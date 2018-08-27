Seadrill Partners: A Look At The Second-Quarter Results

Strong support for the stock is around $3.20 (at which point I recommend buying), and stiff resistance is about $3.80-4.00 (at which point I recommend selling).

(Courtesy: SDLP: The drillship West Auriga)

Investment Thesis

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) is a well-managed offshore drilling company which is struggling with a high-level debt in a weak business environment. Fortunately for shareholders, Seadrill Partners managed to insulate the company against the nasty ripple effects of the restructuring of Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) which was forced to file for chapter 11 due to a massive debt load.

However, while Seadrill is considered as a minority holder now, it owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of Seadrill Partners, or 46.6%.

Starting early 2017, we have experienced signs of a weak recovery showing up in the offshore drilling sector, especially in the jack-ups segment, and 2018 seemed promising, at least judging by the number of tenders going on. Despite this encouraging development, we are still waiting for any convincing signs of recovery in the floaters segment. Hopefully, the fourth quarter of 2018 confirms what the leaders of this industry have said.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Therefore, Seadrill Partners should be considered as an excellent opportunity in the offshore drillers segment for a variety of reasons.

First, the company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.10, or a yield of 11.7%, which is unique to this industry. The only offshore driller beside Seadrill Partners which is still paying an insignificant dividend is Ensco (NYSE:ESV).

Second, it has a very competitive fleet and will be likely to survive until the floaters' recovery is sufficiently apparent. The backlog as of August 21, 2018, is $1.2 billion.

Third, the company has a good balance sheet and produces free cash flow on a regular basis. This is mainly due to long-term contracts with a day rate of over $550k/d.

I recommend buying the stock below $3.50. However, my long-term recommendation is holding the stock, because I do not see any significant upside unless oil prices can resume their uptrend, which is unlikely. Taking profits above $3.75 is reasonable.

Seadrill Partners - Balance Sheet 2Q'18: The Raw Numbers

Seadrill Partners 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total revenues in $ million 400.7 417.2 456.5 467.2 444.0 418.5 384.5 353.3 327.5 267.9 276.8 256.3 194.3 418.1 Net income attributable to SDLP in $ million 38.2 101.3 21.5 96.2 36.1 59.8 83.2 101.9 56.8 11.7 46.3 26.5 -3.2 127.7 EBITDA $ million n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 265.1 277.6 311.6 236.7 139.8 118.0 146.3 118.8 349.9 Adjusted EBITDA in $ million 261.0 287.6 273.7 308.8 304.4 284.5 313.1 210.4 261.3 164.6 161,2 137.9 99.7 320.1 (116) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.5% 24.3% 4.7% 20.6% 8.1% 14.3% 21.6% 28.8% 17.3% 4.4% 16,7% 10.3% 0 30.5% EPS diluted in $/share 0.42 1.10 0.23 1.05 0.39 0.65 0.91 1.11 0.62 0.13 0.50 0.29 -0.04 1.39 Cash from operations in $ million n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 211.4 338.7 108.4 159.7 120.5 119.1 79.6 103.4 30.8 Capital expenditure in $ million n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0.2 6.6 4.6 9.3 14.7 28.4 14.3 6.9 5.4 Free cash flow in $ million 149.0 227.3 154.2 310.7 213.6 211.2 332.1 103.8 150.4 105.8 90.7 62.6 96.5 25.4 Cash and short-term investments $ billion 0.242 0.198 0.189 0.319 0.401 0.450 0.745 0.768 0.862 0.919 0.845 0.849 0.860 0.806 Total debt in $ billion 3.62 3.54 3.90 3.90 3.90 3.67 3.64 3.60 3.58 3.62 3.44 3.37 3.35 3.26 Distribution per share in $ 0.5675 0.5675 0.5675 0.25 0.25 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 susp. 0.10 0.10 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in million 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.821 91.822

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Backlog

1 - Revenues

Revenues for the second quarter were $418.1 million, compared to $194.3 million in the first quarter. The company said that:

[T]he increase was primarily due to the West Leo litigation judgment, which was in our favor. SDLP received approximately $250 million in litigation proceeds in July, which will not be appealed, of which roughly $204 million was recognized as revenue in the second quarter.

If we omit the impact of the litigation proceeds, revenues were $214.1 million - still an improvement of nearly $20 million sequentially, primarily due to:

the West Aquarius commencing operations during the quarter and contractual dayrate increases on the West Vela, West Auriga, and West Capricorn. These were partially offset by fewer operating days for the West Capella and the West Vencedor being off contract for a full quarter.



(Source: Press release)

Note: SDLP posted an economic utilization of 96%, up sequentially.

John Roche, company CFO, said in the conference call:

As we sit here today, obviously, until we start to see an improvement in day rates, I mean whilst bidding activity is generally improving; it's still a competitive market out there with oversupply other than in the harsh environment.

2 - Free cash flow

The free cash flow is a crucial financial component that should always be carefully analyzed when looking at a long-term investment. The business model is still working due to a few long-term contracts stretching to October 2020.

SDLP has passed the FCF test quite easily with about $275.2 million in levered free cash flow on a yearly basis ("TTM").

It is an impressive accomplishment. However, this free cash flow will probably slowly disappear, as the long-term contracts that the company enjoys are gradually replaced by less profitable ones or even idle time.

SDLP passes the FCF test.

3 - Net debt

The company has $805.9 million in total cash, which translates to a manageable net debt of $2.46 billion, giving a ratio of net debt-to-trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of 3, which is still acceptable (including the West Leo litigation judgment).

Note: On February 13, 2018, Seadrill Partners received all required lender consents for a waiver of the Term Loan B ("TLB") leverage covenant until the maturity of the TLB, subject to customary closing conditions.

John Roche said in the conference call:

The increase in interest expense reflects a full quarter of higher interest on the TLB that was agreed to as part of the amendments earlier this year.

4 - Backlog

As August 21, 2018, the backlog remaining is $1.2 billion extending until 2020. I have estimated about $256 million left in backlog in 2018, assuming no new contract whatsoever. Backlog addition this quarter totaled $45 million of new contracts awarded, which is quite disappointing and is not enough to stop the backlog erosion that we have experienced since 2015.

Description of the new Contracts awarded since the first quarter report in May. (According to the company press release)

In July, the West Capella secured a five-well contract with the potential of several option wells with Sabah Shell Petroleum Limited in Malaysia. The backlog is expected to be approximately $32 million, and commencement is expected in October 2018. In August, the West Vencedor entered into a binding Letter of Award for two firm wells and one optional well with Petronas-Carigali Myanmar Limited in Myanmar. The backlog of the award is $13 million, and commencement is scheduled in December 2018.

5 - Outlook from the Q3

John Roche said in the conference call:

Turning now to the outlook for the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around $100 million, which is slightly lower than our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter excluding the West Leo judgment of $116 million. This is due to the West Aquarius coming off contract; a full quarter of idle time for the West Capella and a planned SPS for the West Vela in the third quarter.

The projected adjusted EBITDA suggests a 3Q'18 revenues below $200 million.

Commentary And Recommendation

It is another "not-so-bad" quarter; we are starting to get used to it. The general mood seems improving, but the company is still facing a harsh environment out there, and signs of recovery in the floaters segment are not plentiful despite bullish oil prices.

Seadrill Partners paid the distribution of 0.10 per share per quarter for the second quarter in a row since it suspended it due to the company receiving all required lender consents for a waiver of the Term Loan B. I am not sure if that is a strategy that makes sense. Paying a significant dividend is lacking basic long-term prudence, in my opinion.

When we look at the future contracting and tough competition ahead in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segments - with 40-50% lower day rates - Seadrill Partners should focus primarily on reducing its long-term debt and building up a cash cushion this year for the lean years ahead.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

Strong support for SDLP is around $3.20 (at which point I recommend buying), and stiff resistance is around $3.80-4.00 (at which point I recommend selling a large part of your holding). I see a rising channel pattern forming using the low of mid-June (not indicated in the chart above).

The rising channel patterns are considered bullish short term. However, it is not considered bullish for the midterm, with a potentially decisive breakout on the downside. If oil prices turn bearish for any reason, SDLP may retest the April bottom at $2.60.

On the upside, selling between $3.80-$4.00 is recommended. Importantly, SDLP is highly correlated to the future oil prices, and to succeed with SDLP, you must always factor in this crucial element.

