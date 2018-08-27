U.S. Silica Holdings: Too Cheap For Investors To Ignore

Thesis

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is a top supplier to oil drillers providing fracking sand across the United States. However, Wall Street has apparently become impatient with the company, as the stock is down more than 34% year to date - even in the face of solid quarterly reports and estimated earnings growth of 24.75% over the next five years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent quarter’s results reported on July 31st did not offer any support, as EPS came in at $0.64, which was $0.05 below estimates, and while revenue was a 47.2% increase year over year, it was $20.36 million below estimates. Currently, SLCA is trading at 11.17x earnings and 1.15x sales and pays a small dividend a little over 1% - which is a payout ratio of only 14.12%. Adding all these figures up, I am surmising that SLCA is undervalued and an attractive investment.

Company Overview

SLCA has been around for over 118 years and is the largest supplier of ground-to-ground proppants used in oil & gas drilling. As of the latest quarter, 63% of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of proppants.

Source: U.S. Silica Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conference - Slideshow, Seeking Alpha

There is also the industrial & specialty product segment, known as ISP, which includes glass, building products, chemicals, and other products and will make up 37% of the company’s revenue with the EP Minerals acquisition - which has annual sales over $200 million from an array of industrial minerals, which equates to 13.3% of SLCA’s TTM revenues overall.

Source: U.S. Silica Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conference - Slideshow, Seeking Alpha

Source

Source: U.S. Silica Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conference - Slideshow, Seeking Alpha

Proppant Propelling Earnings

Thanks to the resurgence of oil to over $60 a barrel, fracking sand has been in tight supply and increasing in price as higher volumes are being realized and projected out to 2021. 82 million tons of fracking sand was used in 2017, with a projected 100 million tons for 2018, or 21.9%. Analysts predict that by 2021 increases in fracking sand will average 26.6%.

Source: Kallanish Energy

A specific issue causing the shortened supply has to do with the types of sand drillers may use. Traditionally, there are three main types of fracking sand: Northern White Sand, Brown Sand, and Basin Sand. Northern White Sand is the best quality and is mostly found in Wisconsin. This is not as large an issue for Marcellus or Utica Shale plays, as the distance is less and costs around $123 per ton delivered. However, the same sand for Permian drillers shoots up to $135-155 per ton. This reliance on mines which are far away from the oilfields where the sand is needed not only creates a price increase but also creates a supply chain issue, as shipping time comes into play. For e.g., shipments were halted for a whole week when Wisconsin experienced extremely cold temperatures this past winter.

This has led to the opportunity for “in-basin” sand, which is sand derived from the Permian Basin. SLCA is already on top of this, and has multiple locations in Texas for supplying sand to drillers, with its Crane and Lamesa mines being constructed in the past 2 years. While the quality is not as high as that of Northern White Sand, it is adequate in some shallower applications. and due to the lower costs stemming from its proximity to the plays, it will be more cost-effective than the Northern White Sand.

In the most recent quarterly report, management expects Oil & Gas volumes to increase 20-25% due to operations ramping up and is expecting to sell 80% of Oil & Gas volumes under long-term supply agreements. As regards sales from the first half of 2018, 54% of sales were derived from minimum purchase supply agreements. While these agreements may prevent the company from realizing maximum earnings, more importantly, they provide downside protection in the face of any market weakness. The company expects to have up to 80% of Q3 Oil & Gas volumes under long-term supply agreements.

Rising Revenues

The most recent quarter was operationally rock-solid despite the misses on EPS and revenues, but those two metrics alone do not tell the true tale of the tape. SLCA experienced $44 million in one-time expenses due to closing the EP Minerals deal, expanding one of its mines, and a write-down of the resin-coated sand business it is exiting. This largely contributed to the $95 million increase in expenses for the quarter, and while these numbers were excluded, the resulting $0.64 EPS was still short of the Street’s expectations. This mostly overshadowed some equally important metrics such as the 47% revenue growth with the Oil & Gas proppants increasing 38% year over year, and the company expects Q3 volumes to be 20-25% greater, thanks to bringing on new capacity in Texas from the brownfield projects.

The Industrial and Specialty Products division had revenues of $103.4 million, which was an 86% increase year over year with sales volume having risen 15%, and management expects that strategic price increases in this segment will continue to fuel growth in addition to the acquisition of EP Minerals.

Couple the positive outlook for the next quarter with the long-term outlook of fracking sand demand and the company’s ability to diversify its revenues with its growing Industrial and Specialty Products, and SLCA is in a position to provide shareholder returns over the next 3 years and beyond.

Risks

The most obvious risk would be another downturn in the energy sector such as what was experienced in 2014. Lower oil prices would, of course, make certain wells uneconomical to operate and would therefore reduce the demand for fracking sand. Another risk investors may want to keep on their radar is the company’s large debt load of over $1.2 billion, resulting in a debt/equity ratio of 0.98. The vast majority of this debt load is due after 2021, and the lengthy runway provides the opportunity for earnings to take off and adequately service the debts when due. Much of this debt was due to the $750 million purchase of EP Minerals, as the pre-existing debt was restructured to accommodate the purchase.

Conclusion

At current prices, SLCA is an undervalued company that has positioned itself well in the fracking sand market to meet drillers’ needs. Should fracking sand prices crater, the company has over 54% of its Oil & Gas segment sales on purchase agreements which will provide the first layer of protection, and secondly, it offers some revenue protection through its Industrial & Specialty Products segment. With the resurgence of shale driving fracking sand prices higher and the company’s growth into its other business segment, it is positioning itself well for future growth and sustainability. I am issuing a Buy rating on SLCA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.