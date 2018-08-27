Washington Prime Group Offers Favorable Risk-Reward

While Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is certainly not for the faint of heart, it does currently provide investors a very favorable risk-reward profile given its cheap valuation, growing core Tier 1 mall/open-air shopping center portfolio, ambitious and forward-thinking portfolio redevelopment plans, and relative financial flexibility. However, given the support the REIT has enjoyed from the strong economy, as evidenced by the far superior operational performance of higher-quality retail peers such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP), and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), WPG's portfolio transformation strategy and balance sheet still have a ways to go before they will be prepared to face a recession.

Safety

Unlike troubled peer CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL), WPG still holds its investment grade credit rating (BBB-). This is in large part due to the efforts of current CEO Lou Conforti, who, since joining the REIT, has helped lower the leverage ratio by over 100 basis points to 6.6x, nearly reaching the company's long-term target range (6.0x-6.5x). Additionally, 91% of its debt is fixed rate, with only $150 million and no unsecured debt due by the end of this decade (with $440 million in current liquidity). Perhaps most importantly, WPG is retaining ~35% of its projected 2018 cash flows to pay down debt and reinvest in its portfolio at 10% yields.

Finally, WPG continues to exercise prudent allocation of capital by selling/turning over to lenders properties that it deems are not worth further investment in order to raise additional funds and deleverage the balance sheet. One of these deals could likely be the Rushmore property, which management has identified as overleveraged and non-core. With a $94 million loan attached to it, returning it to the lender could reduce the company's debt due over the next year and a half by ~60%, further enhancing its liquidity. Additionally, management has identified two other non-core properties with another $86 million in secured debt attached to them that it is considering returning to lenders in order to deleverage even further. Under current transaction agreements, management is expecting to raise an additional $74-79 million in cash, immediately putting its liquidity at over half a billion dollars. Management believes that its current liquidity puts the company in a position to fully commit to its redevelopment strategy, while further deleveraging will only further accelerate its redevelopment timeline and reduce the leverage ratio back to within its target range (6.5x) by year end.

Growth

In addition to the progress being made on the balance sheet, WPG's core portfolio is actually performing fairly well. Boosted by significantly reduced exposure to large department stores (only 3.3% of current ABR) and only 10% NOI exposure to Tier 2 malls, overall portfolio same-store NOI is projected to be roughly flat for 2018 (the low end of guidance is -1.0%). To illustrate how much the REIT's Tier 2 mall exposure is weighing it down, Tier 1 malls saw NOI comps grow 0.6% year over year, while occupancy also edged up by 10 basis points. Open Air shopping centers grew an even better 2.6%, with occupancy also edging up by 10 basis points. Combined, they increased by 1.1% - not great numbers compared to the likes of GGP, TCO, and SPG, but not bad either. These numbers should get even better too, as lifestyle businesses are becoming an increasingly prominent part of the tenant mix (44% of total new leasing activity during the first half of the year), and management continues investing heavily in improving property cash flow and long-term occupancy. Another very positive sign is that bankruptcy impacts on occupancy are projected to be significantly less than half of what they were last year.

As management continues to reduce exposure to Tier 2 malls through dispositions and returning overleveraged, underperforming ones to lenders and then reinvesting that capital into debt reduction and accretive reinvestments, portfolio NOI should turn decisively positive. Management also sees some opportunities to upgrade some of its Tier 2 assets into Tier 1 or redevelop them into mixed-use assets that include office and residential real estate. In the short term, it has gotten hit hard due to a combination of declining performance at lower-tier malls and significant asset sales. However, as redevelopment projects come increasingly online in the coming quarters and years and asset divestitures decline, FFO/share should stabilize and eventually turn positive.

Valuation

With a fairly sound balance sheet and a stabilizing cash flow picture, WPG does not appear to be headed for bankruptcy. However, it remains a compelling value, trading at ~5.2x forward FFO, which is a 2.5x-3x discount on its higher-class peers. At a 19%+ cash flow yield, 12.75% of which is paid out as a dividend, the company could lose its entire Tier 2 income and still offer a high teens cash flow yield and easily cover its dividend.

However, the big question is, while its Tier 1 and Open Air centers are performing fairly well right now, they are still significantly underperforming the broader retail shopping center sector in what is a robust economy. This implies that they may consider significant deterioration during a recession. As a result, the risk remains significant, as the dividend may have to be cut if a recession hits before the portfolio can be significantly upgraded through redevelopments and liquidity is improved further.

Investor Takeaway

WPG, as it stands today, is an extremely attractive investment: it has an investment grade balance sheet, adequate liquidity to support the dividend, redevelopments, and near-term debt maturities, a fairly stable overall property portfolio, and an extremely attractive cash flow and dividend yield. Given current investment programs underway and underperforming, overleveraged asset divestment prospects, things should get even better over the next several years. However, investors must remember that WPG's properties and balance sheet remain significantly worse than those of several of its peers and therefore pose greater recession risk. It is therefore a highly attractive, but speculative, investment opportunity. I am personally waiting on a potential pullback from its current share price run-up to initiate a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.