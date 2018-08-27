GameStop: How This Risky 9% Dividend Stock Could Generate 20% Annual Returns

GameStop is a high-risk stock. But if it can stabilize earnings and turn itself around, it could be a high-reward stock.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

Investors should view high-yield dividend stocks with skepticism. In many cases, stocks with abnormally high yields have deteriorating fundamentals. These yields can look enticing on the surface, but can actually do investors more harm than good if the company ultimately cuts its dividend.

GameStop (GME) is a troubled company, with a high dividend yield above 9%. Investors' sentiment is very negative, due to the continued decline in brick-and-mortar retail industry, particularly when it comes to video games. However, GameStop is highly profitable, and the company still generates enough cash flow to sustain its dividend.

In addition, GameStop trades for a very low valuation. If the company can successfully engineer a turnaround, the stock could generate high total returns for shareholders - but of course, there is also a possibility that the turnaround will not be successful, and that earnings will continue to decline. Add it all up, and GameStop is a high-risk, high-reward dividend stock.

Business Overview And Current Events

GameStop is a specialty retailer. It sells video game hardware and software, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It has over 7,000 stores around the world and generates more than $9 billion of annual revenue. GameStop’s operations include its core retail business, as well as its Technology Brands segment, which includes nearly 1,400 Spring Mobile AT&T and Simply Mac stores. Spring Mobile sells all of AT&T’s (NYSE:T) products and services, including DIRECTV, devices and related accessories in select markets in the U.S., while Simply Mac sells the full line of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) products, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, and offers Apple certified warranty and repair services.

GameStop reported first quarter earnings on May 31st. Revenue of $1.93 billion declined by 5.9% from the same quarter a year ago, and missed analyst expectations by $30 million. Comparable store sales fell 5.3%, consisting of a 2.6% decline in the U.S. and an 11.6% drop in the international markets. New hardware sales decreased 7.9% for the quarter while new software sales decreased 10.3%, as GameStop faced unfavorable comparisons with the launch of the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Fortunately, earnings per share of $0.38 beat expectations by $0.01 per share. However, adjusted earnings per share fell 40% year over year.

Growth Prospects

GameStop’s strategic objective is to build up its business outside physical gaming. The company expects to generate 50% of its operating profit from non-physical video gaming products and services. It can also diversify through other business segments, such as collectibles. The company expects the collectibles industry to grow by 10% through 2019, reaching $16 billion in total industry sales. GameStop’s own collectibles sales increased 24% last quarter.

The biggest risk to GameStop’s future growth is the rise of e-commerce. GameStop shares have declined by approximately 24% in the past 12 months, due to the pressures facing brick-and-mortar retailers. This risk is amplified because the video game retail business does not offer many durable competitive advantages. In addition, digital downloading of video games threatens GameStop’s physical video game sales, and would also be severely damaging to its highly lucrative pre-owned business, which makes up roughly one-third of the company’s gross profit.

The company got some encouraging news on this front on August 22nd, when market research firm NPD Group announced that video game sales increased 14% in July. Industry-wide hardware sales increased 19%, while accessories sales increased 49%, which more than offset a 12% decline in software sales. Year-to-date sales increased 17% from the same period a year ago. Continued releases of new consoles and games are broadly positive for GameStop.

For 2018, GameStop expects comparable sales in a range of flat, to down 5%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected in a range of $3.00 to $3.35.

Valuation And Expected Returns

We expect GameStop to report adjusted earnings of approximately $3.00 in 2018. Based on this, GameStop stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. This is a very low valuation, even for a company with declining earnings. Such a low price-to-earnings multiple indicates a high level of negative sentiment, and that the market is pricing in a significant decline in future earnings.

However, it has been said that valuation is more art than science, and this holds true for a stock like GameStop. Fair value is difficult to estimate, due to the company’s unpredictable earnings. It is conceivable that the valuation will stay low, or even decline further, if GameStop’s sales and earnings continue to decline.

As a result, it is prudent to evaluate a range of estimates for GameStop’s valuation. For example, if GameStop’s earnings decline, the price-to-earnings ratio could stay where it is, or possibly decline further. For example, if the market decides fair value for GameStop is a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0, and earnings decline 10% in 2019 to $2.70, shares would trade for $13.50.

The bullish case for GameStop got a boost on June 19th when the company announced it had entered “exploratory talks with third parties regarding a potential transaction.” Not long after, reports surfaced that private equity firms including Sycamore Partners are interested in GameStop. It is important to note that these talks may eventually end without a transaction taking place, but those investors who feel GameStop is undervalued seem to have larger institutional investors on their side.

All things considered, we believe fair value for GameStop is a price-to-earnings estimate of 10.0, which would indicate a fair value share price of $30 using 2018 earnings estimates. Of course, this is contingent upon GameStop reaching $3.00 per share this year, and some indication that the turnaround is progressing to earn a double-digit valuation multiple.

If GameStop stock traded for a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0 over the next five years, expansion of the valuation multiple would add approximately 12.7% to shareholder returns each year. Returns will also be generated from earnings growth and dividends.

Dividend Analysis

GameStop currently pays an annualized dividend of $1.52 per share. This results in a current yield of 9.1%, which is very high. Consider that the average dividend yield in the S&P 500 Index is under 2% right now. But investors should not just focus solely on yield - dividend sustainability is also very important. In this case, it appears GameStop’s dividend is secure.

On an earnings basis, the company expects EPS of $3.00 to $3.35 for 2018. This results in a projected dividend payout ratio of 45.4% to 50.7%, which is easily manageable. On a cash flow basis, GameStop management expects free cash flow of $300 million for 2018. The dividend will cost $150 million, which leaves $75 million for debt repayment, with $75 million to spare. As a result, the company's earnings and cash flow would have to deteriorate significantly for the dividend to be in danger.

Valuation expansion and dividends can provide strong returns for GameStop. The company is not likely to grow earnings at a high rate over the next five years, but the good news is it doesn’t have to in order to provide strong returns. Even if earnings decline by 1% per year over the next five years, total expected returns are still 20.8%, due to 12.7% returns from valuation expansion, and the 9.1% dividend yield.

Final Thoughts

GameStop is one of the hardest-hit retailers. Not only are brick-and-mortar stores under competition from e-commerce retailers, but GameStop’s niche is under pressure as well. Digital downloading of video games could kill GameStop’s bread-and-butter pre-owned business. As a result, it is perhaps not surprising to see GameStop’s valuation fall to its current level.

That said, GameStop could generate high returns above 20%, if the company can stabilize its earnings and turn itself around. Of course, these are big “ifs,” and there is no guarantee that GameStop will be successful. Investors should know that GameStop is a highly risky stock. But for income and value investors willing to take outsized risk, GameStop could bring outsized returns if the turnaround materializes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.