation for the weak share price performance of Alibaba is the lack of confidence in its reported figures. I came across a keen blogger who frequently delves into certain SEC filings of Alibaba and raised thought-provoking questions. I had provided some counter-arguments in Dear Muddy Waters, Here Are My Responses. However, I am not legally trained and I admit my inability to refute several of the other suspicions he pointed out. Nevertheless, my confidence in investing in Alibaba comes from standing on the shoulders of giants which I explained in Investing Alongside A Sovereign Wealth Fund.

In the article, I elaborated on why I chose to believe that Alibaba is not as insidious as purported by some quarters given that Temasek Holdings, one of the two key sovereign wealth fund of the tiny city-state of Singapore, remains "significantly invested" with 35.5 million American depository receipts worth around $6.2 billion today. The conviction of Temasek Holdings in the integrity and business acumen of Jack Ma and his team was further demonstrated by its role as the lead investor in a recent round of equity raising by Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of the Alibaba Group. This is in spite of some challenges in the form of an enhanced regulatory environment faced by the payments and financial services unit of Alibaba.

Writing about purported accounting shenanigans at Alibaba gets the author excellent publicity, whether it was done so out of good intentions or for attention. Several of the issues brought up have been in the open for quite some time. Securities fraud lawyers do not need any prompting to offer their services to investors, like we have seen in many recent cases (e.g. Tesla (TSLA), Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), the owner of the troubled movie-theater subscription service MoviePass, and Bausch Health Companies (BHC), formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International). If there is indeed something serious happening at Alibaba, I am sure they would be eager to pounce on the opportunity but I have not seen any doing so.

Furthermore, it seems rather unreasonable to associate Alibaba with fraud cases just because it is a Chinese-based company. The market has shown signs of maturity. Instead of being spooked by a series of short-selling reports with tens of pages of purportedly deep private investigative findings on Chinese names recently, there was a rapid recovery in the share prices of those implicated.

For instance, live-streaming and hook-up services company Momo (MOMO) was accused in late June by Spruce Point Capital of certain shenanigans. A month later, it was compatriot GDS Holdings' (GDS) turn to fall victim to accusations by another short-selling outfit. Both companies have seen their share price recover significantly since their respective attacks. Perhaps, market players realized that many of the concerns raised appeared to be unfounded or lacking substance. If there comes a time when investors have full confidence in the finances of Alibaba, its stock could see a jump in its valuation multiples.

Share Price Weakness Reason No. 3: China's Consumption Downgrade

The New York Times published an investigative article exploring China’s “consumption downgrade” culture. It reported on the cutback in the spending by the Chinese consumers. Some have reduced the frequency of dining out, some cut down on travel while others even stopped dating to save money.

In major cities like Beijing, housing has become unaffordable for the masses. Another essential spending like education has also gone up and are still rising. The sharp depreciation in the local currency against the US dollar would result in imports costing more. That's before the impact of the tariffs imposed this month on certain US goods.

I have also read elsewhere that some Chinese workers also suffer from wage cuts or stagnation as manufacturers move out to lower cost countries like Vietnam. Increasing emphasis on automation at the remaining factories further reduced the need for human workers. At the same time, intensified environmental inspections in the cities following the government's resolve to tackle the pollution issue have led to many factories shutting down or reducing their operating rates, leading to job losses.

Concerted efforts by the Chinese authorities on clamping down riskier lending practices like shadow banking have also dampened the economy and the consequent impact on consumer spending. Nevertheless, China's central bank has at several times intervened to keep liquidity ample and reiterated its willingness to support companies on their financing needs. This might not fully offset the slowdown in the economy but Alibaba is not a company wholly dependent on the average consumer getting more affluent.

Alibaba thrives on providing services that the consumers need on a daily basis, like payment for grocery shopping, booking of movie tickets, and shopping for everyday items. For instance, less frequent dining at restaurants could boost its food delivery business as consumers potentially work longer for the same wage and opt to save the hassle of traveling to spend more time with their loved ones or resting by eating at home.

Share Price Weakness Reason No. 4: Intensifying Competition With Tencent

While Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) recent results announcement similarly disappointed investors, it remains a formidable competitor of Alibaba. There has been no let up in the intense rivalry between the top two companies in China, a phenomenon that has not been missed by the market. Take for instance Tencent's renewed efforts to enhance its involvement in healthcare.

Alibaba has long been involved in the healthcare industry led by its Alibaba Health (OTC:OTC:ALBBY)(OTC:OTC:ALBHF) unit. Tencent has since 2014 enabled users to access medical services from its popular messaging app WeChat but it appeared to be relatively quiet thereafter. From 2017, there have been more developments from Tencent in healthcare with the launch of a medical insurance pilot scheme and a disease diagnostics system.

Recently, Tencent forged a strategic partnership with B-Soft Co. Ltd, a healthcare solution provider which describes itself as being "principally engaged in the medical and health information construction business". The two partners agreed to collaborate on app-based health-related services, leveraging on the now oft-mentioned buzzwords - the facial-recognition technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, Tencent Cloud, the digital ID (a functionality within the popular Tencent's messaging app, WeChat), WeChat Pay/TenPay, among other joint capabilities. The announcement proudly proclaimed that this development is in satisfaction of the Healthy China 2030 framework, the national push into the adoption of Internet+, as well as the promotion of online medical diagnosis by the local authorities.

It might be noteworthy that B-Soft, a relative unknown outside of China, is actually portfolio company of Intel Capital, the global investment organization of Intel Corporation (INTC), which has invested in the company in 2011 before its IPO in May 2015.

On the retail front, Tencent has also been keeping Alibaba on its toes with the help of its investment in JD.com (JD). For instance, in February, Tencent led a consortium comprising JD.com, Suning Commerce Group, and Sunac China to invest $5.4 billion in the commercial property arm of Dalian Wanda. The retail malls of Wanda Commercial would benefit greatly from the mobile payment capabilities and social media integration enabled by Tencent's advanced messaging apps. Tencent would be able to leverage on the brick-and-mortar assets of Wanda Commercial to execute its online-to-offline strategy, without incurring the full capital expenditures if it went alone with its own malls like what Alibaba did.

Continued investment by JD.com on its logistical infrastructure would also ensure its edge over Alibaba in satisfying online shoppers on delivery. The impending IPO for JD Logistics is expected to provide more bullets for the largest retailer in China to enhance on its delivery capabilities.

On the food delivery front, Alibaba's Ele.me faces Meituan Dianping (MEIT), which has been reported to be kicking off its IPO roadshow early next month is looking at a valuation ranging from $50 to 55 billion. Contrast that with Ele.me's valuation of $9.5 billion when it was bought out by Alibaba in April.

Hence, there can be a convincing case put forward that the cutthroat competition between two Chinese internet giants is suppressing their respective share prices. Nevertheless, with the year-on-year revenue growth of 61 percent at Alibaba in the last quarter, it is hard to say that the vast global consumer market is running out of room for both of them.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba traded down on August 23, 2018, on a high volume of 78.84 million shares, the heaviest since June 9, 2017. The share price is now hovering above the support line established a year ago. There were a number of occasions when it was on the verge of breaking the support but it went on to hit new highs.

The reasons for each retreat have largely been recycled - consumption-led slowdown (albeit exacerbated by the trade tensions this time around), heightened competition with rivals, slowing core business growth, etc. Eventually, the stock managed to claw back its losses and gained more. This phenomenon is not new. It has happened way back in 2015. Take a look at the below snapshot of an article from August 24, 2015. Three years later, we are back to the same concerns. Rising share-based compensation is somewhat a fresher issue but it is not unique to Alibaba. Newly listed Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi (XI) recorded an operating loss of $1.1 billion in its recent Q2 2018 results largely due to the $1.8 billion worth of stock compensation.

Since its IPO in the fall of 2014, Alibaba has achieved a fourfold increase in its revenue with a threefold increase in its free cash flow. Even with the dip in the last quarter, on a TTM basis, the income from operations still managed to be 124 percent higher, outpacing the gains in the share price over the same period. It is a testing time to be holding Chinese stocks, even if they are the trailblazers of the respective fields they are in, like Alibaba and Tencent. If one is a believer, it should be more rewarding to hold the faith at the current price than when it was at a record high of $211.70. Don't you agree?

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. For further reading, my write-up regarding Alibaba's rival Tencent's post-results outlook might be of interest to you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

