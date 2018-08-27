Gap: 'Disappointing' Earnings Strengthen Bull Case

But Gap brand is a minor contributor to the overall valuation here - and I'm confused as to why expectations were any different.

My bull case for Gap (GPS) is pretty simple. There are two good businesses - Old Navy and Athleta - and two bad ones - Gap brand and Banana Republic. Investors are looking at Gap Inc. on the whole and seeing reasonably sluggish performance: total comps of ~1% the last two fiscal years, with adjusted net income down over 15% over that period. What they're missing - or so the bullish thesis goes - is that the declines are coming from the weaker brands, whose contribution to sales and profits are fading. Indeed, I argued last month that Old Navy quite possibly supported the entire enterprise value of Gap Inc.

So there's some irony, at least from that standpoint, in the fact that GPS is down 8%+ on Friday after its Q2 release Thursday after the close. At least reading the headlines, it was weakness at Gap brand that drove the pullback. Yet, bulls like myself would argue that Gap brand is a barely material contributor to fair value at this point; in fact, my model suggests it accounts for ~10% of the business's total valuation at this point.

As such, I'd argue that Gap's Q2 report actually was moderately bullish for the stock. GPS had run up into the release, admittedly; the 8%+ sell-off simply moved the stock back to where it was at the beginning of this month. But net/net, Q2 confirms the bull case, and the reaction on Friday gives shareholders on the sidelines another chance to buy in at an attractive valuation.

The Reaction to Q2 and Gap Brand

It does seem like the headlines are reasonably correct in that the Gap brand drove the post-earnings sell-off. CFO Teri List-Stoll said in the Q2 release that the quarter "played out largely as expected," a sentiment echoed by CEO Art Peck in his prepared remarks on the Q2 call. EPS and revenue both beat consensus, though full-year guidance of $2.55-$2.70 in EPS, with a bias toward the lower end of the range, was reaffirmed. All told, there really wasn't a lot of fundamental news in the quarter that materially changed the outlook for Gap Inc. on the whole. At the very least, there doesn't look to be anything notably negative in the report save for Gap brand's performance.

Again, GPS had rallied ahead of the release, so reaffirmed guidance and a quarter in line with management expectations simply might not have been quite enough. Still, it does seem like investors and analysts are focusing on the problems at the Gap brand. Reuters cited a report from B. Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson, who according to the service "would remain on the sidelines until the brand showed consistent positive comparable sales". Bloomberg pointed out that Gap brand's -5% comps missed consensus by 2.7 points, while Old Navy beat by a point and Banana Republic was in line. A guest on CNBC (admittedly not always a network focused on deep analysis of the fundamentals) said after the quarter, "I don't know how anybody gets sucked into this... they keep sucking people in with a good earnings report and then they dash hopes for two quarters in a row."

In an odd way, the reaction is somewhat helpful to the bull case, at least as I see it. Because that case is based on the market still missing the 'true' story here. The biggest risk to such a case is that it's you who are missing something, not everyone else. And while it's dangerous to confuse the media and a single Street analyst with the market as a whole, the reaction on Friday seems to signal that investors still are fundamentally misunderstanding GPS stock.

Because, fundamentally, there's an easy reply to all of the worries about Gap brand: who cares? Honestly, what material difference does it make? Gap brand seems important, at just under one-third of consolidated trailing twelve-month revenue. It still accounts for about 38% of total stores. But, by my estimates, it generates about 8% of the company's total EBIT:

source: Gap presentation at Goldman Sachs conference

This is a stock still trading at less than 12x the low end of FY18 EPS guidance. It is not as if some massive turnaround for the Gap brand was priced in at $32+ on Thursday (when the multiple was a staggering ~13x). Heck, if they announced the sale of Gap brand for $1 on Thursday, by my numbers, equity value only would have dropped about 14%. Did Gap really lose over half its value based on a single quarter?

Despite the company's name and the ticker symbol, this is not a Gap story. (As Reuters reported, Jefferies analyst Randall Konik, who's made a similar SOTP argument to mine, headlined his note, "Dear B.O.D. of GPS... Please Change Name of Company to Old Navy".) Fundamentally, this is an Old Navy story. And qualitatively, I'm not sure what investor really was expecting a turnaround for the Gap brand. It's a corporate, 'preppy', mall-based retailer (at least in the U.S., which is 63% of the footprint), but one not as cool with the kids as Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) unit Hollister or American Eagle (AEO) and its Aerie brand. Gap brand is in long-term decline; in fact, that was one of the reasons I shorted the stock successfully back in 2016.

Management still seems somewhat committed to a turnaround of sorts in the division. List-Stoll insisted in the Q&A of the call that the goal was for Gap brand to be "a more representative contributor to the portfolio's earnings than it is today." She cited multiple failures in execution in the past and currently - inventories are not where management wants them - and admitted the comp trends were "unacceptable." (Comps have been negative for 16 of 18 quarters at this point.) New management may help, and List-Stoll said, "I honestly do believe we have the opportunity to make very significant advancements in our margin over the next 12 to 18 months."

But those advancements would just be upside - they shouldn't be priced in now, nor should they have been priced in ahead of the report. Peck said himself that "there's no delusions, no emotional attachment" when it comes to brand. Stores already are being closed, and Gap is being managed at least in the ballpark of appropriately given those trends.

So from a long-term standpoint, again, Gap brand's Q2 performance really doesn't matter. The stock is reasonably cheap even valuing the concept at zero. If performance worsens, store closures will accelerate (and consolidated operating lease commitments are pretty reasonable; Gap brand's share appears to be well less than $1 billion after this year). If it gets better, that's gravy. But taking $1 billion of market value off GPS based on the performance of a unit I think is worth maybe $1.5 billion doesn't make sense. That's particularly true given that the rest of the business actually had a very solid quarter.

The Rest of the Business

Old Navy

The bull case for GPS at $30 last month - and $29.65 today - was based on the idea that Old Navy probably covered the entire enterprise value of the company. It's actually easier to make that case than it was five weeks ago for three reasons.

First, Old Navy had another fine quarter. Same-store sales rose 5% against an equivalent year-prior comparison. Total revenue rose 13%+. Margins at worst likely were stable, given those comps and that a company-wide 70 bps decrease in merchandise margin was attributed to the Gap brand. (Investments in store growth could have brought the figure down, admittedly - but from a long-term standpoint, those are costs worth paying.) It's worth pointing out that Konik in his question on the call cited what he thought was a 1,500 bps gap between Gap brand and Old Navy in terms of EBIT margins - and he wasn't corrected. That doesn't necessarily mean he's right - management could have chosen to ignore the statement - but that figure would suggest further expansion for Old Navy since the relative margins were disclosed (in picture form, as seen above) for the first and only time last year.

Meanwhile, traffic was positive, according to the Q2 slides, for the second time in three quarters. That's a big accomplishment in an increasingly 'omnichannel' retailing environment. The company remains on track toward a $10 billion revenue goal. Remodels are outperforming by 500 bps, with ~8% of the fleet retouched in the first half. This is a business performing exceedingly well of late after a modestly disappointing FY16 (same-store sales of just +1%). The biggest concern is the fact that comparisons start getting tougher in Q3 and particularly Q4.

Secondly, the qualitative commentary continues to be strong - and management decisions are setting up future growth. Old Navy is rolling out a dedicated plus line into 75 stores after having that collection available only online. Peck pointed out on the call that the brand's e-commerce penetration actually is the lowest of the group (perhaps due to much lower AURs), which gives some runway to improve omnichannel efforts. The launch of BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store) should help, and as the CEO highlighted, unlike DTC efforts is margin-accretive, since it leverages existing store overhead.

Third:

TJX data by YCharts

chart since July 1st

An investor can argue whether Old Navy's valuation should follow 'fast fashion' players like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) or Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY), or US-based 'off-price' retailers like TJX (TJX), Ross (ROST), and Burlington Stores (BURL). I'd lean more toward the latter, given reasonably comparable operating margins - and those companies all have seen their EBITDA multiples expand by over a turn just in the last month or so.

By my numbers (based on a 14% EBIT margin, and assigning consolidated D&A to each division based on store count), Old Navy's TTM EBITDA is about $1.3 billion coming out of Q2. Gap Inc.'s enterprise value is just over $11 billion. Using the company's guided 26% tax rate and a 385 million share count at the end of the quarter, that EBITDA would suggest Old Navy alone would earn over $2 per existing GPS share.

Meanwhile, Gap's enterprise value has come down, thanks to higher net cash, a lower share count, and a slightly lower share price. Right now, GPS is trading at less than 9x Old Navy's EBITDA, and ~15x Old Navy EPS. ROST and TJX are at 14x EBITDA and low 20s EPS. Even assuming a pretty reasonable discount to off-price players, Old Navy likely supports the entire GPS valuation at the moment unless my model is way off on margins. That in turn suggests that margins have compressed notably in the last six quarters - during which time same-store sales have averaged 5.7%.

So what's more important to GPS? The fact that Gap brand still isn't performing well - or that its most important business had a strong quarter and somehow got cheaper?

Athleta

Athleisure concept Athleta appears to have had another strong quarter. 'Other' revenue, which is mostly Athleta along with struggling Intermix and tiny Weddington Way, rose 14% year over year. Management didn't break out same-store sales, but List-Stoll did cite "double-digit comp trends" outside of a weak performance in the swim category. Athleta's store count did rise over 10% between the end of Q2 FY17 and the beginning of Q2 FY18, so comps overall may have been in the single digits.

Still, the concept is heading in the right direction, and more stores continue to open. Here, too, comps might help valuation, given the huge bull run at larger rival Lululemon Athletica (LULU). I'd point out that LULU now is trading at over 6x revenue, while Athleta remains on target, per Peck, for $1 billion in sales. Even a discount on a P/S basis suggests Athleta becoming an increasingly meaningful contributor to SOTP valuations as that growth continues.

Banana Republic

Meanwhile, Banana Republic is showing some signs of life. Same-store sales were positive for the third straight quarter, at +2%.

Admittedly, it's far too early to celebrate. BR has exceedingly easy compares after a long struggle, including a -5% print in Q2 FY17. But margins remain "healthy", per management commentary, and Peck highlighted an interesting opportunity for the concept to take share from struggling department stores.

Here, too, for the most part I see Banana Republic as providing upside optionality, but supporting only a modest portion of overall fair value. But the business at least is showing a few green shoots, and perhaps is positioning itself for some sort of stabilization even once tougher comparisons arrive in Q4.

Valuation

My SOTP suggested a range of $33-$43 for GPS coming out of Q1. After Q2, that figure actually rises even with unit-level valuations the same, owing to a lower share count and higher net cash. My range now looks like $35-$45, with the midpoint suggesting ~35% upside from current levels.

If anything, I'd argue to hike that multiple a bit - if only because of the gains in what I see as Old Navy's 'true' comps. As Peck pointed out on the call, Old Navy is the eighth-largest retailer and the second-largest apparel brand in the entire country. It is a business that should be valued in line with well-established and well-respected leaders, not struggling mall entities. Even moving up the EBITDA multiple half a turn (against the 1x+ expansion in off-price) to 8.5x-10.5x adds another $2 to the SOTP. And I still think that's a very reasonable, if not outright conservative, range for a still-growing business with solid margins.

Fundamentally, the case looks stronger. Qualitatively, it looks better, with the 'good' businesses performing well (and in Old Navy's case, above expectations) and Gap brand not doing much different than I expected. And yet GPS is slightly cheaper - and in my opinion, still far too cheap. In fact, I added a small amount to my position during Friday's sell-off.

There is a bit of a catalyst problem here, admittedly. Gap can't really spin off the Gap brand and Banana Republic; it likely can't sell the brands, either. So this does require bulls to wait for the market to come around. The reaction to the Q2 report does show that may take a while. But a 3.3% dividend yield helps on that front - and at these prices, I'm more than happy to have patience, and hopefully have the opportunity to add more shares before everyone else catches on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.